Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-1.0%
1 yr return
4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
Net Assets
$86.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
7.0%
Expense Ratio 0.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, which primarily include common stocks of U.S. companies selected from the Russell 3000® Index (the “80% Policy”).
The Fund seeks to employ a top-down, disciplined and systematic investment process that emphasizes a diversified portfolio of quality companies that have historically demonstrated high current income and lower levels of risk on a sector relative basis. Such companies may be referred to as durable dividend payers. This rules-based strategy applies a series of durability rankings to a broad universe of U.S. equity securities. To achieve broad diversification, each economic sector generally receives an equal weight. The top-ranked securities within each sector based on the sub-adviser’s yield and risk screening are also generally weighted equally. The investment process is periodically re-evaluated and may be adjusted to ensure that the process is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and strategies. The portfolio is rebalanced periodically to maintain diversification, and is reconstituted on an annual basis. The portfolio managers seek to manage portfolio risk by using a quantitative model to construct a diversified portfolio of durable dividend paying companies. The Fund may lend its securities.
|Period
|EIPDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.0%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|91.71%
|1 Yr
|4.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|47.35%
|3 Yr
|10.7%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|20.63%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|25.34%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EIPDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|5.49%
|2021
|10.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|19.27%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|66.25%
|2019
|4.3%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|55.69%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|23.78%
|EIPDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIPDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|86.1 M
|1 M
|151 B
|86.97%
|Number of Holdings
|184
|2
|1727
|11.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.14 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|97.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.97%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|99.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIPDX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.85%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|39.12%
|Cash
|1.15%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|57.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|25.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|18.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|19.45%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|21.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIPDX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|13.17%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|12.97%
|Industrials
|12.55%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|35.74%
|Healthcare
|11.82%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|90.27%
|Energy
|11.32%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|14.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.28%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|6.57%
|Utilities
|11.25%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|4.32%
|Financial Services
|10.73%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|96.18%
|Basic Materials
|8.94%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|5.15%
|Technology
|7.36%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|87.28%
|Communication Services
|1.58%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|93.10%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|86.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIPDX % Rank
|US
|98.32%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|17.70%
|Non US
|0.53%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|83.62%
|EIPDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.64%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|77.07%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|8.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|EIPDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EIPDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EIPDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|60.10%
|EIPDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIPDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.22%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|10.72%
|EIPDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EIPDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIPDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.66%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|4.27%
|EIPDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2021
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2021
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2021
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 09, 2019
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2019
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2018
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2017
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2017
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2017
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2016
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2016
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2016
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2015
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2015
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2014
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2014
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 26, 2014
8.19
8.2%
Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2021
1.26
1.3%
Jennifer leads the Investment Strategy Team at Parametric, which is responsible for all aspects of Parametric’s equity-based investment strategies. In addition, she has direct investment responsibility for Parametric’s Emerging Markets and International Equity Strategies and chairs Parametric’s Stewardship Committee. Previously she helped build Parametric’s active ownership and custom ESG portfolio construction practices. Prior to joining Parametric in 2013, she worked in equity research, primarily covering the energy, utility, and industrial sectors at firms including D.A. Davidson and McAdams Wright Ragen. Jennifer earned an MBA in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago and a BA in economics from Reed College. A CFA charterholder since 2006, Jennifer is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
