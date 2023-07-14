Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$658 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 70.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EINAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance National Limited Maturity Municipal Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    45449339
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Eustance

Fund Description

Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal obligations that are exempt from regular federal income tax (the “80% Policy”). The Fund may invest without limit in obligations the income from which is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. At least 65% of the Fund’s net assets normally will be invested in municipal obligations rated at least investment grade at the time of investment (which are those rated Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB or higher by either S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”)) or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser to be of at least investment grade quality. The balance of net assets may be invested in municipal obligations rated below investment grade and in unrated municipal obligations considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser (“junk bonds”). The Fund will not invest more than 10% of its net assets in obligations rated below B by Moody’s, S&P or Fitch, or in unrated obligations considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other debt obligations, including (but not limited to) taxable municipal obligations, U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund may purchase or sell derivative instruments (such as residual interest bonds, futures contracts and options thereon, interest rate swaps and forward rate agreements) for hedging purposes, to seek total return or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

Although the Fund invests in obligations to seek to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than five years, the Fund may invest in individual municipal obligations of any maturity. Duration represents the dollar-weighted average maturity of expected cash flows (i.e., interest and principal payments) on one or more municipal obligations, discounted to their present values. The Fund may use various techniques to shorten or lengthen its dollar-weighted average duration, including the acquisition of municipal obligations at a premium or discount, and transactions in futures contracts and options on futures. The Fund may invest 25% or more of its total assets in certain types of municipal obligations (such as general obligations, municipal leases, principal only municipal investments, revenue bonds and industrial development bonds) and in one or more states, territories and economic sectors (such as housing, hospitals, healthcare facilities or utilities). The Fund may invest in pooled investment vehicles, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), to seek exposure to the municipal markets or municipal market sectors.  The Fund may invest in restricted securities.

The investment adviser’s process for selecting obligations for purchase and sale emphasizes the creditworthiness of the issuer or other person obligated to repay the obligation and the relative value of the obligation in the market.  In evaluating creditworthiness, the investment adviser considers ratings assigned by rating agencies and generally performs additional credit and investment analysis.  The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process. The Fund may engage in relative value trading to take advantage of price appreciation opportunities or to realize capital losses.  The portfolio managers also may trade securities to minimize taxable capital gains to shareholders.  A portion of the Fund’s distributions generally will be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.  The Fund may not be suitable for investors subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

Read More

EINAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EINAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -60.4% 31.9% 86.72%
1 Yr -1.4% -45.4% 15.3% 56.74%
3 Yr -2.1%* -20.5% 51.7% 23.65%
5 Yr -1.0%* -11.5% 29.2% 37.60%
10 Yr -0.7%* -5.4% 14.1% 63.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EINAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.1% -76.8% 4.7% 17.16%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 75.31%
2020 0.3% -66.1% 60.0% 79.40%
2019 0.5% -57.4% 18.9% 88.09%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 36.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EINAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -60.4% 31.9% 85.15%
1 Yr -1.4% -45.4% 15.1% 53.62%
3 Yr -2.1%* -20.5% 51.7% 24.78%
5 Yr -1.0%* -11.5% 29.3% 39.61%
10 Yr -0.7%* -5.4% 14.1% 66.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EINAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.1% -76.8% 4.7% 17.22%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 75.31%
2020 0.3% -66.1% 60.0% 79.34%
2019 0.5% -57.4% 18.9% 88.16%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 39.51%

NAV & Total Return History

EINAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EINAX Category Low Category High EINAX % Rank
Net Assets 658 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 39.60%
Number of Holdings 376 1 14000 33.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 82.3 M -317 M 8.64 B 45.21%
Weighting of Top 10 12.95% 2.4% 101.7% 69.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SALEM-KEIZER ORE SCH DIST NO 24J 0% 1.99%
  2. LONG ISLAND PWR AUTH N Y ELEC SYS REV 1.069% 1.57%
  3. WASHINGTON ST 0% 1.55%
  4. MARYLAND ST HEALTH & HIGHER EDL FACS AUTH REV 0.51% 1.51%
  5. MASSACHUSETTS ST HEALTH & EDL FACS AUTH REV 0.52% 1.51%
  6. NEW YORK N Y CITY MUN WTR FIN AUTH WTR & SWR SYS REV 0.1% 1.51%
  7. ORLANDO FLA UTILS COMMN UTIL SYS REV 0.07% 1.47%
  8. ALBEMARLE CNTY VA ECONOMIC DEV AUTH HOSP REV 0.01% 1.44%
  9. NEW YORK ST DORM AUTH REVS NON ST SUPPORTED DEBT 0.04% 1.42%
  10. HENNEPIN CNTY MINN 0.67% 1.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EINAX % Rank
Bonds 		93.34% 65.51% 150.86% 89.84%
Cash 		6.66% -50.86% 33.96% 9.76%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 9.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 6.62%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 7.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 6.74%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EINAX % Rank
Municipal 		92.72% 44.39% 100.00% 89.48%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.66% 0.00% 33.95% 10.28%
Corporate 		0.62% 0.00% 9.99% 4.30%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 6.51%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 8.31%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 12.61%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EINAX % Rank
US 		93.08% 37.86% 142.23% 78.27%
Non US 		0.26% 0.00% 62.14% 66.01%

EINAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EINAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.46% 0.02% 6.50% 79.11%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 1.10% 35.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

EINAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EINAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EINAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.00% 0.00% 283.00% 96.84%

EINAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EINAX Category Low Category High EINAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.16% 0.00% 4.45% 39.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EINAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EINAX Category Low Category High EINAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.65% -0.53% 5.33% 65.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EINAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EINAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Eustance

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Trevor Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

