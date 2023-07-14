Home
Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Fund

mutual fund
EINJX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.61 +0.01 +0.12%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (ETNJX) Primary C (ECNJX) Inst (EINJX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Fund

EINJX | Fund

$8.61

$153 M

3.22%

$0.28

0.47%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$153 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EINJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Mar 03, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    6443733
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Eustance

Fund Description

Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal obligations that are exempt from regular federal income tax and the state taxes specified in the Fund’s investment objective (the “80% Policy”). The Fund may invest without limit in obligations the income from which is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. At least 75% of net assets normally will be invested in municipal obligations rated at least investment grade at the time of investment (which are those rated Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB or higher by either S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”)) or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser to be of at least investment grade quality. The balance of net assets may be invested in obligations rated below investment grade and in unrated obligations considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser (“junk bonds”). The Fund will not invest more than 10% of its net assets in obligations rated below B or in unrated obligations considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in obligations issued by its state or its political subdivisions, agencies, authorities and instrumentalities. If consistent with relevant state tax requirements, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in municipal obligations issued by the governments of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam. The Fund is “non-diversified” and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a fund that is “diversified.” The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other debt obligations, including (but not limited to) taxable municipal obligations, U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund may purchase or sell derivative instruments (such as residual interest bonds, futures contracts and options thereon, interest rate swaps, and forward rate contracts) for hedging purposes, to seek total return or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund normally acquires municipal obligations with maturities of ten years or more but may acquire municipal obligations with shorter maturities or that are subject to shorter call provisions.  The Fund’s portfolio could have a longer average maturity than is typical of many other funds that invest primarily in municipal obligations.  In such case, the interest rate risk described below may be more significant for the Fund.  The Fund may invest 25% or more of its total assets in certain types of municipal obligations (such as general obligations, municipal leases, principal only municipal investments, revenue bonds and industrial development bonds) and in one or more economic sectors (such as housing, hospitals, healthcare facilities or utilities).  The Fund may invest in pooled investment vehicles, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), in order to seek exposure to the municipal markets or municipal market sectors.  The Fund may invest in restricted securities.

The investment adviser’s process for selecting obligations for purchase and sale emphasizes the creditworthiness of the issuer or other person obligated to repay the obligation and the relative value of the obligation in the market. In evaluating creditworthiness, the investment adviser considers ratings assigned by rating agencies and generally performs additional credit and investment analysis.  The portfolio manager(s) may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors when evaluating an issuer.  These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.  The portfolio manager(s) also may trade securities to minimize taxable capital gains to shareholders.  A portion of the Fund’s distributions generally will be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.  The Fund may not be suitable for investors subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

Read More

EINJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EINJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -60.4% 31.9% 36.95%
1 Yr -1.4% -45.4% 15.3% 56.45%
3 Yr -3.5%* -20.5% 51.7% 67.86%
5 Yr -1.1%* -11.5% 29.2% 43.40%
10 Yr -0.6%* -5.4% 14.1% 51.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EINJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -76.8% 4.7% 59.38%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 72.21%
2020 0.8% -66.1% 60.0% 15.74%
2019 1.3% -57.4% 18.9% 15.45%
2018 -0.3% -30.0% 2.1% 27.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EINJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -60.4% 31.9% 37.06%
1 Yr -1.4% -45.4% 15.1% 53.33%
3 Yr -3.5%* -20.5% 51.7% 68.33%
5 Yr -1.1%* -11.5% 29.3% 45.57%
10 Yr -0.6%* -5.4% 14.1% 55.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EINJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -76.8% 4.7% 59.32%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 72.21%
2020 0.8% -66.1% 60.0% 15.81%
2019 1.3% -57.4% 18.9% 15.45%
2018 -0.3% -30.0% 2.1% 30.38%

NAV & Total Return History

EINJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EINJX Category Low Category High EINJX % Rank
Net Assets 153 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 78.18%
Number of Holdings 152 1 14000 68.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.4 M -317 M 8.64 B 63.57%
Weighting of Top 10 23.39% 2.4% 101.7% 29.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEV AUTH MTR VEH SURCHARGES REV 0% 3.27%
  2. NEW JERSEY HEALTH CARE FACS FING AUTH REV 5% 3.23%
  3. GARDEN ST N J PRESERVATION TR OPEN SPACE & FARMLAND PRESERVATION 0% 3.22%
  4. NEW JERSEY HEALTH CARE FACS FING AUTH REV 4% 3.04%
  5. NEW JERSEY ST TRANSN TR FD AUTH 5.754% 2.62%
  6. NEW JERSEY HEALTH CARE FACS FING AUTH REV 5% 2.54%
  7. IRVINGTON TWP N J 0% 2.12%
  8. NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEV AUTH REV 0.66% 1.98%
  9. NEW JERSEY ST TRANSN TR FD AUTH 5% 1.98%
  10. NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEV AUTH WTR FACS REV 5% 1.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EINJX % Rank
Bonds 		97.74% 65.51% 150.86% 64.89%
Cash 		2.27% -50.86% 33.96% 33.93%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 65.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 63.45%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 63.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 63.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EINJX % Rank
Municipal 		97.73% 44.39% 100.00% 62.35%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.27% 0.00% 33.95% 36.08%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 63.45%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 64.03%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 69.73%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 65.89%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EINJX % Rank
US 		95.94% 37.86% 142.23% 59.15%
Non US 		1.80% 0.00% 62.14% 39.22%

EINJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EINJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.47% 0.02% 6.50% 78.81%
Management Fee 0.34% 0.00% 1.10% 24.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

EINJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EINJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EINJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 0.00% 283.00% 87.04%

EINJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EINJX Category Low Category High EINJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.22% 0.00% 4.45% 22.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EINJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EINJX Category Low Category High EINJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.29% -0.53% 5.33% 31.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EINJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EINJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Eustance

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 17, 2021

0.79

0.8%

Cynthia Clemson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 17, 2021

0.79

0.8%

Cindy Clemson is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. She joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Cindy began her career in the investment management industry in 1985. She has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 1985. Cindy earned a B.A. from Mount Holyoke College and an MBA from Boston University. She is a member of the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum, the CFA Society of Boston, the Municipal Bond Buyer Conference and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.

Julie Callahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Ms. Callahan is a senior vice president and municipal bond portfolio manager in the New York office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, she was a portfolio manager for municipal separately managed accounts at Western Asset (WAMCO). She previously managed the firm's municipal money market funds. Before that, Ms. Callahan was director and portfolio manager for municipal money market funds with Citigroup Asset Management. She has 22 years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree from Fairfield University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

