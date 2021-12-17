Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Edgewood Growth Fund – Service Shares

EGFSX | Fund

-

$14.7 B

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$14.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

56.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

EGFSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Edgewood Growth Fund – Service Shares
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is non-diversified and primarily invests in a core group of 15-35 equity securities, including both common stocks and sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund is flexibly managed, with the ability to invest in equity securities of a smaller number of issuers and/or sectors than diversified mutual funds. The Fund focuses on U.S. companies that the Adviser believes are quality companies with stock that offer the potential for future price appreciation.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser seeks to identify companies possessing fundamentally strong market positions in growing industries, exceptional earnings power, and consistency of earnings performance, with a particular focus on growing companies experiencing superior rates of return over varying economic cycles. Investment decisions are based upon a fundamental analysis that

emphasizes company-specific research. The goal of the process is to invest in growth companies in both established and growing industries that display the following characteristics: a record of consistent earnings power; an earnings growth rate in excess of the S&P 500 Growth Index; a dominant market position or proven strength; attractive fundamental financial valuation; superior management; management/insider ownership; and an industry growth rate in excess of the growth of gross domestic product (“GDP”). The Fund’s investments are expected to have a bias toward larger capitalization issuers (those with market capitalizations in excess of $10 billion), but the Fund may also invest in small-capitalization (between $100 million and $4 billion) and medium-capitalization (between $4 billion and $10 billion) companies.

The Fund intends to buy and hold securities for the long-term and seeks to keep moderate portfolio turnover. However, the Adviser may sell a security in response to deterioration in a company’s business prospects, performance or financial strength, when the security’s price is no longer justifiable or if the security demonstrates earnings disappointments.

Read More

EGFSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EGFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EGFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EGFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EGFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

EGFSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EGFSX Category Low Category High EGFSX % Rank
Net Assets 14.7 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 24 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 8.27 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 56.12% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VISA INC. 7.21%
  2. INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. 6.39%
  3. NVIDIA CORPORATION 5.87%
  4. THE ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. 5.69%
  5. DANAHER CORPORATION 5.43%
  6. NETFLIX, INC. 5.37%
  7. NIKE, INC. 5.36%
  8. INTUIT INC. 5.19%
  9. SERVICENOW, INC. 4.80%
  10. ADOBE INC. 4.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EGFSX % Rank
Stocks 		98.47% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		5.08% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EGFSX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EGFSX % Rank
US 		98.47% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

EGFSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EGFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

EGFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

EGFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EGFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

EGFSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EGFSX Category Low Category High EGFSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EGFSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EGFSX Category Low Category High EGFSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EGFSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

EGFSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

