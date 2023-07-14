Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.6%
1 yr return
14.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$60.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.8%
Expense Ratio 1.41%
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 59.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign small-cap companies (the “80% Policy”). The portfolio manager generally considers foreign small-cap companies to be companies domiciled in and tied economically to one or more countries represented in the MSCI World ex USA Small Cap Index (the “MSCI Index”)(which may include stocks of companies trading in the form of depositary receipts) and having market capitalizations within the range of the MSCI Index. The MSCI Index is an unmanaged index, consisting, as of February 28, 2022 of 2,587 companies located in 22 developed-market countries and having a market capitalization range of $118 million to $13.3 billion. The Fund intends to invest in not less than five different countries (primarily developed-marked countries but may include emerging market countries) and more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets may be denominated in any single currency. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
In managing the Fund, the portfolio manager seeks to exploit inefficiencies in the small-cap market through fundamental bottom-up research conducted by the investment adviser’s and sub-adviser’s research staff. The portfolio manager looks for companies that, in his opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The portfolio manager takes a long-term perspective when selecting companies and the quality focus typically leads him to companies benefitting from structural growth or structural change. Sought after company characteristics may include: a business model with identifiable competitive advantage(s)/barrier(s) to entry, a scalable market opportunity, a solid balance sheet, and a strong management team with a history of good capital allocation. Such companies typically exhibit high or improving returns on capital, strong free cash-flow generation, and positive or inflecting earnings. The portfolio manager also employs a disciplined valuation framework in pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns. The portfolio manager seeks to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. The portfolio manager may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the securities selection process. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio manager, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|EILAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|64.75%
|1 Yr
|14.4%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|35.25%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|-19.4%
|4.3%
|8.53%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-12.7%
|5.4%
|24.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.3%
|5.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EILAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.0%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|20.00%
|2021
|3.7%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|14.73%
|2020
|3.9%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|82.17%
|2019
|5.2%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|58.06%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|33.90%
|EILAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EILAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|60.1 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|71.94%
|Number of Holdings
|126
|30
|1618
|28.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.45 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|82.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.82%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|88.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EILAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.83%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|36.69%
|Cash
|2.17%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|63.31%
|Other
|0.01%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|13.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|86.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|87.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EILAX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.76%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|50.36%
|Real Estate
|13.00%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|1.44%
|Financial Services
|11.96%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|28.06%
|Technology
|10.38%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|88.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.33%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|66.19%
|Healthcare
|9.55%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|59.71%
|Basic Materials
|8.30%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|33.81%
|Consumer Defense
|7.08%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|33.09%
|Energy
|4.16%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|23.02%
|Communication Services
|2.87%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|83.45%
|Utilities
|0.62%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|46.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EILAX % Rank
|Non US
|97.79%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|15.11%
|US
|0.04%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|79.86%
|EILAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.41%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|48.06%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|48.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|55.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|N/A
|EILAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|83.33%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|EILAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EILAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|59.00%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|73.91%
|EILAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EILAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.91%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|88.49%
|EILAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|EILAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EILAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.42%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|27.61%
|EILAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2015
6.46
6.5%
Aidan Farrell is a vice president of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. and director of global small-cap equity. He is responsible for managing global and international small-cap equity portfolios, leading a team of analysts. He joined Eaton Vance in 2015. Aidan began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was managing director and a lead portfolio manager for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). Prior to June 2008, he served as a director of European equities for Investment Insight (formerly the asset management arm of Halifax Bank of Scotland). Aidan earned a B.A. in economics from the University College Dublin and a postgraduate diploma in business studies from the University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. Aidan is an associate of the CFA Society of the UK.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
