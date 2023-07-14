Home
Trending ETFs

EHSTX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance Large-Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.28 -0.15 -0.64%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (EHSTX) Primary C (ECSTX) Retirement (ERSTX) Inst (EILVX) Retirement (ERLVX)
Eaton Vance Large-Cap Value Fund

EHSTX | Fund

$23.28

$1.66 B

1.03%

$0.24

1.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.9%

1 yr return

6.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$1.66 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EHSTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Large-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Sep 23, 1931
  • Shares Outstanding
    27831132
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Edward Perkin

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large-cap companies (the “80% Policy”). The portfolio managers generally consider large-cap companies to be those companies having market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell 1000® Value Index, although the portfolio will generally consist of stocks with a market capitalization equal to or greater than the median market capitalization of companies included in such index. As of December 31, 2021, the range of companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index was $435.0 million to $1.9 trillion and the median market capitalization was $14.2 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Russell 1000® Value Index are subject to change. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in value stocks. Value stocks are common stocks that, in the opinion of the investment adviser, are inexpensive or undervalued relative to the overall stock market. The Fund primarily invests in dividend-paying stocks, but also may invest in non-income producing stocks. The Fund may invest in convertible debt securities of any credit quality (including securities rated below investment grade (so-called “junk”)). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign stocks directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and may lend its securities.

Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research.  The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions.  In selecting stocks, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, and estimates of the company’s net value.  The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s price objective for the security is reached, the fundamentals of the company deteriorate, a security’s price falls below acquisition cost or to pursue more attractive investment options.  The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by conducting an analysis of the risk and return characteristics of securities (as described above) in which the Fund invests.  The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

Read More

EHSTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EHSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -13.6% 215.2% 64.26%
1 Yr 6.3% -58.6% 197.5% 34.41%
3 Yr 8.8%* -23.2% 64.1% 32.17%
5 Yr 3.2%* -15.3% 29.4% 29.97%
10 Yr 0.2%* -17.0% 13.3% 65.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EHSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.7% -65.1% 22.3% 18.23%
2021 7.5% -25.3% 25.5% 54.77%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 56.7% 48.53%
2019 6.2% -9.2% 10.4% 6.79%
2018 -3.3% -9.4% 3.1% 48.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EHSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -13.6% 215.2% 61.16%
1 Yr 6.3% -58.6% 197.5% 31.52%
3 Yr 8.8%* -23.2% 64.1% 32.19%
5 Yr 3.4%* -15.1% 32.0% 32.47%
10 Yr 6.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 28.15%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EHSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.7% -65.1% 22.3% 18.23%
2021 7.5% -25.3% 25.5% 54.86%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 56.7% 48.44%
2019 6.2% -9.2% 10.4% 6.79%
2018 -3.0% -8.9% 3.3% 64.14%

NAV & Total Return History

EHSTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EHSTX Category Low Category High EHSTX % Rank
Net Assets 1.66 B 1 M 151 B 37.84%
Number of Holdings 60 2 1727 70.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 427 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 38.79%
Weighting of Top 10 26.61% 5.0% 99.2% 51.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 3.26%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.21%
  3. Wells Fargo & Co 3.11%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co 2.94%
  5. American International Group Inc 2.69%
  6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 2.68%
  7. ConocoPhillips 2.64%
  8. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 2.52%
  9. Medtronic PLC 2.46%
  10. M&T Bank Corp 2.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EHSTX % Rank
Stocks 		99.70% 28.02% 125.26% 18.53%
Cash 		0.30% -88.20% 71.98% 79.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 55.50%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 52.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 53.06%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 54.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EHSTX % Rank
Healthcare 		20.90% 0.00% 30.08% 12.80%
Financial Services 		17.79% 0.00% 58.05% 64.42%
Industrials 		11.48% 0.00% 42.76% 50.62%
Technology 		9.21% 0.00% 54.02% 64.42%
Communication Services 		7.73% 0.00% 26.58% 21.03%
Consumer Defense 		7.50% 0.00% 34.10% 64.51%
Energy 		6.67% 0.00% 54.00% 67.25%
Utilities 		6.53% 0.00% 27.04% 23.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.20% 0.00% 22.74% 62.34%
Real Estate 		5.12% 0.00% 90.54% 18.37%
Basic Materials 		1.86% 0.00% 21.69% 80.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EHSTX % Rank
US 		97.75% 24.51% 121.23% 22.58%
Non US 		1.95% 0.00% 41.42% 65.84%

EHSTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EHSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.04% 45.41% 42.39%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.50% 62.56%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 41.05%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

EHSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.00% 5.75% 68.75%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EHSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EHSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.00% 0.00% 488.00% 71.32%

EHSTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EHSTX Category Low Category High EHSTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.03% 0.00% 41.90% 53.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EHSTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EHSTX Category Low Category High EHSTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.07% -1.51% 4.28% 66.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EHSTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EHSTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edward Perkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Edward J. Perkin is a vice president and chief equity investment officer of Eaton Vance Management. He is responsible for all equity disciplines at Eaton Vance, including U.S and global equity portfolios in value, core, growth and dividend income styles and covering large-cap, multicap, midcap and small-cap ranges. Eddie joined Eaton Vance in April 2014 from Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) in London, where he was chief investment officer (international and emerging-market equity) as well as managing director/portfolio manager (Europe, EAFE and global). In this role, he was responsible for leading a 50-person team of portfolio managers and analysts in eight locations. Before relocating to London in 2008, Mr. Perkin was a portfolio manager and analyst on GSAM’s U.S. value equity team in New York. Mr. Perkin was previously associated with FISERV and American Retirement Insurance Services. Eddie earned a B.A. in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is a CFA charter holder.

Aaron Dunn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2017

4.48

4.5%

Aaron Dunn is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of value equity on Eaton Vance’s value team, where he also serves as a portfolio manager. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management, as well as coverage of the energy sector. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2012. Aaron began his career in the investment management industry in 2000. Before joining Eaton Vance, Aaron was a senior equity analyst for Pioneer Global Asset Management. He was previously affiliated with Invesco and U.S. Global Investors. Aaron earned a B.S. from the University of Arkansas and an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business. He is a member of the CFA Society Boston and a CFA charterholder.

Bradley Galko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 03, 2020

2.32

2.3%

Bradley Galko is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and a portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s value team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management, as well as coverage of the industrials and materials sectors. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2013. Brad began his career in the investment management industry in 1991. Before joining Eaton Vance, Brad was a vice president and senior equity analyst at Pioneer Investment Management. Previously, he was a vice president and senior equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley & Co. Brad earned a B.B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Society Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

