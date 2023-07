Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in emerging market debt securities. An instrument will qualify as an emerging market debt security if it is either (i) issued by an emerging market government, quasi-government or corporate entity (regardless of the currency in which it is denominated) or (ii) denominated in the currency of an emerging market country (regardless of the location of the issuer). The Fund may also invest in non-emerging market debt securities. The Fund may also invest in debt securities rated below investment grade (“junk bonds”). The Fund is considered to be “non-diversified” which means that it may invest a larger portion of its assets in a single issuer. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.

The Fund invests in debt issued in emerging market and developed market currencies by governments and government-owned, controlled, or related entities (and their agencies and subdivisions), and by corporations. The Fund may invest in corporate bonds, debentures, notes, commercial paper, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as debt obligations, which may have a call on a common stock or commodity by means of a conversion privilege or attached warrants.

The Fund may also invest in emerging market or developed market currencies. The Fund may use derivative instruments denominated in any currency to enhance return, hedge (or protect) the value of its assets against adverse movements in commodity prices, currency exchange rates, interest rates and movements in the securities markets, manage certain investment risks and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities, currencies or commodities. The Fund may also use derivative instruments to implement “cross-hedging” strategies, which involve the use of one currency to hedge against the decline in the value of another currency, or to hedge the value of a currency that is embedded in the value of another currency (for example, the value of the Euro that may be embedded in the Polish zloty). The Fund expects to use forward currency contracts; futures on securities, indices, currencies, commodities, swaps and other investments; options; and interest rate swaps, cross-currency swaps, total return swaps and credit default swaps. The Fund may also invest in credit-linked notes. Credit-linked notes are typically issued by a limited purpose trust or other vehicle that, in turn, invests in a derivative or basket of derivatives instruments, such as credit default swaps, interest rate swaps and/or other securities, in order to provide exposure to certain high yield, sovereign debt, emerging markets, or other fixed income markets. The notional value of a cash-settled forward currency contract or other derivative instrument on an emerging market currency (or a currency that is embedded in an emerging market currency) or security (including any security that is a reference security for a credit default swap) will be treated as an emerging market debt security for purposes of complying with the Fund’s policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in emerging market debt securities.

The Adviser has broad discretion to identify countries that it considers to qualify as emerging markets. The Adviser selects emerging market countries and currencies that the Fund will invest in based on the Adviser’s evaluation of economic fundamentals, legal structure, political developments and other specific factors the Adviser believes to be relevant. The Fund’s investment strategy normalizes countries’ economic fundamentals and compares them to the valuations of the relevant asset prices, particularly the relevant currency’s valuation, the relevant currency’s interest rate, and the relevant hard-currency security’s credit spread. The analysis of financially material risks and opportunities related to ESG (i.e. Environmental, Social and Governance) factors is a component of the overall investment process. ESG considerations can affect the Adviser’s fundamental assessment of a company or country. The Fund may invest in instruments whose return is based on the return of an emerging market security such as a derivative instrument, rather than investing directly in emerging market securities.

The Fund’s holdings may include issues denominated in currencies of emerging countries, investment companies (like country funds) that invest in emerging countries, depositary receipts, and similar types of investments, representing emerging market securities. The Fund may purchase securities of any maturity or duration. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. Similarly, a fund with a longer average portfolio duration will be more sensitive to changes in interest rates than a fund with a shorter average portfolio duration. By way of example, the price of a

bond fund with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by one percentage point.