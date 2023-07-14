Home
Trending ETFs

EISEX (Mutual Fund)

EISEX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Special Equities Fund

EISEX | Fund

$25.51

$55.3 M

0.00%

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$55.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EISEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Special Equities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Jul 29, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    1023667
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael McLean

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (the “80% Policy”). The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies with market capitalizations comparable to those of companies included in the Russell 2500™ Index, but the Fund may also invest in larger or smaller companies that the investment adviser believes have growth characteristics as described below. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for Russell 2500™ Index was $32.0 million to $38.9 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Russell 2500™ Index are subject to change. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign stocks directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research.  The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. The portfolio managers look for companies that, in their opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The portfolio managers take a long-term perspective when selecting companies and the quality focus typically leads them to companies benefitting from structural growth or structural change.  Sought after company characteristics may include: a business model with identifiable competitive advantage(s)/barrier(s) to entry, a scalable market opportunity, a solid balance sheet, and a strong management team with a history of good capital allocation. Such companies typically exhibit high or improving returns on capital, strong free-cash-flow generation, and positive or inflecting earnings. The portfolio managers also employ a disciplined valuation framework in pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities.  The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

Read More

EISEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EISEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -26.9% 59.5% 86.17%
1 Yr 8.9% -43.3% 860.3% 74.65%
3 Yr 3.9%* -41.5% 41.9% 20.82%
5 Yr 0.2%* -28.2% 82.7% 43.33%
10 Yr 2.8%* -18.2% 13.7% 40.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EISEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 7.50%
2021 2.6% -52.0% 83.9% 29.04%
2020 3.2% -17.6% 195.3% 90.86%
2019 5.3% -16.0% 9.5% 62.82%
2018 -2.6% -13.6% 24.1% 39.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

NAV & Total Return History

EISEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EISEX Category Low Category High EISEX % Rank
Net Assets 55.3 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 89.54%
Number of Holdings 79 20 3702 46.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.4 M 360 K 10.9 B 92.20%
Weighting of Top 10 23.51% 5.5% 92.1% 69.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Performance Food Group Co 3.10%
  2. CBIZ Inc 2.97%
  3. RealPage Inc 2.92%
  4. Terminix Global Holdings Inc 2.63%
  5. Kansas City Southern 2.62%
  6. Valvoline Inc 2.52%
  7. Nomad Foods Ltd 2.33%
  8. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc 2.25%
  9. Envista Holdings Corp Ordinary Shares 2.18%
  10. Dorman Products Inc 2.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EISEX % Rank
Stocks 		99.61% 23.99% 100.52% 20.04%
Cash 		0.39% -0.52% 26.94% 77.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 11.70%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 17.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 4.79%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 8.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EISEX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		18.83% 0.00% 57.41% 9.93%
Financial Services 		17.48% 0.00% 43.01% 8.51%
Industrials 		16.46% 0.00% 38.23% 30.85%
Healthcare 		15.20% 0.00% 43.77% 74.65%
Technology 		13.32% 0.04% 62.17% 95.39%
Real Estate 		7.44% 0.00% 19.28% 11.17%
Consumer Defense 		3.11% 0.00% 16.40% 30.67%
Utilities 		2.59% 0.00% 12.94% 8.51%
Energy 		2.53% 0.00% 62.10% 35.64%
Communication Services 		1.95% 0.00% 18.33% 61.70%
Basic Materials 		1.09% 0.00% 17.25% 68.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EISEX % Rank
US 		99.36% 23.38% 100.52% 5.50%
Non US 		0.25% 0.00% 35.22% 89.36%

EISEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EISEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.02% 19.28% 63.60%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.50% 26.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

EISEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EISEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EISEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 0.00% 250.31% 64.43%

EISEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EISEX Category Low Category High EISEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 13.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EISEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EISEX Category Low Category High EISEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.01% -2.24% 2.75% 12.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EISEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EISEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael McLean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2015

7.34

7.3%

Michael McLean is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of U.S. small-cap equity and a portfolio manager and equity analyst on Eaton Vance’s small-/midcap team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s small- and midcap equity portfolios, as well as coverage of the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. He began his career in the investment management industry with Eaton Vance in 2001. Mike earned a B.S. from Providence College. He is a CFA charterholder.

J. Griffith Noble

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2015

7.34

7.3%

J. Griffith Noble is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Griff began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2012. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was an equity analyst with BlackRock, Inc. He was previously affiliated with Byram Capital Management, Emerson Investment Management, Deutsche Asset Management and Putnam Investments. Griff earned a B.S. from the University of Vermont and an MBA from Babson College. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

