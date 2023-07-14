Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.8%
1 yr return
28.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.8%
Net Assets
$331 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.5%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|
■
|
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in investments related to precious metals;
|
■
|
any amount of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments;
|
■
|
up to 40% of the Fund’s total assets in emerging market equity securities; and
|
■
|
up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets, at the time of purchase, in debt securities linked to precious metals and common or preferred stocks of subsidiaries of the Fund that invest directly or indirectly in precious metals and minerals.
|Period
|EKWYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|-4.6%
|16.1%
|11.76%
|1 Yr
|28.0%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|14.71%
|3 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-27.6%
|34.8%
|39.71%
|5 Yr
|7.8%*
|-15.7%
|11.0%
|32.26%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-12.7%
|6.6%
|31.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|EKWYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.4%
|-32.9%
|2.5%
|16.18%
|2021
|-6.4%
|-30.0%
|34.1%
|67.65%
|2020
|7.0%
|3.4%
|18.1%
|79.41%
|2019
|8.8%
|0.2%
|11.9%
|46.88%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-12.8%
|-1.5%
|19.67%
|Period
|EKWYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|-17.0%
|12.6%
|10.29%
|1 Yr
|28.0%
|-36.7%
|33.1%
|13.04%
|3 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-27.6%
|35.1%
|46.38%
|5 Yr
|7.8%*
|-15.7%
|19.6%
|29.03%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|-12.7%
|6.2%
|27.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|EKWYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.4%
|-32.9%
|2.5%
|16.18%
|2021
|-6.4%
|-30.0%
|34.1%
|67.65%
|2020
|7.0%
|3.4%
|18.1%
|79.41%
|2019
|8.8%
|0.2%
|11.9%
|46.88%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-12.8%
|-1.5%
|19.67%
|EKWYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EKWYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|331 M
|13.4 M
|12.7 B
|73.53%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|21
|309
|79.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|199 M
|6.31 M
|8.13 B
|72.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.53%
|36.4%
|80.8%
|71.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EKWYX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.98%
|50.78%
|100.00%
|81.16%
|Cash
|6.09%
|0.00%
|7.35%
|13.04%
|Other
|3.93%
|-2.11%
|49.22%
|18.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.01%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|71.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EKWYX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|100.00%
|93.10%
|100.00%
|53.62%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|71.01%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.19%
|71.01%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.01%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|72.46%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.01%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.14%
|71.01%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.88%
|72.46%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.01%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.75%
|71.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EKWYX % Rank
|Non US
|78.66%
|47.39%
|95.10%
|68.12%
|US
|11.32%
|3.39%
|26.20%
|53.62%
|EKWYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.33%
|3.83%
|66.67%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.35%
|1.18%
|47.06%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.11%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.25%
|33.33%
|EKWYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|EKWYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EKWYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|1.00%
|114.00%
|34.85%
|EKWYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EKWYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.88%
|0.00%
|9.10%
|11.59%
|EKWYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|EKWYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EKWYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.85%
|-18.00%
|5.11%
|23.53%
|EKWYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.915
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.806
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$1.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.522
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.498
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$1.585
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$4.282
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 05, 2007
15.0
15.0%
Michael Bradshaw is a managing director and senior portfolio manager for the Precious Metals team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he served in a similar role. Before that, Michael was a vice president and senior analyst with Pioneer Investment Management and earlier at CIBC Wood Gundy Securities Inc., where he served as a research associate. Michael earned a bachelor’s degree in geology from the University of Western Ontario and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Toronto. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston and CFA Society Toronto.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2012
9.9
9.9%
Oleg Makhorine is a portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity and Precious Metals teams at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role, he served as a senior research analyst for the Berkeley Street International Equity team, having joined WFAM from the Evergreen merger. Before that, Oleg served as partner and portfolio manager with Sphynx Funds and as an international equities analyst with Mackenzie Investment Management. Earlier, he was a financial analyst and emerging markets analyst with L.E. Holdings. Oleg earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the International Business Academy and a master’s degree in finance from Florida International University. He is a member of CFA Society Miami.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.25
|34.34
|11.37
|6.25
