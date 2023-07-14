The Fund is non-diversified and primarily invests in a core group of 15-35 equity securities, including both common stocks and sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund is flexibly managed, with the ability to invest in equity securities of a smaller number of issuers and/or sectors than diversified mutual funds. The Fund focuses on U.S. companies that the Adviser believes are quality companies with stock that offer the potential for future price appreciation.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser seeks to identify companies possessing fundamentally strong market positions in growing industries, exceptional earnings power, and consistency of earnings performance, with a particular focus on growing companies

experiencing superior rates of return over varying economic cycles. Investment decisions are based upon a fundamental analysis that emphasizes company-specific research. The goal of the process is to invest in growth companies in both established and growing industries that display the following characteristics: a record of consistent earnings power; an earnings growth rate in excess of the S&P 500 Growth Index; a dominant market position or proven strength; attractive fundamental financial valuation; superior management; management/insider ownership; and an industry growth rate in excess of the growth of gross domestic product (“GDP”). The Fund’s investments are expected to have a bias toward larger capitalization issuers (those with market capitalizations in excess of $10 billion), but the Fund may also invest in small-capitalization (between $100 million and $4 billion) and medium-capitalization (between $4 billion and $10 billion) companies.

The Fund intends to buy and hold securities for the long-term and seeks to keep moderate portfolio turnover. However, the Adviser may sell a security in response to deterioration in a company’s business prospects, performance or financial strength, when the security’s price is no longer justifiable or if the security demonstrates earnings disappointments.