Under normal conditions, the Fund typically invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies, including common stocks, preferred stocks, and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks.

The Fund utilizes a fundamental approach to choosing securities: the Adviser’s research staff conducts company-specific research analysis to identify companies whose earnings growth rate exceeds that of their peer group, generally considered to be, growth companies. The Adviser favors companies with perceived leadership positions and competitive advantages in niche markets that do not receive significant attention from published analysts or other institutional investors.

The Fund can invest in companies from a wide range of industries and of various sizes. The Fund will invest primarily in mid and small-size companies. The Adviser typically defines mid-size companies as those having a market capitalization equal to or less than that of the largest companies in the Russell 3000® Growth Index. As of May 6, 2022, the Russell 3000® Growth Index included securities issued by companies that ranged in size between $240 million and $2.545 trillion. The Adviser typically defines small-size companies as those having a market capitalization equal to or less than that of the largest companies in the Russell 2000 Growth Index. As of May 6, 2022, the Russell 2000 Growth Index included securities issued by companies that ranged in size between $240 million and $6.4 billion. Although the Fund may invest in a wide range of sectors and industries, recently the Fund has invested significantly in issuers in the technology sector.

The Fund generally sells investments when the Adviser concludes that better investment opportunities exist in other securities, the security is fully valued, or the issuer’s circumstances or the political or economic outlook have changed.