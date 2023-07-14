Home
Allspring Diversified Capital Builder Fund

mutual fund
EKBCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.51 -0.09 -0.78%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (EKBAX) Primary C (EKBCX) Inst (EKBYX) Other (EKBDX)
Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$1.13 B

Holdings in Top 10

34.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EKBCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Diversified Capital Builder Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 22, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Margaret Patel

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
Up to 90% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities;
Up to 30% of the Fund’s total assets in corporate debt securities that are below investment-grade; and
Up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in foreign equity and debt securities.
The Fund’s target allocation is as follows:
70% to 90% in equity securities; and
10% to 30% in debt securities.
The Fund invests in equity and fixed income securities with an emphasis on equity securities. Under normal circumstances, we invest up to 90% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities. For the equity portfolio, we seek out companies that we believe have strong fundamental attributes and growth prospects with valuations that leave ample room for capital appreciation. We select equity securities of companies of any size. We invest up to 30% of the Fund’s total assets in corporate debt securities that are below investment-grade. For the debt portfolio, we invest principally in below investment-grade debt securities (often called “high-yield” securities or “junk bonds”) of corporate issuers. As part of our below investment-grade debt securities investment strategy, we will generally invest in securities that are rated BB through CCC by S&P, or an equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization, or as deemed by us to be of comparable quality. We also invest up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in foreign equity and debt securities. The target allocation range of the Fund’s investments are 70% to 90% in equity securities and 10% to 30% in debt securities. The proportion of the Fund’s assets invested in debt and equity securities will change based on the portfolio manager’s assessment of economic conditions and investment opportunities.
We expect that the dollar-weighted average duration of its debt securities will normally be between two and six years, while the dollar-weighted average maturity is expected to be longer than the dollar-weighted average duration. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Maturity” is a measure of the average time until the final payment of principal and interest is due on fixed income securities in the Fund’s portfolio. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Duration” is an aggregate measure of the sensitivity of a fund’s fixed income portfolio securities to changes in interest rates. As a general matter, the price of a fixed income security with a longer effective duration will fluctuate more in response to changes in interest rates than the price of a fixed income security with a shorter effective duration.
We start our investment process by looking at macroeconomic factors, such as the pace of economic growth, employment conditions, corporate profits, inflation rates, monetary and fiscal policy, within the context of other even broader factors, including the influence of international economic and financial conditions. This top-down, macroeconomic outlook helps us to determine the sectors and industries in which we believe the portfolio should invest, and in what proportions. We then seek those industries within this macroeconomic environment which we find attractive - industries that are either growing at or above the rate of economic growth (growth industries) or out of favor industries with potentially improving outlooks (value industries.) Within those industries, we prefer companies with sustainable competitive advantages and high barriers to entry, and we specifically seek companies with strong management teams and financial flexibility. When we analyze potential securities for purchase, we look at the best value in the range of securities issued by the company within that company’s capital structure, whether that may result in the selection of equity or debt securities. We also consider the Fund’s absolute level of risk in determining the allocation between equity and debt securities.
We regularly review the investments of the portfolio and may sell a portfolio holding when it has achieved its valuation target, there is deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of the business, or we have identified a more attractive investment opportunity.
Read More

EKBCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EKBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -3.2% 29.3% 14.79%
1 Yr 3.2% -12.9% 32.0% 65.92%
3 Yr 3.2%* -6.4% 12.7% 21.72%
5 Yr 2.0%* -8.2% 5.9% 10.14%
10 Yr 3.8%* -6.8% 6.1% 6.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EKBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -37.4% -8.2% 72.37%
2021 5.5% -5.0% 12.0% 21.74%
2020 3.3% -5.7% 7.8% 33.57%
2019 4.8% -2.1% 6.3% 8.36%
2018 -2.4% -6.1% -0.8% 27.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EKBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -14.6% 29.3% 14.79%
1 Yr 3.2% -12.9% 57.6% 64.54%
3 Yr 3.2%* -6.4% 22.1% 20.83%
5 Yr 3.2%* -7.8% 16.4% 10.58%
10 Yr 7.1%* -3.3% 8.5% 2.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EKBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -37.4% -8.2% 72.37%
2021 5.5% -5.0% 12.0% 22.07%
2020 3.3% -5.7% 7.8% 33.57%
2019 4.8% -2.1% 6.3% 8.36%
2018 -1.3% -6.1% 0.1% 9.81%

