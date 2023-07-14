Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
35.3%
1 yr return
20.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
Net Assets
$20.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.6%
Expense Ratio 1.92%
Front Load 4.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 89.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal conditions, the Fund typically invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies, including common stocks, preferred stocks, and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks.
The Fund utilizes a fundamental approach to choosing securities: the Adviser’s research staff conducts company-specific research analysis to identify companies whose earnings growth rate exceeds that of their peer group, generally considered to be, growth companies. The Adviser favors companies with perceived leadership positions and competitive advantages in niche markets that do not receive significant attention from published analysts or other institutional investors.
The Fund can invest in companies from a wide range of industries and of various sizes. The Fund will invest primarily in mid and small-size companies. The Adviser typically defines mid-size companies as those having a market capitalization equal to or less than that of the largest companies in the Russell 3000® Growth Index. As of May 6, 2022, the Russell 3000® Growth Index included securities issued by companies that ranged in size between $240 million and $2.545 trillion. The Adviser typically defines small-size companies as those having a market capitalization equal to or less than that of the largest companies in the Russell 2000 Growth Index. As of May 6, 2022, the Russell 2000 Growth Index included securities issued by companies that ranged in size between $240 million and $6.4 billion. Although the Fund may invest in a wide range of sectors and industries, recently the Fund has invested significantly in issuers in the technology sector.
The Fund generally sells investments when the Adviser concludes that better investment opportunities exist in other securities, the security is fully valued, or the issuer’s circumstances or the political or economic outlook have changed.
|Period
|EFCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|35.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|17.50%
|1 Yr
|20.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|31.47%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|27.91%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|44.78%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EFCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|50.08%
|2021
|3.0%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|56.55%
|2020
|11.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|21.04%
|2019
|8.0%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|3.98%
|2018
|-6.4%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|98.57%
|Period
|EFCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|35.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|16.27%
|1 Yr
|20.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|28.84%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|27.75%
|5 Yr
|7.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|21.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EFCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|50.17%
|2021
|3.0%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|56.55%
|2020
|11.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|21.04%
|2019
|8.0%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|3.98%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|62.73%
|EFCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EFCAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.7 M
|189 K
|222 B
|96.06%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|2
|3509
|41.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.45 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|96.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.61%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|58.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EFCAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.08%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|56.55%
|Cash
|1.92%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|40.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|65.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|67.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|63.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|62.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EFCAX % Rank
|Technology
|32.20%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|65.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.82%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|14.76%
|Industrials
|13.56%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|6.10%
|Communication Services
|9.87%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|56.39%
|Healthcare
|8.71%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|86.07%
|Financial Services
|6.34%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|77.16%
|Energy
|5.22%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|7.91%
|Basic Materials
|1.94%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|35.78%
|Utilities
|0.77%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|18.71%
|Consumer Defense
|0.56%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|83.92%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|88.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EFCAX % Rank
|US
|98.08%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|21.35%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|94.39%
|EFCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.92%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|7.14%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|83.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|63.38%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|EFCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.75%
|2.25%
|8.50%
|89.88%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EFCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EFCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|89.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|86.66%
|EFCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EFCAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|68.91%
|EFCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|EFCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EFCAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.86%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|82.74%
|EFCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2014
7.84
7.8%
Mr. Volpe is Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director and has 26 years of investment experience. He is manager of the Emerald Mid Cap Growth and Emerald All Cap Growth portfolios. Additionally, Mr. Volpe maintains research coverage of the Energy industry. He also assists with institutional marketing and client service, research, and strategic planning. From 1990 to 2000 he served as First Deputy City Controller of the City of Philadelphia, where he was responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Controller’s Office, and was a member of the Philadelphia Municipal Pension Sy
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2014
7.84
7.8%
Mr. Amsterdam is an Associate Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst for Emerald. Mr. Amsterdam has been a member of the Emerald research team since 2001. During his 13 year tenure, he has been responsible for research on numerous industry categories, with the majority in the technology segment. Prior to joining Emerald, Mr. Amsterdam spent a decade in increasingly responsible positions in technology venture capital, most recently in the role of managing director. He has advised numerous companies on strategy and competitive positioning and served as a board member of seven early stage technology companies. Mr. Amsterdam graduated from Lehigh University with a B.S. degree in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2016
5.75
5.8%
Mr. Hovorka is a member of the Mid Cap Growth Portfolio Management team and a Senior Research Analyst focusing on consumer discretionary companies. He joined Emerald in July 2016. Joe spent 20 years on the sell-side most recently serving as Managing Director of equity research at Raymond James. While at Raymond James, he covered the Leisure and Entertainment industries and was part of the team that took several companies public. He is a graduate of Cleveland State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
