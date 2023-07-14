Home
Trending ETFs

EILAX (Mutual Fund)

EILAX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

8.6%

1 yr return

14.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$60.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EILAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance International Small-Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    43439
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Aidan Farrell

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign small-cap companies (the “80% Policy”). The portfolio manager generally considers foreign small-cap companies to be companies domiciled in and tied economically to one or more countries represented in the MSCI World ex USA Small Cap Index (the “MSCI Index”)(which may include stocks of companies trading in the form of depositary receipts) and having market capitalizations within the range of the MSCI Index. The MSCI Index is an unmanaged index, consisting, as of February 28, 2022 of 2,587 companies located in 22 developed-market countries and having a market capitalization range of $118 million to $13.3 billion. The Fund intends to invest in not less than five different countries (primarily developed-marked countries but may include emerging market countries) and more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets may be denominated in any single currency. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).  

In managing the Fund, the portfolio manager seeks to exploit inefficiencies in the small-cap market through fundamental bottom-up research conducted by the investment adviser’s and sub-adviser’s research staff.  The portfolio manager looks for companies that, in his opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The portfolio manager takes a long-term perspective when selecting companies and the quality focus typically leads him to companies benefitting from structural growth or structural change.  Sought after company characteristics may include: a business model with identifiable competitive advantage(s)/barrier(s) to entry, a scalable market opportunity, a solid balance sheet, and a strong management team with a history of good capital allocation. Such companies typically exhibit high or improving returns on capital, strong free cash-flow generation, and positive or inflecting earnings. The portfolio manager also employs a disciplined valuation framework in pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns. The portfolio manager seeks to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. The portfolio manager may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the securities selection process.  Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio manager, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

EILAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EILAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -8.9% 20.7% 64.75%
1 Yr 14.4% -9.3% 33.0% 35.25%
3 Yr 1.7%* -19.4% 4.3% 8.53%
5 Yr -0.7%* -12.7% 5.4% 24.17%
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EILAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.0% -46.4% -21.4% 20.00%
2021 3.7% -16.7% 7.9% 14.73%
2020 3.9% -0.5% 17.6% 82.17%
2019 5.2% 2.3% 9.5% 58.06%
2018 -4.2% -13.3% -0.7% 33.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EILAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -27.1% 20.7% 64.75%
1 Yr 14.4% -48.7% 33.0% 35.25%
3 Yr 1.7%* -14.2% 4.3% 8.53%
5 Yr 0.2%* -12.7% 5.5% 16.81%
10 Yr N/A* -5.2% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EILAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.0% -46.4% -21.4% 20.00%
2021 3.7% -16.7% 7.9% 14.73%
2020 3.9% -0.5% 17.6% 82.17%
2019 5.2% 2.3% 9.5% 58.06%
2018 -3.3% -13.2% -0.6% 25.42%

NAV & Total Return History

EILAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EILAX Category Low Category High EILAX % Rank
Net Assets 60.1 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 71.94%
Number of Holdings 126 30 1618 28.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.45 M 398 K 1.22 B 82.73%
Weighting of Top 10 13.82% 5.3% 48.4% 88.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. IMCD NV 1.74%
  2. IMCD NV 1.74%
  3. IMCD NV 1.74%
  4. IMCD NV 1.74%
  5. IMCD NV 1.74%
  6. IMCD NV 1.74%
  7. IMCD NV 1.74%
  8. IMCD NV 1.74%
  9. IMCD NV 1.74%
  10. IMCD NV 1.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EILAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.83% 82.89% 99.66% 36.69%
Cash 		2.17% 0.00% 17.11% 63.31%
Other 		0.01% -0.34% 1.87% 13.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 86.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 86.33%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 87.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EILAX % Rank
Industrials 		21.76% 0.00% 40.13% 50.36%
Real Estate 		13.00% 0.00% 13.00% 1.44%
Financial Services 		11.96% 1.92% 22.28% 28.06%
Technology 		10.38% 6.70% 37.76% 88.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.33% 1.31% 28.28% 66.19%
Healthcare 		9.55% 1.74% 29.97% 59.71%
Basic Materials 		8.30% 0.00% 18.70% 33.81%
Consumer Defense 		7.08% 1.61% 17.90% 33.09%
Energy 		4.16% 0.00% 9.29% 23.02%
Communication Services 		2.87% 1.49% 23.23% 83.45%
Utilities 		0.62% 0.00% 5.12% 46.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EILAX % Rank
Non US 		97.79% 71.19% 99.66% 15.11%
US 		0.04% 0.00% 23.33% 79.86%

EILAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EILAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.41% 0.01% 22.37% 48.06%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.75% 48.20%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 55.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

EILAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 3.50% 5.75% 83.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EILAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EILAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 8.00% 316.00% 73.91%

EILAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EILAX Category Low Category High EILAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.91% 0.00% 1.73% 88.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EILAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EILAX Category Low Category High EILAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.42% -1.81% 1.51% 27.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EILAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EILAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Aidan Farrell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2015

6.46

6.5%

Aidan Farrell is a vice president of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. and director of global small-cap equity. He is responsible for managing global and international small-cap equity portfolios, leading a team of analysts. He joined Eaton Vance in 2015. Aidan began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was managing director and a lead portfolio manager for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). Prior to June 2008, he served as a director of European equities for Investment Insight (formerly the asset management arm of Halifax Bank of Scotland). Aidan earned a B.A. in economics from the University College Dublin and a postgraduate diploma in business studies from the University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. Aidan is an associate of the CFA Society of the UK.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

