Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.8%
1 yr return
0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 4.70%
Front Load 0.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.81%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|EIOMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|12.94%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|25.07%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|28.66%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|EIOMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIOMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|100
|124 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|8175
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|4.3%
|105.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIOMX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|N/A
|EIOMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.70%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|1.63%
|Management Fee
|1.85%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|96.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|EIOMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|99.25%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EIOMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EIOMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.81%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|16.89%
|EIOMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIOMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.01%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|24.16%
|EIOMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|EIOMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIOMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.51%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|12.57%
|EIOMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 13, 2018
3.55
3.6%
Mr. Vranos founded Ellington in December of 1994. Until December 1994, Mr. Vranos was the Senior Managing Director of Kidder Peabody in charge of RMBS trading. Mr. Vranos began his Wall Street career in 1983, after graduating magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 13, 2018
3.55
3.6%
Mark Tecotzky is a Managing Director and head manager for all MBS/ABS credit, reporting directly to Mr. Vranos. Prior to joining Ellington, Mr. Tecotzky was the senior trader in the mortgage department at Credit Suisse where he was instrumental in building its mortgage conduit to one of the largest on Wall Street. He developed and launched several of its securitization vehicles, including hybrid ARMs and second liens, and subsequently ran its hybrid ARM business, which consisted of conduit pricing, servicing sales, monthly securitization, trading of agency/non agency hybrids of all ratings categories and managing and hedging the residual portfolio. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Mr. Tecotzky worked with Mr. Vranos and many of the other Ellington principals at Kidder Peabody as a Managing Director where he traded agency and non-agency pass-throughs and structured CMOs. Mr. Tecotzky holds a B.S. from Yale University, and received a National Science Foundation fellowship to study at MIT.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
