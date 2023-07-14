Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ Up to 90% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities;

■ Up to 30% of the Fund’s total assets in corporate debt securities that are below investment-grade; and

■ Up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in foreign equity and debt securities.

The Fund’s target allocation is as follows:

■ 70% to 90% in equity securities; and

■ 10% to 30% in debt securities.

The Fund invests in equity and fixed income securities with an emphasis on equity securities. Under normal circumstances, we invest up to 90% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities. For the equity portfolio, we seek out companies that we believe have strong fundamental attributes and growth prospects with valuations that leave ample room for capital appreciation. We select equity securities of companies of any size. We invest up to 30% of the Fund’s total assets in corporate debt securities that are below investment-grade. For the debt portfolio, we invest principally in below investment-grade debt securities (often called “high-yield” securities or “junk bonds”) of corporate issuers. As part of our below investment-grade debt securities investment strategy, we will generally invest in securities that are rated BB through CCC by S&P, or an equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization, or as deemed by us to be of comparable quality. We also invest up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in foreign equity and debt securities. The target allocation range of the Fund’s investments are 70% to 90% in equity securities and 10% to 30% in debt securities. The proportion of the Fund’s assets invested in debt and equity securities will change based on the portfolio manager’s assessment of economic conditions and investment opportunities.

We expect that the dollar-weighted average duration of its debt securities will normally be between two and six years, while the dollar-weighted average maturity is expected to be longer than the dollar-weighted average duration. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Maturity” is a measure of the average time until the final payment of principal and interest is due on fixed income securities in the Fund’s portfolio. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Duration” is an aggregate measure of the sensitivity of a fund’s fixed income portfolio securities to changes in interest rates. As a general matter, the price of a fixed income security with a longer effective duration will fluctuate more in response to changes in interest rates than the price of a fixed income security with a shorter effective duration.

We start our investment process by looking at macroeconomic factors, such as the pace of economic growth, employment conditions, corporate profits, inflation rates, monetary and fiscal policy, within the context of other even broader factors, including the influence of international economic and financial conditions. This top-down, macroeconomic outlook helps us to determine the sectors and industries in which we believe the portfolio should invest, and in what proportions. We then seek those industries within this macroeconomic environment which we find attractive - industries that are either growing at or above the rate of economic growth (growth industries) or out of favor industries with potentially improving outlooks (value industries.) Within those industries, we prefer companies with sustainable competitive advantages and high barriers to entry, and we specifically seek companies with strong management teams and financial flexibility. When we analyze potential securities for purchase, we look at the best value in the range of securities issued by the company within that company’s capital structure, whether that may result in the selection of equity or debt securities. We also consider the Fund’s absolute level of risk in determining the allocation between equity and debt securities.