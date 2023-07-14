Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest (i) primarily in equity securities; (ii) at least 30% of its net assets in companies located outside of the United States, which may include emerging market countries; and (iii) in issuers located in at least five different countries (including the United States). An issuer will be considered to be located outside of the United States if it is domiciled in, derives a significant portion of its revenue from, or its primary trading venue is outside of the United States. The Fund may purchase securities that trade in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund expects to hold approximately 25 to 40 stocks. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including smaller, less seasoned companies. More than 25% of the Fund’s total assets may be denominated in any single currency. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

In selecting securities to implement the Fund’s core investment approach, the portfolio manager seeks companies that, in his opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental bottom-up research conducted by the investment adviser’s and sub-adviser’s research staff. The portfolio manager seeks companies which he believes have strong business franchises but whose value is not yet fully reflected in their share prices. Such companies may include companies with a high return on invested capital, companies with a sustainable competitive advantage and/or companies with shareholder-friendly management teams. The Fund’s focus on valuation and quality companies may help dampen performance volatility in down markets. The portfolio manager seeks to manage investment risk by maintaining issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. The portfolio manager may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the securities selection process. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio manager, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities.