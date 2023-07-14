Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies; and

■ up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments.

We invest principally in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 2000 ® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2000 ® Index was $9.57 million to $10.28 billion, as of June 30, 2022, and is expected to change frequently.