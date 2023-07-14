Home
Elfun Trusts

mutual fund
ELFNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$71.71 +0.06 +0.08%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (ELFNX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Elfun Trusts

ELFNX | Fund

$71.71

$3.36 B

1.04%

$0.75

0.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

22.4%

1 yr return

10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$3.36 B

Holdings in Top 10

41.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$71.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ELFNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Elfun Trusts
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    May 27, 1935
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chris Sierakowski

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund considers a company to be a U.S. company if it generates at least 50% of its revenues or profits from business activities in the U.S., has at least 50% of its assets situated in the U.S. or has the principal trading market for its securities in the U.S. The Fund also may invest, generally to a lesser extent, in securities of foreign (non-U.S.) issuers, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets.
SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, selects equity securities from a number of industries based on the merits of individual companies. In seeking to achieve the Fund's investment objective with respect to future income, the Adviser will also consider companies that have the potential to pay dividends in the future. While the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, it expects to primarily invest in large capitalization companies. The Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets within one or more economic sectors or industries, which may change from time to time.
The Adviser seeks to identify securities of issuers that they believe have desirable characteristics for the Fund such as: 
above-average annual growth rates; 
appropriate capital structures;
leadership in their respective industries; and/or
high quality management focused on generating shareholder value. 
The Adviser may consider selling a security when one of these characteristics no longer applies, when valuation has become excessive, or when more attractive alternatives are identified. 
Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, other securities convertible into common stock or rights and warrants. Equity securities held by the Fund may be denominated in non-U.S. currencies and may be held outside the United States. 
The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in debt securities. The Fund is permitted to invest up to 5% of its total assets (including any borrowings) in high yield securities (also known as below investment-grade bonds or “junk bonds”). The Fund is subject to no limitation with respect to the maturities of the debt instruments in which it may invest. The Adviser may also use various types of derivative instruments (such as options, futures and options on futures) to gain or hedge exposure to certain types of securities as an alternative to investing directly in or selling securities. 
The Fund may invest in depositary receipts, repurchase agreements, when-issued and delayed delivery securities, mortgage-related securities, and may hold securities that are restricted as to resale. The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), to the extent permitted by applicable law (including those advised by SSGA FM). The Fund also may lend its securities. 
Read More

ELFNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ELFNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.4% -41.7% 64.0% 70.01%
1 Yr 10.8% -46.2% 77.9% 72.80%
3 Yr 2.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 37.41%
5 Yr 2.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 49.91%
10 Yr 3.2%* -16.8% 19.6% 56.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ELFNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -85.9% 81.6% 16.81%
2021 5.6% -31.0% 26.7% 38.21%
2020 4.8% -13.0% 34.8% 84.86%
2019 5.5% -6.0% 10.6% 55.69%
2018 -3.6% -15.9% 2.0% 80.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ELFNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.4% -41.7% 64.0% 66.97%
1 Yr 10.8% -46.2% 77.9% 68.69%
3 Yr 2.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 37.12%
5 Yr 2.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 54.55%
10 Yr 7.5%* -16.8% 19.7% 46.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ELFNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -85.9% 81.6% 16.81%
2021 5.6% -31.0% 26.7% 38.21%
2020 4.8% -13.0% 34.8% 84.86%
2019 5.5% -6.0% 10.6% 55.69%
2018 -3.6% -15.9% 3.1% 87.51%

NAV & Total Return History

ELFNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ELFNX Category Low Category High ELFNX % Rank
Net Assets 3.36 B 189 K 222 B 32.70%
Number of Holdings 42 2 3509 78.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.2 B -1.37 M 104 B 37.84%
Weighting of Top 10 41.13% 11.4% 116.5% 74.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.24%
  2. Apple Inc 5.23%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.37%
  4. ConocoPhillips 4.34%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.29%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 3.88%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 3.31%
  8. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.16%
  9. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.11%
  10. Applied Materials Inc 3.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ELFNX % Rank
Stocks 		98.92% 50.26% 104.50% 42.62%
Cash 		1.08% -10.83% 49.73% 53.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 94.23%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 93.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 94.15%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 93.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ELFNX % Rank
Technology 		25.41% 0.00% 65.70% 84.01%
Financial Services 		18.33% 0.00% 43.06% 7.09%
Healthcare 		16.13% 0.00% 39.76% 20.36%
Communication Services 		11.94% 0.00% 66.40% 34.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.34% 0.00% 62.57% 83.18%
Industrials 		6.53% 0.00% 30.65% 47.32%
Energy 		4.39% 0.00% 41.09% 10.39%
Real Estate 		2.52% 0.00% 16.05% 21.68%
Consumer Defense 		1.69% 0.00% 25.50% 75.85%
Basic Materials 		1.46% 0.00% 18.91% 42.46%
Utilities 		1.26% 0.00% 16.07% 14.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ELFNX % Rank
US 		96.80% 34.69% 100.00% 33.88%
Non US 		2.12% 0.00% 54.22% 61.34%

ELFNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ELFNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.18% 0.01% 20.29% 97.40%
Management Fee 0.14% 0.00% 1.50% 3.06%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

ELFNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ELFNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ELFNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 316.74% 39.83%

ELFNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ELFNX Category Low Category High ELFNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.04% 0.00% 41.07% 96.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ELFNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ELFNX Category Low Category High ELFNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.89% -6.13% 1.75% 1.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ELFNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ELFNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chris Sierakowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Chris Sierakowski, CFA is a Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager on the Fundamental U.S. Equity Group. Mr. Sierakowski joined SSGA in July 2016 through its acquisition of GE Asset Management (GEAM). Prior to joining SSGA, Mr. Sierakowski served in various investment roles at GEAM since 1999., including providing analysts coverage for the software, computer hardware, semiconductors, business services, and payments industries. He also managed a Technology sector portfolio and acted as global Tech, Media and Telcom sector leader. Prior to GEAM, Mr. Sierakowski spent several years in IT consulting and as an officer in the U.S. Army. Mr. Sierakowski has a BS in Economics from the United States Military Academy and an MBA in Finance, Strategy, and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and has been a member of the CFA Institute since 2002.

William Sandow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2019

2.75

2.8%

William Sandow is a Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager in the Fundamental U.S. Equity Group. Prior to this role, since 2012, Mr. Sandow was a senior research analyst on the Fundamental Equity Research team covering biotechnology and pharmaceutical securities globally. He joined SSGA through its acquisition of GEAM in July 2016. Prior to joining GEAM in 2012, Mr. Sandow spent seven years at Alliance Global Investors in various research and portfolio management roles. He started his investing career in 2000 at RCM Capital Management. Mr. Sandow has over sixteen years of investment industry experience and has portfolio management and research responsibilities for the Large and Mid Cap Growth teams. Prior to joining AGI Capital via a predecessor affiliate in 2005, he was a senior health care analyst and portfolio manager for Exis Capital and an analyst and co-manager of a health care-focused mutual fund at RCM Capital Management. Mr. Sandow earned his M.B.A. from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and a B.S. from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

