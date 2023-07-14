Home
Trending ETFs

EGIIX (Mutual Fund)

EGIIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Greater India Fund

EGIIX | Fund

$35.15

$212 M

2.50%

$0.88

1.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.6%

1 yr return

-4.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$212 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EGIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Greater India Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    1648037
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Hiren Dasani

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies in India and surrounding countries of the Indian subcontinent (“Greater India investments”) (the “80% Policy”). A company will be considered to be in India or another country if it is domiciled in or derives more than 50% of its revenue or profits from that country. Greater India investments are typically listed on stock exchanges in countries of the Indian subcontinent, but also include securities traded in markets outside these countries, including securities trading in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund normally invests at least 50% of its total assets in equity securities of Indian companies, and no more than 10% of its total assets in companies located in countries other than India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka. The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund.

The Fund invests in securities issued by companies with a broad range of market capitalizations, including smaller companies.  The Fund may make direct investments in companies in private placement transactions. More than 25% of the Fund’s total assets may be denominated in any single currency. At times, the Fund may attempt to hedge foreign currency fluctuations by entering into forward foreign currency exchange contracts and options. The Fund may utilize index or stock futures for the limited purpose of managing cash flows. The Fund limits investment in such index or stock futures to not more than 20% of its total assets.

The Fund’s investments are selected using a valuation discipline based on industry specific metrics, to purchase what the investment sub-adviser believes are well-positioned, cash-generating businesses run by shareholder-oriented management teams. From a valuation perspective, the investment sub-adviser generally looks for companies where its proprietary estimate of their earnings, asset value or cash flow is meaningfully different from consensus; or where the investment sub-adviser believes growth in intrinsic value is not reflected in the share price. Allocation of the Fund’s investments is determined by the investment sub-adviser’s assessment of a company’s upside potential and downside risk, how attractive it appears relative to other holdings, and how the addition will impact sector and industry weightings. The largest overweights relative to the Fund’s benchmark are given to companies the investment sub-adviser believes have the most upside return potential relative to their contribution to overall portfolio risk. Stocks will generally be sold when they have achieved their perceived long-term value or to pursue more attractive investment options.  The portfolio manager may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer.  These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.  The implementation of the principal investment strategies of the Fund may result in a significant portion of the Fund’s assets being invested in one or more sectors, but the Fund may invest in companies in any sector.

The Fund currently invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with the same investment objective and policies as the Fund.

Read More

EGIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EGIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% 3.6% 18.0% 56.52%
1 Yr -4.9% -10.3% 18.8% 86.96%
3 Yr 4.3%* -3.1% 25.6% 86.96%
5 Yr 0.2%* -9.6% 9.3% 65.22%
10 Yr 5.8%* 0.0% 12.8% 60.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EGIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.8% -36.8% -3.5% 91.30%
2021 7.9% 1.0% 20.2% 78.26%
2020 5.6% -0.1% 6.1% 21.74%
2019 1.8% -5.9% 3.2% 18.18%
2018 -2.7% -8.9% -0.3% 45.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EGIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -19.7% 12.1% 34.78%
1 Yr -4.9% -10.4% 12.3% 82.61%
3 Yr 4.3%* -5.8% 15.8% 82.61%
5 Yr 0.2%* -9.6% 8.3% 66.67%
10 Yr 6.6%* -0.2% 12.7% 72.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EGIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.8% -36.8% -3.5% 91.30%
2021 7.9% 1.0% 20.2% 78.26%
2020 5.6% -0.1% 6.1% 21.74%
2019 1.8% -5.9% 3.2% 18.18%
2018 -2.7% -8.9% -0.3% 55.00%

NAV & Total Return History

EGIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EGIIX Category Low Category High EGIIX % Rank
Net Assets 212 M 6.6 M 5.39 B 73.91%
Number of Holdings 62 18 474 56.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 115 M 3.11 M 2.3 B 65.22%
Weighting of Top 10 47.44% 12.4% 75.7% 34.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Infosys Ltd 14.02%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EGIIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.62% 93.28% 104.43% 69.57%
Cash 		3.38% -4.43% 5.11% 34.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 30.43%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 3.14% 39.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 30.43%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 34.78%

EGIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EGIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.19% 2.24% 43.48%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.19% 1.25% 78.26%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.08% 0.20% 60.00%

Sales Fees

EGIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.25% 5.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EGIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EGIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 10.73% 67.00% 60.00%

EGIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EGIIX Category Low Category High EGIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.50% 0.00% 9.03% 69.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EGIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EGIIX Category Low Category High EGIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.66% -1.69% 1.15% 73.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EGIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EGIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Hiren Dasani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2017

5.07

5.1%

Hiren Dasani is the co-head of GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a portfolio manager for GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity and India Equity strategies. Mr. Dasani joined GSAM’s India Equity Research team in January 2007 from SSKI Securities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.41 21.34 9.91 11.3

