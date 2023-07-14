Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
12.5%
1 yr return
3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
Net Assets
$1.13 B
Holdings in Top 10
34.9%
Expense Ratio 1.86%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|■
|Up to 90% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities;
|■
|Up to 30% of the Fund’s total assets in corporate debt securities that are below investment-grade; and
|■
|Up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in foreign equity and debt securities.
|■
|70% to 90% in equity securities; and
|■
|10% to 30% in debt securities.
|Period
|EKBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.5%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|14.79%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|65.92%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-6.4%
|12.7%
|21.72%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|10.14%
|10 Yr
|3.8%*
|-6.8%
|6.1%
|6.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|EKBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.8%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|72.37%
|2021
|5.5%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|21.74%
|2020
|3.3%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|33.57%
|2019
|4.8%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|8.36%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|27.17%
|Period
|EKBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.5%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|14.79%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|64.54%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-6.4%
|22.1%
|20.83%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|10.58%
|10 Yr
|7.1%*
|-3.3%
|8.5%
|2.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|EKBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.8%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|72.37%
|2021
|5.5%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|22.07%
|2020
|3.3%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|33.57%
|2019
|4.8%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|8.36%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|9.81%
|EKBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EKBCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.13 B
|963 K
|126 B
|49.68%
|Number of Holdings
|96
|4
|7731
|27.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|385 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|62.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.94%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|73.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EKBCX % Rank
|Stocks
|83.80%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|6.09%
|Bonds
|15.95%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|58.01%
|Cash
|0.25%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|93.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|97.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|92.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|98.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EKBCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|36.30%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|0.96%
|Technology
|32.04%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|1.28%
|Industrials
|16.02%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|1.28%
|Basic Materials
|9.87%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|4.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.84%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|87.50%
|Financial Services
|0.92%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|99.36%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|99.68%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|99.36%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|99.68%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|99.68%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|99.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EKBCX % Rank
|US
|83.56%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|3.21%
|Non US
|0.24%
|0.00%
|35.45%
|98.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EKBCX % Rank
|Corporate
|98.43%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.56%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.57%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.44%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|97.12%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|97.76%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|97.44%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|99.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EKBCX % Rank
|US
|14.84%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|42.95%
|Non US
|1.11%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|77.24%
|EKBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.86%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|4.33%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|81.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|78.80%
|Administrative Fee
|0.21%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|95.24%
|EKBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|87.18%
|EKBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EKBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|49.48%
|EKBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EKBCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.35%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|35.67%
|EKBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|EKBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EKBCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|95.71%
|EKBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.438
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2018
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2018
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2015
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2014
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2014
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2014
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2013
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2013
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2012
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2012
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2012
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2011
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2010
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2007
15.01
15.0%
Margie Patel is a managing director and senior portfolio manager for the Berkeley Street Capital Allocation team at Allspring Global Investments. She joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Previously, she served as a senior vice president and portfolio manager with Pioneer Investments and as a vice president with Third Avenue Funds and Northstar Investment Management. For her extensive knowledge and expertise in the investment world, Margie has been quoted regularly in publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Money, and Bloomberg BusinessWeek. She is also a frequent guest on CNBC-TV, Bloomberg Business News, and FOX Business television as well as Bloomberg Radio. She earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pittsburgh. She is a member of CFA Society New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2019
3.17
3.2%
Mr. Junkin joined Wells Capital Management or one of its predecessor firms in 2007, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager Rob is Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager on the Small/Mid Growth Equity team and the Evergreen Health Care Fund with Evergreen’s Equity Management group. He has been with Evergreen since 2007. Previously, Rob served as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager with MFC Global Investment Management where he was responsible for the John Hancock Health Sciences Fund (2005 to 2007) and as a co-manager for the Large Cap Equity Portfolio (2003-2007). Additionally, he served as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager with Pioneer Investments on large and mid cap growth funds (1997-2002).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.45
|2.41
