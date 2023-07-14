Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

2.9%

1 yr return

2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$5.29 B

Holdings in Top 10

7.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EIBRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Income Fund of Boston
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    248162167
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Concannon

Fund Description

The Fund currently invests primarily in high yield, high risk corporate bonds (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”) which are rated lower than investment grade (i.e., bonds rated lower than Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”)) or are unrated and of comparable quality as determined by the investment adviser. Bonds rated BBB and Baa have speculative characteristics, while lower rated bonds are predominantly speculative.

The Fund may hold securities that are unrated or in the lowest rating categories (rated C by Moody’s or D by S&P or Fitch).  Bonds rated C by Moody’s are regarded as having extremely poor prospects of ever attaining any real investment standing.  Bonds rated D by S&P or Fitch are in payment default or a bankruptcy petition has been filed and debt service payments are jeopardized.  The Fund may utilize short sales.

The Fund invests a substantial portion of its assets in bonds issued in connection with mergers, acquisitions and other highly leveraged transactions.  The Fund may invest in a wide variety of other income-producing debt instruments (including senior floating rate loans and secured and unsecured subordinated (“junior”) floating rate loans, second lien loans and bridge loans) (“loans”), as well as preferred stocks and other hybrid securities that pay dividends. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in municipal obligations, including shares of affiliated investment companies which invest in municipal obligations.  Some securities acquired by the Fund do not pay current income or do not make regular interest payments, while others may pay interest in the form of additional debt securities.  The Fund may invest in zero coupon bonds, deferred interest bonds and bonds or preferred stocks on which the interest is payable-in-kind (“PIK”).  The Fund will generally hold well in excess of 100 securities, which may help reduce investment risk.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of total assets in foreign and emerging market securities, which are predominantly U.S. dollar denominated.  With respect to non-dollar denominated securities, the Fund may hedge currency fluctuations by entering into forward foreign currency exchange contracts.

The Fund may purchase or sell derivative instruments for hedging purposes, to seek return, to manage certain investment risks and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities.  Transactions in derivative instruments may include: the purchase or sale of futures contracts on securities, indices or other financial instruments or currencies; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options on securities, indices, currencies and other instruments; interest rate, credit default, inflation and total return swaps; forward rate contracts and credit linked notes as well as instruments that have a greater or lesser credit risk than the security underlying that instrument. The Fund may use interest rate swaps for risk management purposes and not as a speculative investment and would typically use interest rate swaps to shorten the average interest rate re-set time of its holdings.  There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

The Fund’s investments are actively managed and securities may be bought and sold on a daily basis.  Preservation of capital is considered when consistent with the Fund’s objective.  The investment adviser’s and sub-adviser’s staff monitors the credit quality of securities held by the Fund and other securities available to the Fund.  Although the investment adviser and sub-adviser consider security ratings when making investment decisions, they perform their own credit and investment analysis utilizing various methodologies including “bottom up/top down” analysis and consideration of macroeconomic and technical factors, and do not rely primarily on the ratings assigned by the rating services.  The portfolio managers attempt to improve yield and preserve and enhance principal value through timely trading.  The portfolio managers also consider the relative value of securities in the marketplace in making investment decisions.  The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer.  These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.

Read More

EIBRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EIBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -7.1% 10.3% 33.77%
1 Yr 2.5% -9.9% 18.7% 25.15%
3 Yr -1.9%* -11.5% 72.4% 34.05%
5 Yr -2.1%* -14.3% 37.5% 40.46%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 26.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EIBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -33.4% 3.6% 23.26%
2021 0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 43.16%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 70.9% 73.14%
2019 1.7% -1.1% 5.1% 63.95%
2018 -1.7% -4.0% 0.1% 50.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EIBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -14.3% 7.8% 32.02%
1 Yr 2.5% -18.1% 22.2% 19.42%
3 Yr -1.9%* -11.5% 72.4% 33.75%
5 Yr -2.1%* -14.3% 37.5% 42.59%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 25.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EIBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -33.4% 3.6% 23.41%
2021 0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 43.16%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 70.9% 73.14%
2019 1.7% -1.0% 5.1% 67.86%
2018 -1.7% -4.0% 0.2% 59.34%

