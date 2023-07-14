Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-1.8%
1 yr return
-7.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$434 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.7%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 335.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued, backed or otherwise guaranteed by the U.S. Government, or its agencies or instrumentalities (the “80% Policy”). The Fund invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), including collateralized mortgage obligations, issued, backed or otherwise guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities or privately issued but collateralized by fixed or adjustable rate mortgages that are insured, guaranteed or otherwise backed by the U.S. Government, or its agencies or instrumentalities. These investments may include MBS that have had a history of refinancing opportunities (so-called “seasoned MBS”). The Fund may invest significantly in securities issued by various U.S. Government-sponsored entities, such as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and the Federal National Mortgage Association. While such issuers may be chartered or sponsored by acts of Congress, their securities are neither issued nor guaranteed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The Fund’s shares are not guaranteed by the U.S. Government.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in instruments other than securities issued, backed or otherwise guaranteed by the U.S. Government, or its agencies or instrumentalities including privately issued residential and commercial MBS, mortgage-related loans, asset-backed securities, non-U.S. mortgage-related instruments and other income instruments. The Fund may invest in instruments of any credit rating, including those rated below investment grade (rated below BBB by either S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings, or below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.) or in unrated instruments considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser (often referred to as “junk” instruments).
The Fund may invest in stripped securities which may be issued by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, and may also be issued by private originators or investors, including depository institutions, banks, investment banks and special purpose subsidiaries of these entities.
The Fund may engage in derivative transactions. Transactions in derivative instruments may include: the purchase or sale of futures contracts on securities, indices or other financial instruments or currencies; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options on securities, indices, currencies and other instruments; and interest rate, credit default, inflation and total return swaps. The Fund may take short or long positions with regard to certain synthetic total return swap indices. The Fund may use interest rate swaps and options on interest rate swaps for risk management purposes and not as a speculative investment and would typically use interest rate swaps to shorten the average interest rate reset time of its holdings. The Fund may engage in other derivatives to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, to change the duration of obligations held by the Fund, to manage certain investment risks and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.
The portfolio managers may also use other active management techniques, such as mortgage dollar roll transactions, forward commitments, repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements and any combination thereof. The Fund may enter into forward commitments to purchase generic MBS. The Fund may enter into forward commitments to sell generic MBS, with the total amount of such outstanding commitments not to exceed 25% of the Fund’s total net assets. Separately, the Fund may also enter into generic MBS coupon swaps, agency swaps, and term swaps (“pair trades”) by entering into forward commitments to both purchase and sell generic MBS. The Fund may invest in forward commitments for purposes of investment leverage, with the total amount of such outstanding commitments not to exceed 20% of the Fund’s total net assets. The Fund may engage in short sales of securities with respect to not more than 25% of its net assets. The Fund may borrow from banks for investment purposes.
The portfolio managers seek to purchase securities believed to be the best relative value with regard to price, yield, and expected total return in relation to other available instruments. Investment decisions are primarily made on the basis of fundamental research and relative value. The portfolio managers may sell a security when they believe the security no longer represents the best relative value and the fundamental research or cash needs dictate. The portfolio manager(s) may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.
|Period
|EIGOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.8%
|-1.8%
|1.8%
|97.47%
|1 Yr
|-7.1%
|-7.1%
|0.9%
|97.47%
|3 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-6.8%
|-0.3%
|85.53%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-27.5%
|1.4%
|88.89%
|10 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-14.9%
|1.2%
|89.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|EIGOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.8%
|-10.4%
|-1.0%
|74.36%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-3.3%
|-0.1%
|83.33%
|2020
|0.8%
|-0.6%
|1.9%
|32.43%
|2019
|-0.2%
|-0.4%
|1.4%
|91.67%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-27.5%
|0.3%
|85.92%
|EIGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIGOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|434 M
|1.74 M
|26.5 B
|50.62%
|Number of Holdings
|316
|8
|1432
|35.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|227 M
|-2.46 B
|13.3 B
|38.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.70%
|13.9%
|100.0%
|42.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIGOX % Rank
|Bonds
|100.00%
|82.13%
|115.04%
|21.25%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|98.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.75%
|2.95%
|96.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.75%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-15.04%
|17.87%
|86.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIGOX % Rank
|Securitized
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.00%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.16%
|98.75%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.80%
|100.00%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|98.75%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.22%
|100.00%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.96%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIGOX % Rank
|US
|100.00%
|81.77%
|115.04%
|21.25%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.26%
|98.75%
|EIGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.03%
|4.45%
|40.51%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.03%
|0.80%
|98.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.45%
|N/A
|EIGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|4.75%
|72.73%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|1.00%
|N/A
|EIGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.25%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EIGOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|335.00%
|0.00%
|466.00%
|84.13%
|EIGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIGOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.74%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|18.52%
|EIGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EIGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIGOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.17%
|-0.78%
|3.29%
|3.85%
|EIGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2012
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2011
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2009
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2009
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2009
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Andrew Szczurowski is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s global income team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s mortgage-backed securities strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 2007. Andrew began his career in the investment management industry in 2005. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with BNY Mellon. Andrew earned a B.S., cum laude, from Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2018
3.5
3.5%
Mr. Payne is a Vice President of Boston Management and Research and Eaton Vance and has been employed by Eaton Vance since 2015. Prior to 2015, Mr. Payne worked at Goldman Sachs and Kingsguard Advisors, LP from 2007 to 2015.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.49
|32.44
|10.34
|7.33
