Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal obligations that are exempt from regular federal income tax (the “80% Policy”). The Fund may invest without limit in obligations the income from which is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund has a flexible investment strategy and may invest in obligations of any duration or credit quality. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in obligations rated below investment grade (“junk bonds”). Below investment grade obligations are those rated below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or below BBB by either S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser to be of comparable quality. For the purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. The Fund is “non-diversified” and may invest, with respect to 50% of its total assets, more than 5% (but not more than 25%) of its total assets in securities of any one issuer (such limitations do not apply to obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other debt obligations, including (but not limited to) taxable municipal obligations, U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities.

The Fund may purchase derivative instruments, which derive their value from another instrument, security or index. The Fund may purchase or sell various kinds of residual interest bonds, futures contracts and options thereon to hedge against changes in interest rates or as a substitute for the purchase of portfolio securities. The Fund also may enter into interest rate swaps, forward rate contracts and credit derivatives, which may include credit default swaps, total return swaps or credit options, as well as purchase an instrument that has greater or lesser credit risk than the municipal bonds underlying the instrument. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

Although the Fund invests in obligations to seek to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four and a half years, the Fund may invest in individual municipal obligations of any maturity. Duration represents the dollar-weighted average maturity of expected cash flows (i.e., interest and principal payments) on one or more municipal obligations, discounted to their present values. The Fund may use various techniques to shorten or lengthen its dollar-weighted average duration, including the acquisition of municipal obligations at a premium or discount, and transactions in futures contracts and options on futures. The Fund may invest 25% or more of its total assets in certain types of municipal obligations (such as general obligations, municipal leases, principal only municipal investments, revenue bonds and industrial development bonds) and in one or more economic sectors (such as housing, hospitals, healthcare facilities or utilities). The Fund may invest in pooled investment vehicles, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), to seek exposure to the municipal markets or municipal market sectors. The Fund may invest in restricted securities.

The investment adviser’s process for selecting obligations for purchase and sale emphasizes the creditworthiness of the issuer or other person obligated to repay the obligation and the relative value of the obligation in the market. In evaluating creditworthiness, the investment adviser considers ratings assigned by rating agencies and generally performs additional credit and investment analysis. The portfolio managers generally will seek to maximize after-tax total return by balancing investment considerations and tax considerations. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process. The Fund may engage in relative value trading to take advantage of price appreciation opportunities or to realize capital losses. A portion of the Fund’s distributions generally will be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund may not be suitable for investors subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.