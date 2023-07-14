Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Eaton Vance Global Bond Fund

mutual fund
EIIMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.8 -0.01 -0.15%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (EAIIX) Primary Inst (EIIMX) C (ECIMX)
EIIMX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance Global Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.8 -0.01 -0.15%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (EAIIX) Primary Inst (EIIMX) C (ECIMX)
EIIMX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance Global Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.8 -0.01 -0.15%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (EAIIX) Primary Inst (EIIMX) C (ECIMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Global Bond Fund

EIIMX | Fund

$6.80

$35.2 M

4.75%

$0.32

1.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

Net Assets

$35.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 102.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Global Bond Fund

EIIMX | Fund

$6.80

$35.2 M

4.75%

$0.32

1.20%

EIIMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Global Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    2811338
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kyle Lee

Fund Description

The Fund seeks its investment objective by investing in securities, derivatives and other instruments to establish investment exposures in both developed and emerging markets. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds (the “80% Policy”). Bonds include fixed- and floating-rate debt instruments issued by U.S. and foreign companies, sovereign debt instruments, U.S. and foreign government debt instruments, commercial paper, securitized debt instruments (including commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage dollar rolls and collateralized mortgage obligations) and other asset-backed debt instruments (including collateralized debt obligations and stripped securities), zero-coupon securities, when-issued securities, repurchase agreements, obligations of supranational entities, municipal securities, structured notes, private placements, loans (including senior, subordinated, secured, and unsecured loans), convertible securities and other hybrid securities (including warrants) as well as derivatives that provide exposure to such investments. Total return is defined as income plus capital appreciation. The Fund normally invests at least 40% of its net assets in foreign investments. Foreign investments are those primarily traded outside the U.S. or issued by an issuer that is domiciled, or derives a significant portion of its revenue, outside the U.S.

The Fund’s investments may be significant in a geographic region. The Fund frequently has significant exposure to emerging markets investments. Emerging market countries include so-called frontier market countries, which generally are considered by the portfolio managers to be less developed countries that (i) are not included in the J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index: Emerging Markets (JPM GBI-EM) Global Diversified (Unhedged) (the “Index”); or (ii) represent 2% or less of the Index. The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its net assets in instruments rated investment grade (being those rated BBB or above by either S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings, or Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.) or in unrated instruments considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser. The Fund also may invest in instruments rated below investment grade (rated below BBB or Baa) or in unrated instruments considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser (often referred to as “junk” investments). The Fund may invest in investments of any duration. The Fund may invest up to 5% of net assets in equity securities.

The Fund invests in a wide variety of derivative instruments. The Fund expects to achieve certain exposures by purchasing and selling derivative instruments, including (but not limited to) forward foreign currency exchange contracts; futures on securities, indices, currencies, swaps and other investments; options; and interest rate swaps, cross-currency swaps, total return swaps and credit default swaps, which may create economic leverage in the Fund. The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek to enhance total return; to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates; to change the effective duration of its portfolio; to manage certain investment risks; and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. The Fund’s use of derivatives may be extensive and there is no stated limit on their use.

In managing the Fund, the investment adviser adjusts investments in an effort to take advantage of differences in countries, currencies, interest rates and credits based on its global macroeconomic and political analysis. The investment adviser seeks to identify countries and currencies it believes have potential to outperform investments in other countries and currencies, and to anticipate changes in global economies, markets, political conditions and other factors for this purpose. The investment adviser considers the relative risk/return characteristics of prospective investments (whether securities, currencies, derivatives, or other instruments) in determining the most efficient means for achieving desired exposures.  The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

The Fund invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company, and also may invest directly in securities and other instruments. The Portfolio is described in “Further Information about the Portfolio” in the Fund Prospectus.

Read More

EIIMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EIIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -59.5% 0.9% 37.38%
1 Yr 5.4% -15.5% 19.7% 54.33%
3 Yr -6.5%* -4.3% 4.2% 35.82%
5 Yr -5.1%* -2.5% 4.1% 65.43%
10 Yr -4.4%* -3.0% 2.7% 42.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EIIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -15.2% 0.9% 89.00%
2021 -5.3% -10.9% 12.2% 82.47%
2020 0.8% -10.8% 14.8% 91.67%
2019 0.1% -15.3% 0.6% 82.08%
2018 -1.4% -44.4% 14.4% 44.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EIIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -59.5% 0.9% 35.44%
1 Yr 5.4% -16.6% 30.5% 48.82%
3 Yr -6.5%* -5.2% 10.9% 32.37%
5 Yr -4.5%* -2.8% 7.4% 61.86%
10 Yr -1.5%* -3.0% 3.6% 41.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EIIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -15.2% 0.9% 89.00%
2021 -5.3% -10.9% 12.2% 82.47%
2020 0.8% -10.8% 14.8% 85.42%
2019 0.3% -15.3% 3.8% 21.39%
2018 -0.5% -44.4% 14.4% 8.59%

NAV & Total Return History

EIIMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EIIMX Category Low Category High EIIMX % Rank
Net Assets 35.2 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 85.29%
Number of Holdings 4 4 4562 98.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 49.3 M -112 M 3.66 B 54.03%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 4.7% 100.0% 1.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. International Income Portfolio 100.25%
  2. International Income Portfolio 100.25%
  3. International Income Portfolio 100.25%
  4. International Income Portfolio 100.25%
  5. International Income Portfolio 100.25%
  6. International Income Portfolio 100.25%
  7. International Income Portfolio 100.25%
  8. International Income Portfolio 100.25%
  9. International Income Portfolio 100.25%
  10. International Income Portfolio 100.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EIIMX % Rank
Other 		100.00% -9.71% 100.00% 0.47%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 59.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 45.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 11.19% 91.94%
Cash 		0.00% -130.07% 95.62% 87.20%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 220.33% 99.05%

EIIMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EIIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.20% 0.02% 3.65% 57.89%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.08% 36.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

EIIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EIIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EIIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 102.00% 6.00% 354.00% 65.09%

EIIMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EIIMX Category Low Category High EIIMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.75% 0.00% 17.40% 6.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EIIMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EIIMX Category Low Category High EIIMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.86% -1.08% 5.77% 43.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EIIMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EIIMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kyle Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2019

2.63

2.6%

Mr. Lee is a Vice President of Eaton Vance.

Brian Shaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

Patrick Campbell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2021

0.73

0.7%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×