Ellington Income Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
EIOMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.52 +0.01 +0.12%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
M (EIOMX) Primary A (EIOAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ellington Income Opportunities Fund

EIOMX | Fund

$8.52

-

5.01%

$0.43

4.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load 0.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.81%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ellington Income Opportunities Fund

EIOMX | Fund

$8.52

-

5.01%

$0.43

4.70%

EIOMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ellington Income Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ellington Global Asset Management, LLC
  • Inception Date
    Nov 13, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    M
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Vranos

Fund Description

EIOMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EIOMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -7.2% 18.1% 12.94%
1 Yr 0.7% -18.7% 21.2% 25.07%
3 Yr -2.0%* -23.6% 52.8% 28.66%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EIOMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -31.8% 18.4% 51.44%
2021 1.7% -14.3% 15.8% 3.72%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EIOMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -11.7% 18.1% 12.52%
1 Yr 0.7% -18.7% 38.5% 24.05%
3 Yr -2.0%* -23.6% 52.8% 29.02%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EIOMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -31.8% 18.4% 51.44%
2021 1.7% -14.3% 15.8% 3.72%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

EIOMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EIOMX Category Low Category High EIOMX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 100 124 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 2 8175 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -1.57 B 20.5 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 4.3% 105.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EIOMX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% N/A
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -261.12% 258.91% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -150.81% 180.51% N/A

EIOMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EIOMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.70% 0.01% 26.65% 1.63%
Management Fee 1.85% 0.00% 2.29% 96.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

EIOMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 0.00% 0.00% 5.75% 99.25%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EIOMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EIOMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.81% 0.00% 632.00% 16.89%

EIOMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EIOMX Category Low Category High EIOMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.01% 0.00% 15.93% 24.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EIOMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EIOMX Category Low Category High EIOMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.51% -1.55% 11.51% 12.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EIOMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

EIOMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Vranos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 13, 2018

3.55

3.6%

Mr. Vranos founded Ellington in December of 1994. Until December 1994, Mr. Vranos was the Senior Managing Director of Kidder Peabody in charge of RMBS trading. Mr. Vranos began his Wall Street career in 1983, after graduating magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Harvard University.

Mark Tecotzky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 13, 2018

3.55

3.6%

Mark Tecotzky is a Managing Director and head manager for all MBS/ABS credit, reporting directly to Mr. Vranos. Prior to joining Ellington, Mr. Tecotzky was the senior trader in the mortgage department at Credit Suisse where he was instrumental in building its mortgage conduit to one of the largest on Wall Street. He developed and launched several of its securitization vehicles, including hybrid ARMs and second liens, and subsequently ran its hybrid ARM business, which consisted of conduit pricing, servicing sales, monthly securitization, trading of agency/non agency hybrids of all ratings categories and managing and hedging the residual portfolio. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Mr. Tecotzky worked with Mr. Vranos and many of the other Ellington principals at Kidder Peabody as a Managing Director where he traded agency and non-agency pass-throughs and structured CMOs. Mr. Tecotzky holds a B.S. from Yale University, and received a National Science Foundation fellowship to study at MIT.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

