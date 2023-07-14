Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.2%
1 yr return
17.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.1%
Net Assets
$7.14 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.7%
Expense Ratio 2.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest (i) primarily in equity securities; (ii) at least 30% of its net assets in companies located outside of the United States, which may include emerging market countries; and (iii) in issuers located in at least five different countries (including the United States). An issuer will be considered to be located outside of the United States if it is domiciled in, derives a significant portion of its revenue from, or its primary trading venue is outside of the United States. The Fund may purchase securities that trade in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund expects to hold approximately 25 to 40 stocks. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including smaller, less seasoned companies. More than 25% of the Fund’s total assets may be denominated in any single currency. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
In selecting securities to implement the Fund’s core investment approach, the portfolio manager seeks companies that, in his opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental bottom-up research conducted by the investment adviser’s and sub-adviser’s research staff. The portfolio manager seeks companies which he believes have strong business franchises but whose value is not yet fully reflected in their share prices. Such companies may include companies with a high return on invested capital, companies with a sustainable competitive advantage and/or companies with shareholder-friendly management teams. The Fund’s focus on valuation and quality companies may help dampen performance volatility in down markets. The portfolio manager seeks to manage investment risk by maintaining issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. The portfolio manager may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the securities selection process. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio manager, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|EFGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.2%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|17.00%
|1 Yr
|17.4%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|56.70%
|3 Yr
|7.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|41.73%
|5 Yr
|5.1%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|49.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|EFGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EFGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.14 M
|199 K
|133 B
|97.48%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|1
|9075
|76.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.84 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|95.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.65%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|35.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EFGIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.66%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|24.34%
|Cash
|0.34%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|71.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|32.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|40.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|24.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|28.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EFGIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|18.43%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|19.49%
|Technology
|14.91%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|78.96%
|Industrials
|14.82%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|16.08%
|Financial Services
|14.14%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|50.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.64%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|35.13%
|Consumer Defense
|12.19%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|31.06%
|Communication Services
|8.20%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|56.61%
|Utilities
|3.66%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|42.73%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|79.85%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|22.14%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|90.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EFGIX % Rank
|US
|55.90%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|52.31%
|Non US
|43.76%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|38.77%
|EFGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.32%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|8.89%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|71.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|EFGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EFGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EFGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|67.89%
|EFGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EFGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.40%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|22.87%
|EFGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|EFGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EFGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.18%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|56.93%
|EFGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2015
6.46
6.5%
Chris Dyer is a vice president of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. and director of global equity. He is responsible for leading the global large-cap equity team, and is a portfolio manager for global and international equity portfolios. He joined Eaton Vance in 2015. Chris began his career in the financial services industry in 1995. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was managing director and head of European equity for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), where he was affiliated since 2001. Chris earned a B.S., cum laude, from Georgetown University and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
