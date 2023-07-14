Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.2%
1 yr return
3.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$82.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.2%
Expense Ratio 1.69%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 173.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|EMAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-12.0%
|40.6%
|39.00%
|1 Yr
|3.8%
|-22.9%
|106.6%
|38.07%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-16.2%
|23.2%
|55.68%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-6.8%
|17.2%
|60.24%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-0.3%
|9.9%
|55.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|EMAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-47.6%
|88.4%
|42.05%
|2021
|1.0%
|-12.0%
|37.8%
|70.43%
|2020
|1.5%
|-41.4%
|12.7%
|43.50%
|2019
|1.3%
|-67.1%
|21.9%
|73.78%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-17.3%
|25.3%
|15.38%
|Period
|EMAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-10.5%
|40.6%
|39.00%
|1 Yr
|3.8%
|-26.7%
|106.6%
|47.72%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-17.3%
|23.2%
|68.11%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-7.2%
|17.2%
|68.67%
|10 Yr
|2.2%*
|-0.3%
|9.9%
|72.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|EMAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-47.6%
|88.4%
|42.05%
|2021
|1.0%
|-12.0%
|37.8%
|70.43%
|2020
|1.5%
|-23.0%
|12.7%
|29.38%
|2019
|1.3%
|-3.6%
|24.8%
|79.27%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-15.5%
|25.3%
|21.68%
|EMAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMAAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|82.9 M
|0
|4.6 B
|49.50%
|Number of Holdings
|213
|3
|3211
|28.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.7 M
|-99.2 M
|675 M
|49.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.17%
|0.1%
|100.0%
|78.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMAAX % Rank
|Stocks
|88.11%
|-8.47%
|153.48%
|38.81%
|Cash
|11.20%
|-140.68%
|108.46%
|64.32%
|Bonds
|0.56%
|-3.48%
|152.17%
|13.43%
|Other
|0.13%
|-70.40%
|38.53%
|16.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|13.55%
|98.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.53%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMAAX % Rank
|Communication Services
|18.47%
|0.00%
|25.58%
|4.79%
|Technology
|16.07%
|0.00%
|43.72%
|80.85%
|Industrials
|14.01%
|0.00%
|40.20%
|22.34%
|Financial Services
|10.40%
|0.00%
|75.98%
|79.26%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.28%
|0.00%
|76.87%
|62.77%
|Basic Materials
|7.91%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|14.36%
|Healthcare
|7.37%
|0.00%
|97.32%
|63.30%
|Utilities
|7.09%
|0.00%
|27.45%
|9.04%
|Real Estate
|5.70%
|0.00%
|16.28%
|54.79%
|Consumer Defense
|2.71%
|0.00%
|55.76%
|85.11%
|Energy
|0.99%
|0.00%
|15.00%
|48.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMAAX % Rank
|US
|69.85%
|-33.28%
|150.78%
|55.78%
|Non US
|18.26%
|-47.51%
|67.09%
|16.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMAAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|94.42%
|1.14%
|100.00%
|80.90%
|Government
|4.76%
|0.00%
|83.22%
|12.06%
|Derivative
|0.82%
|0.00%
|44.14%
|100.00%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.50%
|100.00%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.86%
|100.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMAAX % Rank
|US
|0.56%
|-3.48%
|152.17%
|13.57%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-121.00%
|8.49%
|97.99%
|EMAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.69%
|0.39%
|12.79%
|64.14%
|Management Fee
|0.94%
|0.00%
|2.25%
|29.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|71.55%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.47%
|6.91%
|EMAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|35.29%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|EMAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|35.48%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EMAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|173.00%
|0.00%
|498.00%
|52.17%
|EMAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMAAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.84%
|100.00%
|EMAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|EMAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMAAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.20%
|-2.70%
|3.99%
|45.45%
|EMAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2001
21.27
21.3%
Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|22.38
|5.77
|6.76
