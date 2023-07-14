Home
Trending ETFs

Allspring Discovery Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
EGWRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.68 -0.06 -0.38%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (EGWAX) Primary Inst (EGRYX) C (EGWCX) Other (EGWDX) Retirement (EGWRX)
EGWRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Discovery Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Smith

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies; and
up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments.
We invest principally in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index was $9.57 million to $10.28 billion, as of June 30, 2022, and is expected to change frequently.
We seek to identify companies that have the prospect for strong sales and earnings growth rates, that enjoy a competitive advantage (for example, dominant market share) and that we believe have effective management with a history of making investments that are in the best interests of shareholders (for example, companies with a history of earnings and sales growth that are in excess of total asset growth). Furthermore, we seek to identify companies that embrace innovation and foster disruption using technology to maximize efficiencies, gain pricing advantages, and take market share from competitors. We view innovative companies as those that, among other characteristics, have the ability to advance new products or services through investment in research and development, that operate a business model that is displacing legacy industry incumbents, that are pursuing a large unmet need or total available market, and/or that are benefitting from changes in demographic, lifestyle, or environmental trends. We believe innovation found in companies on the “right side of change” is often mispriced in today’s public equity markets and is a frequent signal or anomaly that we seek to exploit through our investment process. We pay particular attention to how management teams allocate capital in order to drive future cash flow. Price objectives are determined based on industry-specific valuation methodologies, including relative price-to-earnings multiples, price-to-book value, operating profit margin trends, enterprise value to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and free cash flow yield. In addition to meeting with management, we take a surround the company approach by surveying a company’s vendors, distributors, competitors and customers to obtain multiple perspectives that help us make better investment decisions. Portfolio holdings are continuously monitored for changes in fundamentals. The team seeks a favorable risk/reward relationship to fair valuation, which we define as the value of the company (i.e., our price target for the stock) relative to where the stock is currently trading. We may invest in any sector, and at times the Fund may emphasize one or more particular sectors. We may choose to sell a holding when it no longer offers favorable growth prospects, reaches our target price, or to take advantage of a better investment opportunity.
Read More

EGWRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EGWRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -21.9% 50.1% 37.50%
1 Yr 6.4% -72.8% 36.6% 75.34%
3 Yr -6.2%* -54.1% 47.5% 69.46%
5 Yr N/A* -42.6% 12.7% 65.04%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% 82.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EGWRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.2% -82.1% 547.9% 89.88%
2021 -7.6% -69.3% 196.9% 70.02%
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EGWRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -24.8% 50.1% 36.82%
1 Yr 6.4% -72.8% 36.6% 73.14%
3 Yr -6.2%* -54.1% 47.5% 69.63%
5 Yr N/A* -42.6% 14.6% 63.07%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 80.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EGWRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.2% -82.1% 547.9% 89.88%
2021 -7.6% -69.3% 196.9% 70.19%
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

EGWRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EGWRX Category Low Category High EGWRX % Rank
Net Assets 110 M 183 K 28 B 83.50%
Number of Holdings 84 6 1336 61.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.9 M 59 K 2.7 B 83.67%
Weighting of Top 10 24.10% 5.9% 100.0% 41.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Allspring Government MMkt Select 3.96%
  2. WNS (Holdings) Ltd ADR 2.75%
  3. ShockWave Medical Inc 2.55%
  4. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc 2.52%
  5. Inspire Medical Systems Inc 2.40%
  6. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A 2.38%
  7. HealthEquity Inc 2.37%
  8. iRhythm Technologies Inc 2.32%
  9. Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A 2.28%
  10. Globant SA 2.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EGWRX % Rank
Stocks 		92.32% 77.52% 101.30% 94.11%
Cash 		7.68% -1.30% 22.49% 5.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 35.02%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 46.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 33.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 32.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EGWRX % Rank
Technology 		34.00% 2.91% 75.51% 10.44%
Healthcare 		30.69% 0.00% 47.90% 7.58%
Industrials 		14.42% 0.00% 36.64% 73.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.24% 0.00% 40.68% 73.06%
Financial Services 		3.59% 0.00% 42.95% 83.84%
Real Estate 		2.76% 0.00% 15.31% 40.40%
Communication Services 		2.51% 0.00% 15.31% 45.79%
Consumer Defense 		1.79% 0.00% 13.56% 86.87%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 54.21%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 83.33%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 89.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EGWRX % Rank
US 		83.61% 67.06% 99.56% 89.56%
Non US 		8.71% 0.00% 26.08% 15.32%

EGWRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EGWRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.05% 27.56% 65.70%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.05% 4.05% 69.98%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.54%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 9.05%

Sales Fees

EGWRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EGWRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EGWRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 3.00% 439.00% 49.80%

EGWRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EGWRX Category Low Category High EGWRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 38.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EGWRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EGWRX Category Low Category High EGWRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.58% -4.08% 1.10% 36.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EGWRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EGWRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Michael (Mike) Smith serves as managing director and senior portfolio manager for the Discovery Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. In this role, Mike has oversight and portfolio management responsibility for all growth equity portfolios managed by the team. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Mike joined WFAM in 2005 from Strong Capital Management, where he served as a senior research analyst focusing primarily on the healthcare sector. Prior to that, he served as a research analyst and trader at Conseco Capital Management. Mike began his investment industry career in 1999. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from DePauw University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Christopher Warner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Christopher (Chris) Warner is a portfolio manager for the Discovery Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Chris worked as an equity research associate following the enterprise software, systems management, and data storage industries for Citigroup in San Francisco. He has also worked as an equity analyst at Morningstar and PPM America, Inc. Chris’s related professional experience includes technology-consulting positions at Evolve Software and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP. He began his investment industry career in 2002. Chris earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and corporate strategy from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

