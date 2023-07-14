Mark Tecotzky is a Managing Director and head manager for all MBS/ABS credit, reporting directly to Mr. Vranos. Prior to joining Ellington, Mr. Tecotzky was the senior trader in the mortgage department at Credit Suisse where he was instrumental in building its mortgage conduit to one of the largest on Wall Street. He developed and launched several of its securitization vehicles, including hybrid ARMs and second liens, and subsequently ran its hybrid ARM business, which consisted of conduit pricing, servicing sales, monthly securitization, trading of agency/non agency hybrids of all ratings categories and managing and hedging the residual portfolio. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Mr. Tecotzky worked with Mr. Vranos and many of the other Ellington principals at Kidder Peabody as a Managing Director where he traded agency and non-agency pass-throughs and structured CMOs. Mr. Tecotzky holds a B.S. from Yale University, and received a National Science Foundation fellowship to study at MIT.