The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in agency and non-agency commercial and residential mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) and other fixed income asset-backed securities, including securities backed by aircraft, automobiles, credit card receivables, and student loans.

The Fund does not limit its investments to a particular credit quality and may invest in distressed asset backed securities and other below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as "junk") without limitation. Below investment grade securities are those rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investor Services or equivalently by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization as well as non-rated securities. The MBS in which the Fund invests are generally liquid, in other words, can be sold at approximately the current market value within 7 calendar days. The Fund may hold up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments. In managing the Fund’s investments, the Fund’s sub-advisor, Wynkoop, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”), seeks to construct an investment portfolio with a weighted average maturity that ranges between 1 and 10 years and a weighted average effective duration that ranges between -9 and 9 years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income instrument that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. Effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s portfolio duration adjusted for the anticipated effect of interest rate changes on bond and mortgage pre-payment rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The more sensitive a security is to changes in interest rates, the higher its volatility risk. For example, if a bond has a duration of 5 years, a 1% rise in rates would result in a 5% decline in share price. If a bond has a duration of 10 years, a 1% rise in interest rates would result in a 10% decline in share price. Unique to the residential MBS market are securities, such as interest-only securities, and related derivatives, that have “negative duration.” This means that the value of these instruments normally increase with higher interest rates, the opposite of most other debt instruments. This generally allows some portion of the portfolio’s market risk to be hedged with a purchase, rather than a short sale, and allows the portfolio to realize positive cash flows on the hedge as a result of interest received with respect to that security.

The Sub-Advisor determines the allocation of the Fund’s investments across the various fixed income asset classes based on market supply and which asset classes it views as offering the best risk-adjusted values in the marketplace at a given time. However, the Fund expects to focus its investments in agency and non-agency commercial and residential MBS and, under normal circumstances, invests over 25% of its assets in agency and non-agency commercial and residential MBS. In selecting individual securities for investment by the Fund, the Sub-Advisor selects securities that it believes offer the best risk/return opportunity based on its analyses of a variety of factors including collateral quality, duration, structure, excess interest, credit support, potential for greater upside and less downside, capture, liquidity, and market conditions and favors undervalued investments that produce consistent returns in most interest rate environments. The Sub-Advisor attempts to diversify geographically and among the servicing institutions that service or originate the MBS.

Distribution Policy. The Fund’s distribution policy is to make twelve monthly distributions to shareholders. The level of monthly distributions (including any return of capital) is not fixed and is not designed to generate, and is not expected to result in, distributions that equal a fixed percentage of the Fund’s current net asset value per share. Shareholders receiving periodic payments from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit.