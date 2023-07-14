Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.5%
1 yr return
22.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.9%
Net Assets
$31.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.8%
Expense Ratio 5.16%
Front Load 4.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|EISAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.5%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|19.46%
|1 Yr
|22.2%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|29.04%
|3 Yr
|9.1%*
|-4.7%
|20.6%
|27.80%
|5 Yr
|2.9%*
|-11.3%
|9.6%
|11.60%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-5.5%
|9.9%
|8.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|EISAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|56.71%
|2021
|7.6%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|4.64%
|2020
|0.6%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|33.66%
|2019
|3.7%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|42.86%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|40.07%
|Period
|EISAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.5%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|19.46%
|1 Yr
|22.2%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|28.66%
|3 Yr
|9.1%*
|-4.7%
|22.3%
|23.25%
|5 Yr
|2.9%*
|-11.3%
|12.4%
|15.97%
|10 Yr
|4.4%*
|-5.5%
|13.2%
|14.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|EISAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|56.71%
|2021
|7.6%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|4.64%
|2020
|0.6%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|33.98%
|2019
|3.7%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|43.52%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|62.02%
|EISAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EISAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|31.4 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|91.04%
|Number of Holdings
|129
|2
|3900
|34.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.73 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|92.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.78%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|77.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EISAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.38%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|78.87%
|Cash
|3.59%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|17.56%
|Other
|0.04%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|18.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|29.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|26.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|28.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EISAX % Rank
|Industrials
|19.00%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|8.41%
|Healthcare
|15.68%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|11.41%
|Financial Services
|13.26%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|90.69%
|Technology
|12.17%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|11.41%
|Consumer Defense
|10.62%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|22.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.67%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|46.85%
|Basic Materials
|7.01%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|60.96%
|Communication Services
|5.05%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|71.17%
|Energy
|4.88%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|75.68%
|Utilities
|2.64%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|54.05%
|Real Estate
|0.03%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|77.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EISAX % Rank
|Non US
|95.43%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|56.25%
|US
|0.95%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|58.04%
|EISAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.16%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|1.81%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|43.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|40.74%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.47%
|47.37%
|EISAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|80.49%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|EISAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EISAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|158.16%
|45.04%
|EISAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EISAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.27%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|74.03%
|EISAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|EISAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EISAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.66%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|79.69%
|EISAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.377
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
David Vaughn is a founder and board member of ClariVest Asset Management LLC. Mr. Vaughn is part of the leadership of the investment team, focusing on non-U.S. and Global strategies. Prior to forming ClariVest in March 2006, he worked as the Portfolio Manager for all International and Global Systematic strategies at Nicholas-Applegate and was a member of the Systematic investment team that managed over $5 billion in assets at the firm. Previously, Mr. Vaughn worked as a Research Analyst at Barclays Global Investors and as a Research Associate at First Quadrant. He was also a Quantitative Research Analyst and Investment Officer with Sanwa Bank in Los Angeles. Mr. Vaughn earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from California Institute of Technology and a Master’s in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon University. He began his investment career in 1996.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2015
7.25
7.3%
Alex Turner is a Portfolio Manager on the investment team at ClariVest Asset Management LLC, focusing on non-U.S. and Global strategies. Prior to joining ClariVest in 2008, Mr. Turner was a Quantitative Analytic Specialist at FactSet Research System, where he co-managed sales and support for all of FactSet’s quantitative products on the West Coast as well as worked closely with investment firms in developing quantitative models and implementing risk control strategies. His work experience includes roles as a FactSet Consultant, an Assistant Actuary, and a Technical Writer for a technology company. Mr. Turner earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from University of California, Berkeley. He began his investment career in 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Gashi Zengeni is an Portfolio Manager at ClariVest Asset Management LLC, with a focus on the firm’s non-U.S. and Global strategies. Prior to joining ClariVest in 2015, Ms. Zengeni was based in New York where she worked at Russell Investments, as a Research Analyst responsible for the evaluation and selection of investment managers focused on the emerging and frontier markets. Previously, Ms. Zengeni was based in London in her role as a Portfolio Analyst supporting the portfolio management of Russell’s emerging and frontier markets multi-manager funds. She began her investment career in 2007.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...