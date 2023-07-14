Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in investments related to precious metals;

■ any amount of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments;

■ up to 40% of the Fund’s total assets in emerging market equity securities; and

■ up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets, at the time of purchase, in debt securities linked to precious metals and common or preferred stocks of subsidiaries of the Fund that invest directly or indirectly in precious metals and minerals.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including ADRs and similar investments, which are typically denominated in non-U.S. currencies, and may also invest in U.S. securities. While we may invest in precious metals companies domiciled in any jurisdiction in the world, the Fund may concentrate its investments in a limited number of countries.

We invest principally in investments related to precious metals across all market capitalizations. These investments include equity securities of a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund set up in the Cayman Islands that may invest directly in precious metals or minerals. We define precious metals companies as those that are engaged in, or which receive at least 50% of their revenues from the exploration, development, mining, processing, or dealing in gold or other precious metals and minerals, including, but not limited to, silver, platinum, and diamonds. We concentrate the Fund’s investments in the precious metals sector, and because we retain the flexibility to invest in a relatively small number of stocks, the Fund is also considered to be non-diversified.