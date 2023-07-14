The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities, including preferred securities and other hybrid securities (many of which have fixed maturities), senior floating rate loans and secured and unsecured subordinated (“junior”) floating rate loans (“loans”) and convertible securities. The Fund invests primarily in high yield, high risk corporate bonds (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund invests a substantial portion of its assets in bonds issued in connection with mergers, acquisitions and other highly-leveraged transactions. The Fund normally invests primarily in bonds rated below investment grade (i.e., bonds rated lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”)) and in comparable unrated bonds as determined by the investment adviser. Bonds rated BBB and Baa have speculative characteristics, while lower rated bonds are predominantly speculative. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in convertible securities. The Fund may also purchase securities that make “in-kind” interest payments (“PIK”), bonds not paying current income and bonds that do not make regular interest payments. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries, which are predominantly U.S. dollar denominated and up to 5% of its total assets in non-U.S. dollar denominated investments. With respect to non-U.S. dollar denominated securities, the Fund may hedge currency fluctuations by entering into forward foreign currency exchange contracts. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will generally hold well in excess of 100 securities, which may help reduce investment risk. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in equity securities and up to 10% of its net assets in municipal obligations, including shares of affiliated investment companies which invest in municipal obligations. The Fund will utilize short sales and repurchase agreements.

The Fund may purchase or sell derivative instruments for hedging purposes, to seek return, to manage certain investment risks and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities. Derivative instruments may include: the purchase or sale of futures contracts on securities, indices or other financial instruments or currencies; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options on securities, indices, currencies and other instruments; interest rate, credit default, inflation and total return swaps; forward rate contracts; and credit linked notes as well as instruments that have a greater or lesser credit risk than the security underlying that instrument. The Fund may use interest rate swaps for risk management purposes and not as a speculative investment and would typically use interest rate swaps to seek to shorten the average interest rate re-set time of its holdings. It is anticipated that the Fund may have net economic leverage of up to 20% through the use of credit default swaps. There is no other stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives. The Fund is not appropriate for investors who cannot assume the greater risk of capital depreciation or loss inherent in seeking higher yields.

The Fund’s investments are actively managed and securities may be bought and sold on a daily basis. Preservation of capital is considered when consistent with the Fund’s objective. The investment adviser’s and sub-adviser’s staff monitors the credit quality of securities held by the Fund and other securities available to the Fund. Although the investment adviser and sub-adviser consider security ratings when making investment decisions, they perform their own credit and investment analysis utilizing various methodologies including “bottom up/top down” analysis and consideration of macroeconomic and technical factors, and do not rely primarily on the ratings assigned by the rating services. The portfolio managers attempt to improve yield and preserve and enhance principal value through timely trading. The portfolio managers also consider the relative value of securities in the marketplace in making investment decisions. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.

The Fund currently invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with the same investment objectives and policies as the Fund.