Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
EMAIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.67 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
C (EZMAX) Primary A (EXMAX) Inst (EMAIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Opportunities Fund

EMAIX | Fund

$9.67

$1.05 B

2.91%

$0.28

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$1.05 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EMAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Aug 03, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    85222043
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Trevor Smith

Fund Description

Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal obligations that are exempt from regular federal income tax (the “80% Policy”). The Fund may invest without limit in obligations the income from which is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund has a flexible investment strategy and may invest in obligations of any duration or credit quality. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in obligations rated below investment grade (“junk bonds”). Below investment grade obligations are those rated below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or below BBB by either S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser to be of comparable quality. For the purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. The Fund is “non-diversified” and may invest, with respect to 50% of its total assets, more than 5% (but not more than 25%) of its total assets in securities of any one issuer (such limitations do not apply to obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other debt obligations, including (but not limited to) taxable municipal obligations, U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities.

The Fund may purchase derivative instruments, which derive their value from another instrument, security or index. The Fund may purchase or sell various kinds of residual interest bonds, futures contracts and options thereon to hedge against changes in interest rates or as a substitute for the purchase of portfolio securities. The Fund also may enter into interest rate swaps, forward rate contracts and credit derivatives, which may include credit default swaps, total return swaps or credit options, as well as purchase an instrument that has greater or lesser credit risk than the municipal bonds underlying the instrument. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

Although the Fund invests in obligations to seek to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four and a half years, the Fund may invest in individual municipal obligations of any maturity.  Duration represents the dollar-weighted average maturity of expected cash flows (i.e., interest and principal payments) on one or more municipal obligations, discounted to their present values.  The Fund may use various techniques to shorten or lengthen its dollar-weighted average duration, including the acquisition of municipal obligations at a premium or discount, and transactions in futures contracts and options on futures.  The Fund may invest 25% or more of its total assets in certain types of municipal obligations (such as general obligations, municipal leases, principal only municipal investments, revenue bonds and industrial development bonds) and in one or more economic sectors (such as housing, hospitals, healthcare facilities or utilities).  The Fund may invest in pooled investment vehicles, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), to seek exposure to the municipal markets or municipal market sectors.  The Fund may invest in restricted securities.

The investment adviser’s process for selecting obligations for purchase and sale emphasizes the creditworthiness of the issuer or other person obligated to repay the obligation and the relative value of the obligation in the market.  In evaluating creditworthiness, the investment adviser considers ratings assigned by rating agencies and generally performs additional credit and investment analysis.  The portfolio managers generally will seek to maximize after-tax total return by balancing investment considerations and tax considerations.  The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in evaluating an issuer.  These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.  The Fund may engage in relative value trading to take advantage of price appreciation opportunities or to realize capital losses.  A portion of the Fund’s distributions generally will be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.  The Fund may not be suitable for investors subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

Read More

EMAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 72.80%
1 Yr -1.0% -45.4% 15.3% 41.40%
3 Yr -1.3%* -20.5% 51.7% 15.34%
5 Yr -0.7%* -11.5% 29.2% 26.19%
10 Yr -0.2%* -5.4% 14.1% 17.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.6% -76.8% 4.7% 19.52%
2021 0.3% -69.5% 12.4% 18.84%
2020 0.2% -66.1% 60.0% 85.73%
2019 0.6% -57.4% 18.9% 85.18%
2018 0.0% -30.0% 2.1% 7.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 71.64%
1 Yr -1.0% -45.4% 15.1% 37.57%
3 Yr -1.3%* -20.5% 51.7% 17.04%
5 Yr -0.7%* -11.5% 29.3% 28.35%
10 Yr -0.2%* -5.4% 14.1% 20.72%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.6% -76.8% 4.7% 19.58%
2021 0.3% -69.5% 12.4% 18.90%
2020 0.2% -66.1% 60.0% 85.67%
2019 0.6% -57.4% 18.9% 85.31%
2018 0.0% -30.0% 2.1% 11.59%

NAV & Total Return History

EMAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EMAIX Category Low Category High EMAIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.05 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 29.45%
Number of Holdings 691 1 14000 18.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 138 M -317 M 8.64 B 31.09%
Weighting of Top 10 12.13% 2.4% 101.7% 72.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SAN DIEGO CNTY CALIF REGL TRANSN COMMN SALES TAX REV 0.15% 1.79%
  2. SAN FRANCISCO CALIF CITY & CNTY ARPTS COMMN INTL ARPT REV 0.17% 1.79%
  3. LEE CNTY FLA ARPT REV 5% 1.78%
  4. CONNECTICUT ST HEALTH & EDL FACS AUTH REV 0.07% 1.76%
  5. BLACK BELT ENERGY GAS DIST ALA GAS PREPAY REV 1.205% 1.75%
  6. NEW YORK N Y CITY MUN WTR FIN AUTH WTR & SWR SYS REV 0.09% 1.63%
  7. LANSE CREUSE MICH PUB SCHS 0.65% 1.54%
  8. MAIN STR NAT GAS INC GA GAS SUPPLY REV 1.135% 1.40%
  9. BATTERY PK CITY AUTH N Y REV 0.66% 1.38%
  10. NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEV AUTH REV 0.64% 1.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EMAIX % Rank
Bonds 		96.64% 65.51% 150.86% 74.70%
Cash 		3.36% -50.86% 33.96% 24.40%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 9.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 6.16%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 7.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 6.28%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMAIX % Rank
Municipal 		95.95% 44.39% 100.00% 76.00%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.36% 0.00% 33.95% 25.92%
Corporate 		0.69% 0.00% 9.99% 3.89%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 6.04%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 7.84%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 12.14%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMAIX % Rank
US 		96.12% 37.86% 142.23% 56.48%
Non US 		0.52% 0.00% 62.14% 59.56%

EMAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EMAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.02% 6.50% 75.81%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.10% 39.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

EMAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EMAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 0.00% 283.00% 94.92%

EMAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EMAIX Category Low Category High EMAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.91% 0.00% 4.45% 57.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EMAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EMAIX Category Low Category High EMAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.23% -0.53% 5.33% 81.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EMAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EMAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Trevor Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 17, 2021

0.79

0.8%

Craig Brandon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 17, 2021

0.79

0.8%

Craig Brandon is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Craig began his career in the investment management industry in 1995. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 1998. He has experience with Eaton Vance across a variety of research roles. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was a senior budget and capital finance analyst with the New York State Assembly Ways and Means Committee. Craig earned a B.S. from Canisius College and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston, the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