NAV & Total Return History

EKBCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EKBCX Category Low Category High EKBCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.13 B 963 K 126 B 49.68%
Number of Holdings 96 4 7731 27.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 385 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 62.82%
Weighting of Top 10 34.94% 13.3% 100.0% 73.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AbbVie Inc 5.33%
  2. L3Harris Technologies Inc 4.74%
  3. Broadcom Inc 3.52%
  4. Amphenol Corp Class A 3.50%
  5. Synopsys Inc 3.46%
  6. Akamai Technologies Inc 3.32%
  7. Leidos Holdings Inc 3.01%
  8. Amgen Inc 2.96%
  9. Berry Global Group Inc 2.91%
  10. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 2.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EKBCX % Rank
Stocks 		83.80% 0.19% 99.72% 6.09%
Bonds 		15.95% 0.00% 91.12% 58.01%
Cash 		0.25% -7.71% 88.33% 93.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 97.12%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 92.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.48% 98.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EKBCX % Rank
Healthcare 		36.30% 0.00% 36.30% 0.96%
Technology 		32.04% 1.07% 52.93% 1.28%
Industrials 		16.02% 1.16% 32.55% 1.28%
Basic Materials 		9.87% 0.00% 15.48% 4.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.84% 0.00% 16.01% 87.50%
Financial Services 		0.92% 0.28% 52.80% 99.36%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 31.67% 99.68%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 33.86% 99.36%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.22% 99.68%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.62% 99.68%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 27.24% 99.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EKBCX % Rank
US 		83.56% 0.19% 96.85% 3.21%
Non US 		0.24% 0.00% 35.45% 98.40%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EKBCX % Rank
Corporate 		98.43% 0.00% 100.00% 2.56%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.57% 0.00% 100.00% 97.44%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 97.12%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 37.97% 97.76%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 97.44%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.71% 99.68%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EKBCX % Rank
US 		14.84% 0.00% 91.12% 42.95%
Non US 		1.11% 0.00% 18.39% 77.24%

EKBCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EKBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.86% 0.01% 3.35% 4.33%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.25% 81.09%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 78.80%
Administrative Fee 0.21% 0.01% 0.28% 95.24%

Sales Fees

EKBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 87.18%

Trading Fees

EKBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EKBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 4.00% 398.00% 49.48%

EKBCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EKBCX Category Low Category High EKBCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.35% 0.00% 7.05% 35.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EKBCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EKBCX Category Low Category High EKBCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -1.12% 5.55% 95.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EKBCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EKBCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Margaret Patel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2007

15.01

15.0%

Margie Patel is a managing director and senior portfolio manager for the Berkeley Street Capital Allocation team at Allspring Global Investments. She joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Previously, she served as a senior vice president and portfolio manager with Pioneer Investments and as a vice president with Third Avenue Funds and Northstar Investment Management. For her extensive knowledge and expertise in the investment world, Margie has been quoted regularly in publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Money, and Bloomberg BusinessWeek. She is also a frequent guest on CNBC-TV, Bloomberg Business News, and FOX Business television as well as Bloomberg Radio. She earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pittsburgh. She is a member of CFA Society New York.

Robert Junkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2019

3.17

3.2%

Mr. Junkin joined Wells Capital Management or one of its predecessor firms in 2007, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager Rob is Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager on the Small/Mid Growth Equity team and the Evergreen Health Care Fund with Evergreen’s Equity Management group. He has been with Evergreen since 2007. Previously, Rob served as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager with MFC Global Investment Management where he was responsible for the John Hancock Health Sciences Fund (2005 to 2007) and as a co-manager for the Large Cap Equity Portfolio (2003-2007). Additionally, he served as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager with Pioneer Investments on large and mid cap growth funds (1997-2002).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

