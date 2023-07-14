Home
Trending ETFs

EFGIX (Mutual Fund)

EFGIX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance Focused Global Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.5 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (EFGIX) Primary A (EFGAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Focused Global Opportunities Fund

EFGIX | Fund

$15.50

$7.14 M

0.40%

$0.06

2.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.2%

1 yr return

17.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

Net Assets

$7.14 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EFGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Focused Global Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Dec 17, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    504056
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Dyer

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest (i) primarily in equity securities; (ii) at least 30% of its net assets in companies located outside of the United States, which may include emerging market countries; and (iii) in issuers located in at least five different countries (including the United States). An issuer will be considered to be located outside of the United States if it is domiciled in, derives a significant portion of its revenue from, or its primary trading venue is outside of the United States. The Fund may purchase securities that trade in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund expects to hold approximately 25 to 40 stocks. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including smaller, less seasoned companies. More than 25% of the Fund’s total assets may be denominated in any single currency. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

In selecting securities to implement the Fund’s core investment approach, the portfolio manager seeks companies that, in his opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality.  Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental bottom-up research conducted by the investment adviser’s and sub-adviser’s research staff.  The portfolio manager seeks companies which he believes have strong business franchises but whose value is not yet fully reflected in their share prices.  Such companies may include companies with a high return on invested capital, companies with a sustainable competitive advantage and/or companies with shareholder-friendly management teams.  The Fund’s focus on valuation and quality companies may help dampen performance volatility in down markets.  The portfolio manager seeks to manage investment risk by maintaining issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection.  The portfolio manager may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the securities selection process.  Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio manager, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

EFGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EFGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.2% -35.6% 29.2% 17.00%
1 Yr 17.4% 17.3% 252.4% 56.70%
3 Yr 7.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 41.73%
5 Yr 5.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 49.40%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EFGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -24.3% 957.1% 48.70%
2021 7.0% -38.3% 47.1% 7.59%
2020 4.3% -54.2% 0.6% 53.97%
2019 6.9% -76.0% 54.1% 60.18%
2018 -3.3% -26.1% 47.8% 80.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EFGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.2% -35.6% 29.2% 17.56%
1 Yr 17.4% 11.4% 252.4% 52.50%
3 Yr 7.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 39.17%
5 Yr 7.0%* 0.1% 32.7% 47.52%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EFGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -24.3% 957.1% 48.70%
2021 7.0% -33.1% 47.1% 7.59%
2020 4.3% -44.4% 1.8% 19.65%
2019 6.9% -6.5% 54.1% 59.44%
2018 -1.6% -14.4% 47.8% 85.49%

NAV & Total Return History

EFGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EFGIX Category Low Category High EFGIX % Rank
Net Assets 7.14 M 199 K 133 B 97.48%
Number of Holdings 43 1 9075 76.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.84 M -18 M 37.6 B 95.15%
Weighting of Top 10 39.65% 9.1% 100.0% 35.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.46%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.30%
  3. Nestle SA 4.38%
  4. Nestle SA 4.12%
  5. Nestle SA 4.12%
  6. Nestle SA 4.12%
  7. Nestle SA 4.12%
  8. Nestle SA 4.12%
  9. Nestle SA 4.12%
  10. Nestle SA 4.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EFGIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.66% 61.84% 125.47% 24.34%
Cash 		0.34% -174.70% 23.12% 71.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 32.38%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 40.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 24.34%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 28.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EFGIX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.43% 0.00% 35.42% 19.49%
Technology 		14.91% 0.00% 49.87% 78.96%
Industrials 		14.82% 0.00% 44.06% 16.08%
Financial Services 		14.14% 0.00% 38.42% 50.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.64% 0.00% 40.94% 35.13%
Consumer Defense 		12.19% 0.00% 73.28% 31.06%
Communication Services 		8.20% 0.00% 57.66% 56.61%
Utilities 		3.66% 0.00% 29.12% 42.73%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 79.85%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 22.14%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 90.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EFGIX % Rank
US 		55.90% 0.13% 103.82% 52.31%
Non US 		43.76% 0.58% 99.46% 38.77%

EFGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EFGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.32% 0.01% 44.27% 8.89%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.82% 71.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

EFGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EFGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EFGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 0.00% 395.00% 67.89%

EFGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EFGIX Category Low Category High EFGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.40% 0.00% 3.26% 22.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EFGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EFGIX Category Low Category High EFGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.18% -4.27% 12.65% 56.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EFGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EFGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Dyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2015

6.46

6.5%

Chris Dyer is a vice president of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. and director of global equity. He is responsible for leading the global large-cap equity team, and is a portfolio manager for global and international equity portfolios. He joined Eaton Vance in 2015. Chris began his career in the financial services industry in 1995. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was managing director and head of European equity for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), where he was affiliated since 2001. Chris earned a B.S., cum laude, from Georgetown University and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

