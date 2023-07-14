The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund considers a company to be a U.S. company if it generates at least 50% of its revenues or profits from business activities in the U.S., has at least 50% of its assets situated in the U.S. or has the principal trading market for its securities in the U.S. The Fund also may invest, generally to a lesser extent, in securities of foreign (non-U.S.) issuers, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets.

SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, selects equity securities from a number of industries based on the merits of individual companies. In seeking to achieve the Fund's investment objective with respect to future income, the Adviser will also consider companies that have the potential to pay dividends in the future. While the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, it expects to primarily invest in large capitalization companies. The Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets within one or more economic sectors or industries, which may change from time to time.

The Adviser seeks to identify securities of issuers that they believe have desirable characteristics for the Fund such as:

• above-average annual growth rates;

• appropriate capital structures; • leadership in their respective industries; and/or • high quality management focused on generating shareholder value.

The Adviser may consider selling a security when one of these characteristics no longer applies, when valuation has become excessive, or when more attractive alternatives are identified.

Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, other securities convertible into common stock or rights and warrants. Equity securities held by the Fund may be denominated in non-U.S. currencies and may be held outside the United States.

The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in debt securities. The Fund is permitted to invest up to 5% of its total assets (including any borrowings) in high yield securities (also known as below investment-grade bonds or “junk bonds”). The Fund is subject to no limitation with respect to the maturities of the debt instruments in which it may invest. The Adviser may also use various types of derivative instruments (such as options, futures and options on futures) to gain or hedge exposure to certain types of securities as an alternative to investing directly in or selling securities.

The Fund may invest in depositary receipts, repurchase agreements, when-issued and delayed delivery securities, mortgage-related securities, and may hold securities that are restricted as to resale. The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), to the extent permitted by applicable law (including those advised by SSGA FM). The Fund also may lend its securities.