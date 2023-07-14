Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
9.1%
1 yr return
16.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$42.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.1%
Expense Ratio 1.86%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|EETIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-6.6%
|61.1%
|8.57%
|1 Yr
|16.9%
|8.3%
|78.3%
|60.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|12.3%
|223.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|55.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|25.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|EETIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EETIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|42.2 M
|20.4 M
|33 B
|88.57%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|24
|263
|87.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22 M
|3.49 M
|32.1 B
|84.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.09%
|26.7%
|80.0%
|54.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EETIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.73%
|71.51%
|105.30%
|91.55%
|Other
|12.87%
|-1.44%
|12.87%
|2.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|52.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.11%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.78%
|56.34%
|Cash
|-8.59%
|-8.59%
|26.89%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EETIX % Rank
|Technology
|44.11%
|0.00%
|44.11%
|2.82%
|Utilities
|35.95%
|0.00%
|39.83%
|7.04%
|Industrials
|11.90%
|0.00%
|16.73%
|4.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.94%
|0.00%
|4.94%
|2.82%
|Basic Materials
|3.11%
|0.00%
|17.92%
|22.54%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|56.34%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.11%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|54.93%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.11%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|60.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EETIX % Rank
|Non US
|54.94%
|0.00%
|66.03%
|5.63%
|US
|40.79%
|34.10%
|100.06%
|98.59%
|EETIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.86%
|0.08%
|2.96%
|19.72%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|75.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.38%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|N/A
|EETIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|EETIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EETIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|5.00%
|382.00%
|12.07%
|EETIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EETIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|88.73%
|EETIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|EETIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EETIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.24%
|-1.80%
|4.54%
|90.00%
|EETIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2021
0.62
0.6%
Mr. Matthew Breidert joined the firm in 2006. He is a senior portfolio manager, overseeing sustainable, impact and ESG strategies, both long only and long/short. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Breidert was an assistant portfolio manager at Millennium Partners. Previously, he was an investment banker with SG Barr Devlin. Prior to that, he worked at Cornerstone Energy Advisers and FT Energy/RDI in Boulder, Co. Mr. Breidert earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Ecology from the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign and a Master of Business Administration from Washington University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2021
0.62
0.6%
Mr. Max Slee joined the firm in 2010. He is a portfolio manager working on sustainable, impact and ESG strategies, both long only and long/short. Before joining the firm, Mr. Slee was a member of the clean energy team of the Clinton Foundation, a global non-profit organization founded by President Clinton, where he was involved in setting up and developing carbon capture & storage (CCS) projects around the world. Previously he was an investment banker at Lazard in London where he was a specialist in the energy sector, working on mergers and acquisitions. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University. 032521
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.18
|6.97
|8.32
