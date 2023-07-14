Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Fund

mutual fund
EGRCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.82 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (EGRIX) Primary C (EGRCX) A (EGRAX) Retirement (EGRRX) Retirement (EGRSX)
EGRCX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.82 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (EGRIX) Primary C (EGRCX) A (EGRAX) Retirement (EGRRX) Retirement (EGRSX)
EGRCX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.82 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (EGRIX) Primary C (EGRCX) A (EGRAX) Retirement (EGRRX) Retirement (EGRSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Fund

EGRCX | Fund

$9.82

$1.58 B

3.59%

$0.35

2.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.2%

1 yr return

10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$1.58 B

Holdings in Top 10

99.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 82.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Fund

EGRCX | Fund

$9.82

$1.58 B

3.59%

$0.35

2.16%

EGRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    1306154
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Baur

Fund Description

The Fund seeks its investment objective by investing in securities, derivatives and other instruments to establish long and short investment exposures around the world. Total return is defined as income plus capital appreciation. The Fund normally invests in multiple countries and frequently has significant exposure to foreign currencies and investments. The Fund normally invests at least 40% of its net assets in foreign investments. The Fund’s long and short investments are primarily sovereign exposures, including currencies, interest rates and debt instruments issued or guaranteed by sovereign entities (including U.S. Treasuries). The Fund may invest in instruments of any credit rating, including those rated below investment grade (rated below BBB by either S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings, or below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc.) or in unrated instruments considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser (often referred to as “junk” instruments). The Fund may have significant investment in a geographic region or country and typically a portion will be invested in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries include so-called frontier market countries, which generally are considered by the portfolio managers to be less developed countries that (i) are not included in the J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index: Emerging Markets (JPM GBI-EM) Global Diversified (Unhedged) (the “Index”); or (ii) represent 2% or less of the Index. The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund.

The Fund may also invest in other foreign and domestic securities and other instruments, including mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and asset-backed securities, stripped securities, loans, bank instruments, municipal securities, corporate debt, other fixed-income securities, equity securities and commodities-related investments.

The Fund may invest in a wide variety of derivative instruments.  The Fund expects to achieve certain exposures through purchasing and selling derivative instruments, including (but not limited to) forward foreign currency exchange contracts; futures on securities, indices, currencies, commodities, swaps and other investments; options; and interest rate swaps, cross-currency swaps, total return swaps and credit default swaps, which may create economic leverage in the Fund.  The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek to enhance total return; to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates; to change the effective duration of its portfolio; to manage certain investment risks; and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities, currencies or commodities.  The Fund’s use of derivatives is frequently extensive and there is no stated limit on their use.  

The Fund may engage in repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements and short sales.  The Fund also may enter into forward commitments to purchase or sell instruments.

The Fund employs an “absolute return” investment approach.  This means that the Fund benchmarks itself to an index of cash instruments, rather than a stock or bond market index, and seeks to achieve returns that exceed its benchmark and are largely independent of broad movements in stocks and bonds.  The Fund’s benchmark is the ICE BofA 3-Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index.

In managing the Fund, the investment adviser utilizes macroeconomic and political analysis to identify investment opportunities throughout the world, including both developed and emerging markets.  The investment adviser seeks to identify countries and currencies it believes have potential to outperform investments in other countries and currencies, and to anticipate changes in global economies, markets, political conditions and other factors for this purpose.  The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

The Fund primarily invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with the same investment objective and policies as the Fund, but may also invest directly in securities and other instruments.  The Portfolio may gain exposure to commodities by investing up to 25% of its total assets in Eaton Vance GMAP Commodity Subsidiary, Ltd. (the “Subsidiary”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Portfolio organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands, which invests primarily in commodities-related investments, as well as securities and other instruments in which the Portfolio is permitted to invest.

Read More

EGRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -7.2% 18.1% 1.55%
1 Yr 10.3% -18.7% 21.2% 0.42%
3 Yr -0.3%* -23.6% 52.8% 10.55%
5 Yr 0.3%* -29.7% 29.3% 6.28%
10 Yr 0.2%* -27.4% 13.2% 5.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.5% -31.8% 18.4% 15.42%
2021 -0.6% -14.3% 15.8% 41.52%
2020 -0.3% -20.2% 60.6% 71.11%
2019 2.5% -10.2% 3.6% 2.43%
2018 -1.9% -12.3% 0.7% 92.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -11.7% 18.1% 1.69%
1 Yr 10.3% -18.7% 38.5% 0.70%
3 Yr -0.3%* -23.6% 52.8% 10.73%
5 Yr 0.3%* -29.7% 30.1% 6.55%
10 Yr 1.4%* -27.4% 16.4% 10.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.5% -31.8% 18.4% 15.42%
2021 -0.6% -14.3% 15.8% 41.52%
2020 -0.3% -20.2% 60.6% 71.11%
2019 2.5% -10.2% 3.6% 2.95%
2018 -1.9% -12.3% 1.5% 96.37%

NAV & Total Return History

EGRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EGRCX Category Low Category High EGRCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.58 B 100 124 B 31.93%
Number of Holdings 4 2 8175 97.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.95 B -1.57 B 20.5 B 7.12%
Weighting of Top 10 99.79% 4.3% 105.0% 1.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Global Macro Absolute Return Adv Port 100.07%
  2. Global Macro Absolute Return Adv Port 100.07%
  3. Global Macro Absolute Return Adv Port 100.07%
  4. Global Macro Absolute Return Adv Port 100.07%
  5. Global Macro Absolute Return Adv Port 100.07%
  6. Global Macro Absolute Return Adv Port 100.07%
  7. Global Macro Absolute Return Adv Port 100.07%
  8. Global Macro Absolute Return Adv Port 100.07%
  9. Global Macro Absolute Return Adv Port 100.07%
  10. Global Macro Absolute Return Adv Port 100.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EGRCX % Rank
Bonds 		70.68% -150.81% 180.51% 78.05%
Cash 		24.50% -261.12% 258.91% 17.01%
Stocks 		2.62% -38.22% 261.12% 17.73%
Other 		2.05% -25.82% 276.99% 5.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.16% 0.00% 33.50% 77.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 59.88%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EGRCX % Rank
Government 		57.21% 0.00% 99.43% 2.19%
Cash & Equivalents 		24.22% 0.00% 100.00% 20.26%
Corporate 		13.50% 0.00% 97.25% 76.93%
Derivative 		4.38% -0.52% 72.98% 30.61%
Securitized 		0.68% 0.00% 99.65% 87.74%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 47.01%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EGRCX % Rank
Non US 		67.15% -136.75% 104.82% 2.03%
US 		3.53% -151.11% 194.51% 94.91%

EGRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.16% 0.01% 26.65% 14.22%
Management Fee 0.94% 0.00% 2.29% 78.14%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 82.29%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

EGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 21.35%

Trading Fees

EGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 82.00% 0.00% 632.00% 54.10%

EGRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EGRCX Category Low Category High EGRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.59% 0.00% 15.93% 91.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EGRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EGRCX Category Low Category High EGRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.33% -1.55% 11.51% 14.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EGRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

EGRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Baur

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2010

11.76

11.8%

John is a vice president since 2007 and a portfolio manager since 2008 at Eaton Vance. He covers Latin America and joined Eaton Vance in 2004. He has previously been employed at Applied Materials, Inc. in California, Taiwan and Singapore. John earned his M.B.A with honors from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University, and his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from MIT.

Kyle Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Lee is a Vice President of Eaton Vance.

Patrick Campbell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Federico Sequeda

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Hussein Khattab

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2022

0.21

0.2%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×