Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.9%
1 yr return
2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$5.29 B
Holdings in Top 10
7.4%
Expense Ratio 0.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 63.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund currently invests primarily in high yield, high risk corporate bonds (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”) which are rated lower than investment grade (i.e., bonds rated lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”)) or are unrated and of comparable quality as determined by the investment adviser. Bonds rated BBB and Baa have speculative characteristics, while lower rated bonds are predominantly speculative.
The Fund may hold securities that are unrated or in the lowest rating categories (rated C by Moody’s or D by S&P or Fitch). Bonds rated C by Moody’s are regarded as having extremely poor prospects of ever attaining any real investment standing. Bonds rated D by S&P or Fitch are in payment default or a bankruptcy petition has been filed and debt service payments are jeopardized. The Fund may utilize short sales.
The Fund invests a substantial portion of its assets in bonds issued in connection with mergers, acquisitions and other highly leveraged transactions. The Fund may invest in a wide variety of other income-producing debt instruments (including senior floating rate loans and secured and unsecured subordinated (“junior”) floating rate loans, second lien loans and bridge loans) (“loans”), as well as preferred stocks and other hybrid securities that pay dividends. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in municipal obligations, including shares of affiliated investment companies which invest in municipal obligations. Some securities acquired by the Fund do not pay current income or do not make regular interest payments, while others may pay interest in the form of additional debt securities. The Fund may invest in zero coupon bonds, deferred interest bonds and bonds or preferred stocks on which the interest is payable-in-kind (“PIK”). The Fund will generally hold well in excess of 100 securities, which may help reduce investment risk.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of total assets in foreign and emerging market securities, which are predominantly U.S. dollar denominated. With respect to non-dollar denominated securities, the Fund may hedge currency fluctuations by entering into forward foreign currency exchange contracts.
The Fund may purchase or sell derivative instruments for hedging purposes, to seek return, to manage certain investment risks and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities. Transactions in derivative instruments may include: the purchase or sale of futures contracts on securities, indices or other financial instruments or currencies; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options on securities, indices, currencies and other instruments; interest rate, credit default, inflation and total return swaps; forward rate contracts and credit linked notes as well as instruments that have a greater or lesser credit risk than the security underlying that instrument. The Fund may use interest rate swaps for risk management purposes and not as a speculative investment and would typically use interest rate swaps to shorten the average interest rate re-set time of its holdings. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.
The Fund’s investments are actively managed and securities may be bought and sold on a daily basis. Preservation of capital is considered when consistent with the Fund’s objective. The investment adviser’s and sub-adviser’s staff monitors the credit quality of securities held by the Fund and other securities available to the Fund. Although the investment adviser and sub-adviser consider security ratings when making investment decisions, they perform their own credit and investment analysis utilizing various methodologies including “bottom up/top down” analysis and consideration of macroeconomic and technical factors, and do not rely primarily on the ratings assigned by the rating services. The portfolio managers attempt to improve yield and preserve and enhance principal value through timely trading. The portfolio managers also consider the relative value of securities in the marketplace in making investment decisions. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.
|Period
|EIBRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|33.77%
|1 Yr
|2.5%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|25.15%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|34.05%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|40.46%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|26.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|EIBRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|23.26%
|2021
|0.2%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|43.16%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|73.14%
|2019
|1.7%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|63.95%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|50.69%
|Period
|EIBRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|32.02%
|1 Yr
|2.5%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|19.42%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|33.75%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|42.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|25.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|EIBRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|23.41%
|2021
|0.2%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|43.16%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|73.14%
|2019
|1.7%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|67.86%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|59.34%
|EIBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIBRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.29 B
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|11.57%
|Number of Holdings
|478
|2
|2736
|30.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|401 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|16.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.35%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|80.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIBRX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.35%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|72.16%
|Cash
|3.72%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|39.97%
|Stocks
|3.24%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|13.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.92%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|14.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.52%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|75.99%
|Other
|0.26%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|15.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIBRX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|70.36%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|70.16%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|3.56%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.47%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|69.37%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.34%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|41.50%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|38.34%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|69.37%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.91%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|75.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIBRX % Rank
|US
|3.07%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|13.62%
|Non US
|0.17%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|18.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIBRX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.12%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|41.79%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.88%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|42.82%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|68.91%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|79.91%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|62.17%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|73.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EIBRX % Rank
|US
|78.71%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|65.01%
|Non US
|12.64%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|52.42%
|EIBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.67%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|79.94%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|60.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|EIBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EIBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EIBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|63.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|45.85%
|EIBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIBRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.18%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|35.81%
|EIBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EIBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EIBRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.55%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|41.64%
|EIBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2014
7.58
7.6%
Stephen Concannon is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of high yield and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s high-yield team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s high-yield strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 2000. Steve began his career in the investment management industry in 1993. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was a research analyst for Wellington Management. Steve earned a B.A. from Bates College. He is a member of the CFA Society Boston and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 18, 2019
2.95
3.0%
Kelley Baccei is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and a portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s high-yield team. She is responsible for buy and sell decisions and portfolio construction. She joined Eaton Vance in 2005. Kelley began her career in the investment management industry in 2000. Before joining Eaton Vance, she was the director of high-yield distressed research at Fieldstone Capital Group. Previously, she was associate director of fixed-income research at Scotia Capital Markets, Inc. Kelley earned a B.A. from Boston College and a certificate in credit analysis from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 18, 2019
2.95
3.0%
Jeff is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management International and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s high yield team. Jeff also provides research coverage on European and other non-US high yield opportunities. Jeff’s experience in the investment management industry dates to 2004. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2015, Jeff was a fund manager and research analyst with Threadneedle Investments in London. He earned a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, and holds the IMC certification. Jeff is based in Eaton Vance’s London office.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...