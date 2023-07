Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ At least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in a diversified portfolio of U.S. and non-U.S. income-producing securities of any quality

■ Up to 40% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities

■ Up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in foreign equity and debt securities

The Fund’s target allocation is as follows:

■ 60% to 90% in debt securities; and

■ 10% to 40% in equity securities.

We employ a flexible, active allocation strategy to diversify the portfolio across various asset- and sub-asset classes in an attempt to achieve the Fund’s objective over an economic cycle, consistent with an appropriate level of risk. We start our investment process by looking at macroeconomic factors, such as the pace of economic growth, employment conditions, corporate profits, inflation rates, monetary and fiscal policy, within the context of other even broader factors, including the influence of international economic and financial conditions. This top-down, macroeconomic outlook helps us determine the allocations to the various asset- and sub-asset classes. Implementation of these allocations could involve either actively- or passively-managed approaches. We may allocate a maximum of 20% of the Fund’s assets in a manner intended to replicate the performance of indexes.

Within the Fund’s fixed income allocation, we invest in a diversified portfolio of U.S. and non-U.S. income-producing securities of any quality, and we may invest without limit in below investment-grade debt securities (often called “high-yield” securities or “junk bonds”). As part of our below investment-grade debt securities investment strategy, we will generally invest in securities that are rated BB through CCC by S&P, or an equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization, or as deemed by us to be of comparable quality. We may invest without limit in corporate bonds, government bonds, convertible bonds, loans, municipal bonds, and securitized bonds. We may invest in the debt of U.S. or foreign (including emerging markets) issuers.

Within the Fund’s equity allocation, we generally invest in dividend paying common and preferred stocks, real estate investment trusts and master limited partnerships. We may invest in equities issued by U.S. or foreign (including emerging markets) issuers of any size.

We may invest in derivatives, including listed equity and interest rate futures and swaps, either to manage the risk profile of the portfolio or to efficiently gain exposure to specific areas of the market.