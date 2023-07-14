Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large-cap companies (the “80% Policy”). The portfolio managers generally consider large-cap companies to be those companies having market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell 1000® Value Index, although the portfolio will generally consist of stocks with a market capitalization equal to or greater than the median market capitalization of companies included in such index. As of December 31, 2021, the range of companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index was $435.0 million to $1.9 trillion and the median market capitalization was $14.2 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Russell 1000® Value Index are subject to change. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in value stocks. Value stocks are common stocks that, in the opinion of the investment adviser, are inexpensive or undervalued relative to the overall stock market. The Fund primarily invests in dividend-paying stocks, but also may invest in non-income producing stocks. The Fund may invest in convertible debt securities of any credit quality (including securities rated below investment grade (so-called “junk”)). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign stocks directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and may lend its securities.

Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting stocks, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, and estimates of the company’s net value. The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s price objective for the security is reached, the fundamentals of the company deteriorate, a security’s price falls below acquisition cost or to pursue more attractive investment options. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by conducting an analysis of the risk and return characteristics of securities (as described above) in which the Fund invests. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.