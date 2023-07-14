Home
Eaton Vance South Carolina Municipal Income Fund

mutual fund
EISCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.65 +0.01 +0.12%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (EASCX) Primary C (ECSCX) Inst (EISCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance South Carolina Municipal Income Fund

EISCX | Fund

$8.65

$156 M

2.68%

$0.23

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$156 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EISCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance South Carolina Municipal Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Mar 03, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    7444925
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Eustance

Fund Description

Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal obligations that are exempt from regular federal income tax and the state taxes specified in the Fund’s investment objective (the “80% Policy”). The Fund may invest without limit in obligations the income from which is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. At least 75% of net assets normally will be invested in municipal obligations rated at least investment grade at the time of investment (which are those rated Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB or higher by either S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”)) or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser to be of at least investment grade quality. The balance of net assets may be invested in obligations rated below investment grade and in unrated obligations considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser (“junk bonds”). The Fund will not invest more than 10% of its net assets in obligations rated below B or in unrated obligations considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in obligations issued by its state or its political subdivisions, agencies, authorities and instrumentalities. If consistent with relevant state tax requirements, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in municipal obligations issued by the governments of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam. The Fund is “non-diversified” and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a fund that is “diversified.” The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other debt obligations, including (but not limited to) taxable municipal obligations, U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund may purchase or sell derivative instruments (such as residual interest bonds, futures contracts and options thereon, interest rate swaps, and forward rate contracts) for hedging purposes, to seek total return or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund normally acquires municipal obligations with maturities of ten years or more but may acquire municipal obligations with shorter maturities or that are subject to shorter call provisions.  The Fund’s portfolio could have a longer average maturity than is typical of many other funds that invest primarily in municipal obligations.  In such case, the interest rate risk described below may be more significant for the Fund.  The Fund may invest 25% or more of its total assets in certain types of municipal obligations (such as general obligations, municipal leases, principal only municipal investments, revenue bonds and industrial development bonds) and in one or more economic sectors (such as housing, hospitals, healthcare facilities or utilities).  The Fund may invest in pooled investment vehicles, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), in order to seek exposure to the municipal markets or municipal market sectors.  The Fund may invest in restricted securities.

The investment adviser’s process for selecting obligations for purchase and sale emphasizes the creditworthiness of the issuer or other person obligated to repay the obligation and the relative value of the obligation in the market. In evaluating creditworthiness, the investment adviser considers ratings assigned by rating agencies and generally performs additional credit and investment analysis.  The portfolio manager may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors when evaluating an issuer.  These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.  The portfolio manager also may trade securities to minimize taxable capital gains to shareholders.  A portion of the Fund’s distributions generally will be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.  The Fund may not be suitable for investors subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

Read More

EISCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EISCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 65.60%
1 Yr -0.8% -45.4% 15.3% 30.64%
3 Yr -2.9%* -20.5% 51.7% 37.11%
5 Yr -1.0%* -11.5% 29.2% 39.25%
10 Yr -0.4%* -5.4% 14.1% 35.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EISCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -76.8% 4.7% 31.72%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 72.93%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 23.00%
2019 0.7% -57.4% 18.9% 79.86%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 18.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EISCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 64.27%
1 Yr -0.8% -45.4% 15.1% 26.32%
3 Yr -2.9%* -20.5% 51.7% 37.97%
5 Yr -1.0%* -11.5% 29.3% 41.23%
10 Yr -0.4%* -5.4% 14.1% 41.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EISCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -76.8% 4.7% 31.78%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 72.93%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 23.06%
2019 0.7% -57.4% 18.9% 80.30%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 21.33%

NAV & Total Return History

EISCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EISCX Category Low Category High EISCX % Rank
Net Assets 156 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 77.36%
Number of Holdings 135 1 14000 73.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.8 M -317 M 8.64 B 74.43%
Weighting of Top 10 16.85% 2.4% 101.7% 51.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SOUTH CAROLINA ST 1% 2.68%
  2. CHARLESTON S C WTRWKS & SWR REV 5% 1.97%
  3. GEORGETOWN CNTY S C 5% 1.84%
  4. GREENVILLE CNTY S C HOSPITALITY TAX REV 1.56% 1.75%
  5. SOUTH CAROLINA JOBS-ECONOMIC DEV AUTH HOSP REV 5% 1.74%
  6. GEORGETOWN CNTY S C 5% 1.68%
  7. SOUTH CAROLINA JOBS-ECONOMIC DEV AUTH ECONOMIC DEV REV 5% 1.66%
  8. COLLEGE CHARLESTON S C ACADEMIC & ADMINISTRATIVE FACS REV 5% 1.63%
  9. PUERTO RICO ELEC PWR AUTH PWR REV 5.25% 1.61%
  10. GREER S C COMBINED UTIL SYS REV 5.5% 1.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EISCX % Rank
Bonds 		95.77% 65.51% 150.86% 80.85%
Cash 		4.23% -50.86% 33.96% 18.71%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 22.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 19.99%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 20.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 20.10%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EISCX % Rank
Municipal 		95.77% 44.39% 100.00% 77.22%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.23% 0.00% 33.95% 19.99%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 19.87%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 21.27%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 34.75%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 25.04%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EISCX % Rank
US 		91.99% 37.86% 142.23% 81.64%
Non US 		3.78% 0.00% 62.14% 21.27%

EISCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EISCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.02% 6.50% 79.93%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 1.10% 20.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

EISCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EISCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EISCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 283.00% 59.40%

EISCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EISCX Category Low Category High EISCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.68% 0.00% 4.45% 50.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EISCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EISCX Category Low Category High EISCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.01% -0.53% 5.33% 47.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EISCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EISCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Eustance

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

William Delahunty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

William J. Delahunty, Jr. are the portfolio managers of the Fund. Mr. Delahunty has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since October 1, 2021. Mr. Delahunty is a Vice President of Eaton Vance and BMR, manages other Eaton Vance portfolios and has been a member of the Eaton Vance municipals team for more than five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

