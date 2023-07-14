Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund is non-diversified and primarily invests in a core group of 15-35 equity securities, including both common stocks and sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund is flexibly managed, with the ability to invest in equity securities of a smaller number of issuers and/or sectors than diversified mutual funds. The Fund focuses on U.S. companies that the Adviser believes are quality companies with stock that offer the potential for future price appreciation.
In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser seeks to identify companies possessing fundamentally strong market positions in growing industries, exceptional earnings power, and consistency of earnings performance, with a particular focus on growing companies
experiencing superior rates of return over varying economic cycles. Investment decisions are based upon a fundamental analysis that emphasizes company-specific research. The goal of the process is to invest in growth companies in both established and growing industries that display the following characteristics: a record of consistent earnings power; an earnings growth rate in excess of the S&P 500 Growth Index; a dominant market position or proven strength; attractive fundamental financial valuation; superior management; management/insider ownership; and an industry growth rate in excess of the growth of gross domestic product (“GDP”). The Fund’s investments are expected to have a bias toward larger capitalization issuers (those with market capitalizations in excess of $10 billion), but the Fund may also invest in small-capitalization (between $100 million and $4 billion) and medium-capitalization (between $4 billion and $10 billion) companies.
The Fund intends to buy and hold securities for the long-term and seeks to keep moderate portfolio turnover. However, the Adviser may sell a security in response to deterioration in a company’s business prospects, performance or financial strength, when the security’s price is no longer justifiable or if the security demonstrates earnings disappointments.
|Period
|EGFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.4%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|32.29%
|1 Yr
|11.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|72.06%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|70.21%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|41.58%
|10 Yr
|9.8%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|12.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|EGFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-48.3%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|92.89%
|2021
|8.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|22.23%
|2020
|10.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|24.30%
|2019
|7.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|9.71%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|11.15%
|EGFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EGFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|21.5 B
|189 K
|222 B
|7.72%
|Number of Holdings
|23
|2
|3509
|97.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.2 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|7.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.07%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|16.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EGFIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.32%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|53.42%
|Cash
|1.68%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|43.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|16.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|23.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|11.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|10.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EGFIX % Rank
|Technology
|27.79%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|75.35%
|Healthcare
|20.32%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|7.25%
|Financial Services
|16.59%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|10.39%
|Communication Services
|13.57%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|16.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.37%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|78.40%
|Real Estate
|6.63%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|2.64%
|Consumer Defense
|3.72%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|51.44%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|36.85%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|93.73%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|57.63%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|75.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EGFIX % Rank
|US
|95.19%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|47.49%
|Non US
|3.13%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|49.05%
|EGFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|41.81%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|96.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|45.92%
|EGFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EGFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EGFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|30.79%
|EGFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EGFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|21.82%
|EGFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|EGFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EGFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.51%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|64.39%
|EGFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2006
16.26
16.3%
Scott graduated from the University of Michigan in 1992 with a BSE in Industrial and Operations Engineering. After college he worked at Ford Motor Company in forecasting, planning, and logistics for five years before leaving to attend graduate school. Scott graduated with honors from Columbia University Graduate School of Business in 2000 receiving an MBA in Finance and Accounting and is currently a member of Hermes Society Leadership Committee. While studying full time at Columbia he worked as an analyst at Gabelli Asset Management and later interned at Edgewood Management. He accepted a Senior Research position with Edgewood Management in 2000 and was promoted to Managing Director in 2010 and was then made a Partner in December 2016. Scott is currently a member of the Ridgefield Orchestra Foundation Board.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2006