NAV & Total Return History

EIBRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EIBRX Category Low Category High EIBRX % Rank
Net Assets 5.29 B 1.47 M 26.2 B 11.57%
Number of Holdings 478 2 2736 30.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 401 M -492 M 2.55 B 16.54%
Weighting of Top 10 7.35% 3.0% 100.0% 80.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Option on Peninsula Gaming Partners (Unit) 2.33%
  2. Option on Peninsula Gaming Partners (Unit) 2.33%
  3. Option on Peninsula Gaming Partners (Unit) 2.33%
  4. Option on Peninsula Gaming Partners (Unit) 2.33%
  5. Option on Peninsula Gaming Partners (Unit) 2.33%
  6. Option on Peninsula Gaming Partners (Unit) 2.33%
  7. Option on Peninsula Gaming Partners (Unit) 2.33%
  8. Option on Peninsula Gaming Partners (Unit) 2.33%
  9. Option on Peninsula Gaming Partners (Unit) 2.08%
  10. Option on Peninsula Gaming Partners (Unit) 2.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EIBRX % Rank
Bonds 		91.35% 0.00% 154.38% 72.16%
Cash 		3.72% -52.00% 100.00% 39.97%
Stocks 		3.24% -0.60% 52.82% 13.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.92% 0.00% 7.09% 14.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.52% 0.00% 17.89% 75.99%
Other 		0.26% -63.70% 32.06% 15.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EIBRX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 70.36%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 70.16%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 3.56%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 10.47%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.17% 69.37%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 71.34%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 41.50%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 38.34%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 69.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 73.91%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 75.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EIBRX % Rank
US 		3.07% -0.60% 47.59% 13.62%
Non US 		0.17% -0.01% 5.26% 18.89%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EIBRX % Rank
Corporate 		96.12% 0.00% 129.69% 41.79%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.88% 0.00% 99.98% 42.82%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 68.91%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 79.91%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 62.17%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 73.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EIBRX % Rank
US 		78.71% 0.00% 150.64% 65.01%
Non US 		12.64% 0.00% 118.12% 52.42%

EIBRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EIBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% 0.03% 18.97% 79.94%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.84% 60.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

EIBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EIBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EIBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 1.00% 255.00% 45.85%

EIBRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EIBRX Category Low Category High EIBRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.18% 0.00% 37.22% 35.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EIBRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EIBRX Category Low Category High EIBRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.55% -2.39% 14.30% 41.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EIBRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

EIBRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Concannon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 03, 2014

7.58

7.6%

Stephen Concannon is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of high yield and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s high-yield team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s high-yield strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 2000. Steve began his career in the investment management industry in 1993. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was a research analyst for Wellington Management. Steve earned a B.A. from Bates College. He is a member of the CFA Society Boston and is a CFA charterholder.

Kelley Baccei Gerrity

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 18, 2019

2.95

3.0%

Kelley Baccei is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and a portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s high-yield team. She is responsible for buy and sell decisions and portfolio construction. She joined Eaton Vance in 2005. Kelley began her career in the investment management industry in 2000. Before joining Eaton Vance, she was the director of high-yield distressed research at Fieldstone Capital Group. Previously, she was associate director of fixed-income research at Scotia Capital Markets, Inc. Kelley earned a B.A. from Boston College and a certificate in credit analysis from New York University.

Jeffrey Mueller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 18, 2019

2.95

3.0%

Jeff is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management International and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s high yield team. Jeff also provides research coverage on European and other non-US high yield opportunities. Jeff’s experience in the investment management industry dates to 2004. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2015, Jeff was a fund manager and research analyst with Threadneedle Investments in London. He earned a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, and holds the IMC certification. Jeff is based in Eaton Vance’s London office.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

