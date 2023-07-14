The Fund currently invests primarily in high yield, high risk corporate bonds (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”) which are rated lower than investment grade (i.e., bonds rated lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”)) or are unrated and of comparable quality as determined by the investment adviser. Bonds rated BBB and Baa have speculative characteristics, while lower rated bonds are predominantly speculative.

The Fund may hold securities that are unrated or in the lowest rating categories (rated C by Moody’s or D by S&P or Fitch). Bonds rated C by Moody’s are regarded as having extremely poor prospects of ever attaining any real investment standing. Bonds rated D by S&P or Fitch are in payment default or a bankruptcy petition has been filed and debt service payments are jeopardized. The Fund may utilize short sales.

The Fund invests a substantial portion of its assets in bonds issued in connection with mergers, acquisitions and other highly leveraged transactions. The Fund may invest in a wide variety of other income-producing debt instruments (including senior floating rate loans and secured and unsecured subordinated (“junior”) floating rate loans, second lien loans and bridge loans) (“loans”), as well as preferred stocks and other hybrid securities that pay dividends. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in municipal obligations, including shares of affiliated investment companies which invest in municipal obligations. Some securities acquired by the Fund do not pay current income or do not make regular interest payments, while others may pay interest in the form of additional debt securities. The Fund may invest in zero coupon bonds, deferred interest bonds and bonds or preferred stocks on which the interest is payable-in-kind (“PIK”). The Fund will generally hold well in excess of 100 securities, which may help reduce investment risk.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of total assets in foreign and emerging market securities, which are predominantly U.S. dollar denominated. With respect to non-dollar denominated securities, the Fund may hedge currency fluctuations by entering into forward foreign currency exchange contracts.

The Fund may purchase or sell derivative instruments for hedging purposes, to seek return, to manage certain investment risks and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities. Transactions in derivative instruments may include: the purchase or sale of futures contracts on securities, indices or other financial instruments or currencies; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options on securities, indices, currencies and other instruments; interest rate, credit default, inflation and total return swaps; forward rate contracts and credit linked notes as well as instruments that have a greater or lesser credit risk than the security underlying that instrument. The Fund may use interest rate swaps for risk management purposes and not as a speculative investment and would typically use interest rate swaps to shorten the average interest rate re-set time of its holdings. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

The Fund’s investments are actively managed and securities may be bought and sold on a daily basis. Preservation of capital is considered when consistent with the Fund’s objective. The investment adviser’s and sub-adviser’s staff monitors the credit quality of securities held by the Fund and other securities available to the Fund. Although the investment adviser and sub-adviser consider security ratings when making investment decisions, they perform their own credit and investment analysis utilizing various methodologies including “bottom up/top down” analysis and consideration of macroeconomic and technical factors, and do not rely primarily on the ratings assigned by the rating services. The portfolio managers attempt to improve yield and preserve and enhance principal value through timely trading. The portfolio managers also consider the relative value of securities in the marketplace in making investment decisions. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.