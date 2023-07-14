Home
Emerald Insights Fund

mutual fund
EFCIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.88 -0.04 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (EFCNX) Primary Inst (EFCIX) C (EFCCX) A (EFCAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Emerald Insights Fund

EFCIX | Fund

$16.88

$20.7 M

0.00%

1.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

35.5%

1 yr return

20.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

Net Assets

$20.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 89.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EFCIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 35.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Emerald Insights Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Emerald
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    282646
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Amsterdam

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund typically invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies, including common stocks, preferred stocks, and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks.

The Fund utilizes a fundamental approach to choosing securities: the Adviser’s research staff conducts company-specific research analysis to identify companies whose earnings growth rate exceeds that of their peer group, generally considered to be, growth companies. The Adviser favors companies with perceived leadership positions and competitive advantages in niche markets that do not receive significant attention from published analysts or other institutional investors.

The Fund can invest in companies from a wide range of industries and of various sizes. The Fund will invest primarily in mid and small-size companies. The Adviser typically defines mid-size companies as those having a market capitalization equal to or less than that of the largest companies in the Russell 3000® Growth Index. As of May 6, 2022, the Russell 3000® Growth Index included securities issued by companies that ranged in size between $240 million and $2.545 trillion. The Adviser typically defines small-size companies as those having a market capitalization equal to or less than that of the largest companies in the Russell 2000 Growth Index. As of May 6, 2022, the Russell 2000 Growth Index included securities issued by companies that ranged in size between $240 million and $6.4 billion. Although the Fund may invest in a wide range of sectors and industries, recently the Fund has invested significantly in issuers in the technology sector.

The Fund generally sells investments when the Adviser concludes that better investment opportunities exist in other securities, the security is fully valued, or the issuer’s circumstances or the political or economic outlook have changed.

Read More

EFCIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EFCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.5% -41.7% 64.0% 17.09%
1 Yr 20.9% -46.2% 77.9% 29.91%
3 Yr 4.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 24.57%
5 Yr 2.9%* -30.3% 23.8% 42.77%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EFCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.7% -85.9% 81.6% 47.49%
2021 3.4% -31.0% 26.7% 54.86%
2020 11.2% -13.0% 34.8% 19.72%
2019 8.1% -6.0% 10.6% 3.52%
2018 -6.3% -15.9% 2.0% 98.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EFCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.5% -41.7% 64.0% 15.86%
1 Yr 20.9% -46.2% 77.9% 27.28%
3 Yr 4.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 24.54%
5 Yr 7.7%* -30.3% 23.8% 17.99%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EFCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.7% -85.9% 81.6% 47.58%
2021 3.4% -31.0% 26.7% 54.86%
2020 11.2% -13.0% 34.8% 19.72%
2019 8.1% -6.0% 10.6% 3.52%
2018 -2.0% -15.9% 3.1% 61.30%

NAV & Total Return History

EFCIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EFCIX Category Low Category High EFCIX % Rank
Net Assets 20.7 M 189 K 222 B 95.81%
Number of Holdings 71 2 3509 40.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.45 M -1.37 M 104 B 96.13%
Weighting of Top 10 45.61% 11.4% 116.5% 58.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 9.64%
  2. Microsoft Corp 8.49%
  3. First American Government Obligs X 5.08%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.32%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 4.05%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 3.91%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.01%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.01%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.01%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EFCIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.08% 50.26% 104.50% 56.22%
Cash 		1.92% -10.83% 49.73% 40.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 16.74%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 22.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 11.38%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 10.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EFCIX % Rank
Technology 		32.20% 0.00% 65.70% 64.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.82% 0.00% 62.57% 14.51%
Industrials 		13.56% 0.00% 30.65% 5.85%
Communication Services 		9.87% 0.00% 66.40% 56.14%
Healthcare 		8.71% 0.00% 39.76% 85.74%
Financial Services 		6.34% 0.00% 43.06% 76.92%
Energy 		5.22% 0.00% 41.09% 7.67%
Basic Materials 		1.94% 0.00% 18.91% 35.53%
Utilities 		0.77% 0.00% 16.07% 18.47%
Consumer Defense 		0.56% 0.00% 25.50% 83.68%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 70.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EFCIX % Rank
US 		98.08% 34.69% 100.00% 20.61%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 87.88%

EFCIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EFCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.60% 0.01% 20.29% 14.44%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 78.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 10.78%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

EFCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EFCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EFCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 89.00% 0.00% 316.74% 86.38%

EFCIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EFCIX Category Low Category High EFCIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 21.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EFCIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EFCIX Category Low Category High EFCIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.57% -6.13% 1.75% 68.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EFCIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EFCIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Amsterdam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Mr. Amsterdam is an Associate Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst for Emerald. Mr. Amsterdam has been a member of the Emerald research team since 2001. During his 13 year tenure, he has been responsible for research on numerous industry categories, with the majority in the technology segment. Prior to joining Emerald, Mr. Amsterdam spent a decade in increasingly responsible positions in technology venture capital, most recently in the role of managing director. He has advised numerous companies on strategy and competitive positioning and served as a board member of seven early stage technology companies. Mr. Amsterdam graduated from Lehigh University with a B.S. degree in Finance.

David Volpe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Mr. Volpe is Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director and has 26 years of investment experience. He is manager of the Emerald Mid Cap Growth and Emerald All Cap Growth portfolios. Additionally, Mr. Volpe maintains research coverage of the Energy industry. He also assists with institutional marketing and client service, research, and strategic planning. From 1990 to 2000 he served as First Deputy City Controller of the City of Philadelphia, where he was responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Controller’s Office, and was a member of the Philadelphia Municipal Pension Sy

Joseph Hovorka

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2016

5.75

5.8%

Mr. Hovorka is a member of the Mid Cap Growth Portfolio Management team and a Senior Research Analyst focusing on consumer discretionary companies. He joined Emerald in July 2016. Joe spent 20 years on the sell-side most recently serving as Managing Director of equity research at Raymond James. While at Raymond James, he covered the Leisure and Entertainment industries and was part of the team that took several companies public. He is a graduate of Cleveland State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

