Trending ETFs

EIGOX (Mutual Fund)

EIGOX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.8%

1 yr return

-7.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$434 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 335.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EIGOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Government Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Apr 03, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    37793375
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Szczurowski

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued, backed or otherwise guaranteed by the U.S. Government, or its agencies or instrumentalities (the “80% Policy”). The Fund invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), including collateralized mortgage obligations, issued, backed or otherwise guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities or privately issued but collateralized by fixed or adjustable rate mortgages that are insured, guaranteed or otherwise backed by the U.S. Government, or its agencies or instrumentalities. These investments may include MBS that have had a history of refinancing opportunities (so-called “seasoned MBS”). The Fund may invest significantly in securities issued by various U.S. Government-sponsored entities, such as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and the Federal National Mortgage Association. While such issuers may be chartered or sponsored by acts of Congress, their securities are neither issued nor guaranteed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The Fund’s shares are not guaranteed by the U.S. Government.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in instruments other than securities issued, backed or otherwise guaranteed by the U.S. Government, or its agencies or instrumentalities including privately issued residential and commercial MBS, mortgage-related loans, asset-backed securities, non-U.S. mortgage-related instruments and other income instruments.  The Fund may invest in instruments of any credit rating, including those rated below investment grade (rated below BBB by either S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings, or below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.) or in unrated instruments considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser (often referred to as “junk” instruments).

The Fund may invest in stripped securities which may be issued by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, and may also be issued by private originators or investors, including depository institutions, banks, investment banks and special purpose subsidiaries of these entities.

The Fund may engage in derivative transactions.  Transactions in derivative instruments may include: the purchase or sale of futures contracts on securities, indices or other financial instruments or currencies; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options on securities, indices, currencies and other instruments; and interest rate, credit default, inflation and total return swaps.  The Fund may take short or long positions with regard to certain synthetic total return swap indices. The Fund may use interest rate swaps and options on interest rate swaps for risk management purposes and not as a speculative investment and would typically use interest rate swaps to shorten the average interest rate reset time of its holdings.  The Fund may engage in other derivatives to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, to change the duration of obligations held by the Fund, to manage certain investment risks and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies.  There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

The portfolio managers may also use other active management techniques, such as mortgage dollar roll transactions, forward commitments, repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements and any combination thereof. The Fund may enter into forward commitments to purchase generic MBS. The Fund may enter into forward commitments to sell generic MBS, with the total amount of such outstanding commitments not to exceed 25% of the Fund’s total net assets. Separately, the Fund may also enter into generic MBS coupon swaps, agency swaps, and term swaps (“pair trades”) by entering into forward commitments to both purchase and sell generic MBS. The Fund may invest in forward commitments for purposes of investment leverage, with the total amount of such outstanding commitments not to exceed 20% of the Fund’s total net assets. The Fund may engage in short sales of securities with respect to not more than 25% of its net assets. The Fund may borrow from banks for investment purposes.

The portfolio managers seek to purchase securities believed to be the best relative value with regard to price, yield, and expected total return in relation to other available instruments.  Investment decisions are primarily made on the basis of fundamental research and relative value.  The portfolio managers may sell a security when they believe the security no longer represents the best relative value and the fundamental research or cash needs dictate.  The portfolio manager(s) may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.

Read More

EIGOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EIGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.8% -1.8% 1.8% 97.47%
1 Yr -7.1% -7.1% 0.9% 97.47%
3 Yr -4.6%* -6.8% -0.3% 85.53%
5 Yr -2.7%* -27.5% 1.4% 88.89%
10 Yr -2.7%* -14.9% 1.2% 89.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EIGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -10.4% -1.0% 74.36%
2021 -1.5% -3.3% -0.1% 83.33%
2020 0.8% -0.6% 1.9% 32.43%
2019 -0.2% -0.4% 1.4% 91.67%
2018 -0.5% -27.5% 0.3% 85.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EIGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.8% -5.1% 1.8% 88.61%
1 Yr -7.1% -7.1% 0.7% 97.47%
3 Yr -4.6%* -6.8% 0.5% 85.53%
5 Yr -2.7%* -27.5% 1.3% 88.89%
10 Yr -2.7%* -14.9% 1.3% 91.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EIGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -10.7% -1.0% 74.36%
2021 -1.5% -3.3% -0.1% 83.33%
2020 0.8% -0.6% 1.9% 32.43%
2019 -0.2% -0.4% 1.4% 94.44%
2018 -0.5% -27.5% 0.4% 88.73%

NAV & Total Return History

EIGOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EIGOX Category Low Category High EIGOX % Rank
Net Assets 434 M 1.74 M 26.5 B 50.62%
Number of Holdings 316 8 1432 35.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 227 M -2.46 B 13.3 B 38.75%
Weighting of Top 10 48.70% 13.9% 100.0% 42.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Government National Mortgage Association 2.5% 12.02%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 11.85%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 11.39%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 10.39%
  5. Gov Natl Mort Assoc Part Agree 7.25%
  6. Gov Natl Mort Assoc Part Agree 7.25%
  7. Gov Natl Mort Assoc Part Agree 7.25%
  8. Gov Natl Mort Assoc Part Agree 7.25%
  9. Gov Natl Mort Assoc Part Agree 7.25%
  10. Gov Natl Mort Assoc Part Agree 7.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EIGOX % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 82.13% 115.04% 21.25%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 98.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 98.75%
Other 		0.00% -8.75% 2.95% 96.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 98.75%
Cash 		0.00% -15.04% 17.87% 86.25%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EIGOX % Rank
Securitized 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 5.00%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 1.16% 98.75%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 16.80% 100.00%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 98.75%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 6.22% 100.00%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.96% 100.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EIGOX % Rank
US 		100.00% 81.77% 115.04% 21.25%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 12.26% 98.75%

EIGOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EIGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.03% 4.45% 40.51%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.03% 0.80% 98.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

EIGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 4.75% 72.73%
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EIGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 0.25% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EIGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 335.00% 0.00% 466.00% 84.13%

EIGOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EIGOX Category Low Category High EIGOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.74% 0.00% 3.17% 18.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EIGOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EIGOX Category Low Category High EIGOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.17% -0.78% 3.29% 3.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EIGOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EIGOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Szczurowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Andrew Szczurowski is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s global income team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s mortgage-backed securities strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 2007. Andrew began his career in the investment management industry in 2005. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with BNY Mellon. Andrew earned a B.S., cum laude, from Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston and is a CFA charterholder.

Alexander Payne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2018

3.5

3.5%

Mr. Payne is a Vice President of Boston Management and Research and Eaton Vance and has been employed by Eaton Vance since 2015. Prior to 2015, Mr. Payne worked at Goldman Sachs and Kingsguard Advisors, LP from 2007 to 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.49 32.44 10.34 7.33

