Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.8%
1 yr return
11.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$255 M
Holdings in Top 10
6.9%
Expense Ratio 1.33%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries (the “80% Policy”). A company will be considered to be located in an emerging market country if it is domiciled in and tied economically to one or more emerging market countries and may include a company’s stock which is trading in the form of a depositary receipt. Emerging market countries are generally countries not considered to be developed market countries, and therefore not included in the MSCI World Index. The Fund intends to invest primarily in securities issued by companies located in countries included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index or the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is an unmanaged index of common stocks of issuers in emerging markets countries. The MSCI Frontier Markets Index is an unmanaged index of common stocks of issuers in countries that have less-developed economies and financial markets than more established emerging markets, and often have more restrictions on foreign stock ownership. Securities acquired by the Fund are typically listed on stock exchanges in emerging market countries, but also may include securities traded in markets outside these countries. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies with a broad range of market capitalizations, including those of smaller, less seasoned companies. More than 25% of the Fund’s total assets may be denominated in any single currency. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may also lend its securities.
The Fund seeks to employ a top-down, disciplined and systematic investment process that emphasizes broad exposure and diversification among emerging market countries, economic sectors and issuers. This rules-based strategy utilizes targeted allocation and systematic rebalancing to take advantage of certain quantitative and behavioral characteristics of emerging markets identified by the portfolio managers. The investment process is periodically re-evaluated and may be adjusted to ensure that the process is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and strategies. The portfolio managers select and allocate across countries based on factors such as size, liquidity, level of economic development, local economic diversification, and perceived risk and potential for growth. The Fund maintains a bias to broad inclusion; that is, the Fund intends to allocate its portfolio holdings to more emerging market countries rather than fewer emerging market countries. Relative to capitalization-weighted country indexes, individual country allocation targets emphasize the less represented emerging market countries and attempts to reduce concentration risks relative to a capitalization-weighted index. The Fund’s country allocations are rebalanced to their target weights if they exceed a certain pre-determined overweight or fall below a certain pre-determined underweight. Rebalancing has the effect of reducing exposure to countries with strong relative performance and increasing exposure to countries which have underperformed. The frequency of rebalancing depends on the volatility and trading costs of the individual country. At the portfolio level and within each country, the Fund seeks to maintain exposure across key economic sectors. Relative to capitalization-weighted country indexes, the portfolio managers target weights to these sectors to emphasize the less represented sectors. The portfolio managers use a quantitative model to select individual securities as representatives of their economic sectors and generally weight them by their relative capitalization within that sector.
|Period
|EIEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|69.09%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|36.53%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|12.52%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|57.03%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|73.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|EIEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|7.30%
|2021
|1.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|17.51%
|2020
|0.4%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|94.01%
|2019
|2.3%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|93.92%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|22.62%
|Period
|EIEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|66.84%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|32.91%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|13.92%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|52.08%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|60.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|EIEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|7.30%
|2021
|1.2%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|17.51%
|2020
|0.4%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|94.01%
|2019
|2.3%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|93.92%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|12.79%
|EIEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIEMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|255 M
|717 K
|102 B
|59.85%
|Number of Holdings
|1209
|10
|6734
|7.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.1 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|80.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.88%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|99.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIEMX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.05%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|24.74%
|Cash
|0.68%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|78.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.27%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|13.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|30.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|20.98%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|31.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIEMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|12.50%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|91.46%
|Industrials
|11.56%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|11.64%
|Basic Materials
|10.75%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|23.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.99%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|78.14%
|Consumer Defense
|9.35%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|17.59%
|Healthcare
|9.12%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|12.55%
|Communication Services
|9.06%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|49.03%
|Energy
|8.81%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|8.02%
|Technology
|7.92%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|97.02%
|Real Estate
|6.10%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|6.21%
|Utilities
|4.84%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|6.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIEMX % Rank
|Non US
|98.05%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|26.44%
|US
|1.00%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|43.26%
|EIEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.33%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|47.07%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|73.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|72.65%
|EIEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EIEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EIEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|2.07%
|EIEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIEMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.31%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|66.75%
|EIEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|EIEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIEMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.91%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|18.11%
|EIEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.399
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 10, 2018
|$0.009
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2017
|$0.155
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.153
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2007
15.26
15.3%
Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Jennifer leads the Investment Strategy Team at Parametric, which is responsible for all aspects of Parametric’s equity-based investment strategies. In addition, she has direct investment responsibility for Parametric’s Emerging Markets and International Equity Strategies and chairs Parametric’s Stewardship Committee. Previously she helped build Parametric’s active ownership and custom ESG portfolio construction practices. Prior to joining Parametric in 2013, she worked in equity research, primarily covering the energy, utility, and industrial sectors at firms including D.A. Davidson and McAdams Wright Ragen. Jennifer earned an MBA in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago and a BA in economics from Reed College. A CFA charterholder since 2006, Jennifer is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