16.26
16.3%
Larry joined Edgewood Management in 1997 as a Partner. Larry is a portfolio manager and a member of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining Edgewood he spent twelve years at Donaldson Lufkin and Jenrette, a New York based investment bank. Larry was a Vice President at DLJ in the firm’s equities division and was responsible for the firm’s top institutional accounts. He is a graduate of Lake Forest College and attended the New York University Stern School of Business. Larry is on the Board of Trustees at Second Stage Theater in New York City.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2006
16.26
16.3%
Kevin joined Edgewood Management in 1995 as a Partner after nine years as an institutional salesman for Credit Suisse First Boston. He is a member of Edgewood’s Investment Committee. Kevin worked for First Boston in London, New York and Boston covering institutional accounts in the U.S. and Australia. Prior to First Boston, Kevin worked in London from 1983 to 1986 for Robert Fleming Ltd. as a North American equities analyst and junior portfolio manager. He is a graduate of Montana State University with a BS degree in Economics and Pre-Law. Kevin served for 4 years as a member of the Board of Governors in addition to being a member and past chairman of the Investment Committee for the Montana State University Foundation for which he served 12 years. Kevin is currently on the board of the New Canaan Public Library and more recently the National Park Trust as a board member and a member of the finance committee as well as development and land acquisition committees.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2006
16.26
16.3%
Alexander Farman-Farmaian is Vice Chairman, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Edgewood. He joined in January 2006 and helped implement the current valuation approach of the Edgewood Investment Committee. He is an analyst on portfolio companies, served as Director of Research, and produces the “Economents™”, a periodic economic and financial markets update for clients. Prior to joining Edgewood, Alex was for 19 years a senior member of the Portfolio Management team at W.P. Stewart & Co. where he chaired the Investment Oversight Committee. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR - NY), the World Presidents’ Organization (WPO), and serves as a Trustee of the International Women’s Health Coalition (IWHC), an organization that promotes access to health services and fundamental human rights of women and girls around the world. Alex also serves on the New York regional as well as the National Boards of CollegeSpring, a non-profit which educates low income high-school students in SAT & ACT college entry testing. Alex was formerly President of the Princeton Club of New York, is a member of the Economics Club of New York and is on the board of Kalinat S.A., a potato chip manufacturing company in Caracas, Venezuela. He received a BA in Economics from Princeton University in 1987, and speaks fluent French, Spanish, Farsi and conversational Italian.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2006
16.26
16.3%
Peter joined Edgewood Management in January 2006 as a Partner. He is a member of Edgewood’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Edgewood, Peter was at W.P. Stewart & Co. for 16 years where he was a senior member of the US equity research and money management teams and was responsible for approximately 10% of the Firm's total assets. He was also President and Portfolio Manager of the W.P. Stewart Growth Fund, a ‘40 Act mutual fund. While under Peter's management, the Fund achieved a Morningstar five star rating. Peter began his career as a specialist clerk on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and later became a Research Coordinator at Shearson Lehman Brothers, Inc. While at Shearson, he managed discretionary accounts for individuals with a focus on quality growth shares. He was educated at Babson College and Columbia University. He serves on the Advisory Board of The Johns Hopkins Department of Neurosurgery.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2006
16.26
16.3%
Alan joined Edgewood Management in 1994 as a Partner and a member of the Investment Committee from First Boston Corporation where he was a vice-president in the institutional equity department and a member of the firm's stock selection committee. In addition to his years at First Boston, Alan worked at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. where he completed its equity research training program and joined the equity department. Alan graduated cum laude from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management with an MBA where he was on the dean’s list. He graduated from Emory University with a BA in economics. Alan serves as a trustee emeritus at the University of Richmond and past chair of the Investment Committee. He is a former member of the board of the Stoney Wold Herbert fund where he acted as Investment Chair and a past member of the Board of the Greenwich Retirement System, and until the end of 2018 a board member of Greenwich Hospital where he also chaired the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2006
16.26
16.3%
Nick joined Edgewood Management in 1984 as an analyst after three years at Coopers & Lybrand as a management consultant. He became a Managing Director in 1986, was given portfolio management responsibilities in 1987, and was promoted to Partner in 1993. He is a member of Edgewood’s Investment Committee. Nick graduated from Bennington College in 1977 with a BA in Literature and from Columbia University Graduate School of Business in 1981 with an MBA in Finance. Nick is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees. He is a long-time member of the board of the Greater New York Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and is currently its Chairman.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
