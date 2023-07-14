Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Precious Metals Fund

EKWCX | Fund

$41.84

$331 M

1.58%

$0.66

1.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.1%

1 yr return

27.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.6%

Net Assets

$331 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Precious Metals Fund

EKWCX | Fund

$41.84

$331 M

1.58%

$0.66

1.93%

EKWCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Precious Metals Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 29, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Bradshaw

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in investments related to precious metals;
any amount of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments;
up to 40% of the Fund’s total assets in emerging market equity securities; and
up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets, at the time of purchase, in debt securities linked to precious metals and common or preferred stocks of subsidiaries of the Fund that invest directly or indirectly in precious metals and minerals.
The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including ADRs and similar investments, which are typically denominated in non-U.S. currencies, and may also invest in U.S. securities. While we may invest in precious metals companies domiciled in any jurisdiction in the world, the Fund may concentrate its investments in a limited number of countries.
We invest principally in investments related to precious metals across all market capitalizations. These investments include equity securities of a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund set up in the Cayman Islands that may invest directly in precious metals or minerals. We define precious metals companies as those that are engaged in, or which receive at least 50% of their revenues from the exploration, development, mining, processing, or dealing in gold or other precious metals and minerals, including, but not limited to, silver, platinum, and diamonds. We concentrate the Fund’s investments in the precious metals sector, and because we retain the flexibility to invest in a relatively small number of stocks, the Fund is also considered to be non-diversified.
Primary emphasis is placed on precious metals related companies. The Fund’s investment process takes a disciplined approach to risk management through top-down macroeconomic analysis and bottom-up stock selection. Among the macroeconomic influences considered include: geopolitical risks, the relative strength of the U.S. dollar, jewelry demand, inflation expectations, the seasonality of gold, investment demand and relative valuation levels for the precious metals universe. From a bottom-up perspective, management looks for higher quality precious metals companies that are positioned to improve their relative value over time. We continually review the investments of the portfolio. Among the factors which may influence the reduction of a position are: the achievement of a valuation target, the deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of the business, or the identification of more attractive investment opportunity.
Read More

EKWCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EKWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -4.6% 16.1% 17.65%
1 Yr 27.2% 0.0% 33.3% 22.06%
3 Yr -5.7%* -27.6% 34.8% 30.88%
5 Yr 7.6%* -15.7% 11.0% 40.32%
10 Yr 2.0%* -12.7% 6.6% 36.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EKWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.0% -32.9% 2.5% 23.53%
2021 -6.1% -30.0% 34.1% 55.88%
2020 7.3% 3.4% 18.1% 75.00%
2019 8.6% 0.2% 11.9% 51.56%
2018 -2.9% -12.8% -1.5% 39.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EKWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -17.0% 12.6% 14.71%
1 Yr 27.2% -36.7% 33.1% 20.29%
3 Yr -5.7%* -27.6% 35.1% 39.13%
5 Yr 7.6%* -15.7% 19.6% 37.10%
10 Yr 2.2%* -12.7% 6.2% 35.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EKWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.0% -32.9% 2.5% 23.53%
2021 -6.1% -30.0% 34.1% 55.88%
2020 7.3% 3.4% 18.1% 75.00%
2019 8.6% 0.2% 11.9% 51.56%
2018 -2.9% -12.8% -1.5% 39.34%

NAV & Total Return History

EKWCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EKWCX Category Low Category High EKWCX % Rank
Net Assets 331 M 13.4 M 12.7 B 72.06%
Number of Holdings 41 21 309 78.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 199 M 6.31 M 8.13 B 71.01%
Weighting of Top 10 53.53% 36.4% 80.8% 69.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 7.02%
  2. Newmont Corp 6.60%
  3. Barrick Gold Corp 5.97%
  4. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp 5.70%
  5. Franco Nev 144A 5.32%
  6. Gold Fields Ltd ADR 4.87%
  7. Allspring Government MMkt Select 4.62%
  8. Northern Star Resources Ltd 4.56%
  9. Northern Star Resources Ltd 4.56%
  10. Northern Star Resources Ltd 4.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EKWCX % Rank
Stocks 		89.98% 50.78% 100.00% 79.71%
Cash 		6.09% 0.00% 7.35% 11.59%
Other 		3.93% -2.11% 49.22% 17.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 69.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 69.57%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 69.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EKWCX % Rank
Basic Materials 		100.00% 93.10% 100.00% 52.17%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 69.57%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.19% 69.57%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 69.57%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 71.01%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 69.57%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.14% 69.57%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 2.88% 71.01%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 69.57%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 69.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 2.75% 69.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EKWCX % Rank
Non US 		78.66% 47.39% 95.10% 66.67%
US 		11.32% 3.39% 26.20% 52.17%

EKWCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EKWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.93% 0.33% 3.83% 11.59%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.35% 1.18% 45.59%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 78.38%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% 66.67%

Sales Fees

EKWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 80.00%

Trading Fees

EKWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EKWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 1.00% 114.00% 33.33%

EKWCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EKWCX Category Low Category High EKWCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.58% 0.00% 9.10% 15.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EKWCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EKWCX Category Low Category High EKWCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.21% -18.00% 5.11% 83.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EKWCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EKWCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Bradshaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 05, 2007

15.0

15.0%

Michael Bradshaw is a managing director and senior portfolio manager for the Precious Metals team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he served in a similar role. Before that, Michael was a vice president and senior analyst with Pioneer Investment Management and earlier at CIBC Wood Gundy Securities Inc., where he served as a research associate. Michael earned a bachelor’s degree in geology from the University of Western Ontario and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Toronto. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston and CFA Society Toronto.

Oleg Makhorine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2012

9.9

9.9%

Oleg Makhorine is a portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity and Precious Metals teams at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role, he served as a senior research analyst for the Berkeley Street International Equity team, having joined WFAM from the Evergreen merger. Before that, Oleg served as partner and portfolio manager with Sphynx Funds and as an international equities analyst with Mackenzie Investment Management. Earlier, he was a financial analyst and emerging markets analyst with L.E. Holdings. Oleg earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the International Business Academy and a master’s degree in finance from Florida International University. He is a member of CFA Society Miami.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.25 34.34 11.37 6.25

