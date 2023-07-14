Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

13.7%

1 yr return

18.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.8%

Net Assets

$70.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EEOFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Essex Environmental Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pear Tree Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    669761
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Page

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, Environmental Opportunities Fund invests at least 80 percent of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of clean-tech companies. A clean-tech company is a company that the Fund’s sub-adviser believes provides leading technology solutions to solve environmental challenges, primarily focusing on climate change. Environmental Opportunities Fund invests in companies across all market capitalizations, although it expects most to be small- and mid-cap companies (i.e., at the time of investment, a market capitalization at least $100 million and less than $10 billion). Equity securities in which Environmental Opportunities Fund may invest include common stocks and preferred stocks, as well as equity securities of foreign companies, either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).
In managing Environmental Opportunities Fund’s portfolio, its sub-adviser uses its proprietary Global Environmental Opportunities Strategy (“GEOS”) to identify companies with a strong growth potential that are pursuing natural resource optimization and are engaged in finding energy efficiency solutions, lessening dependence on fossil fuels and limiting greenhouse gasses. GEOS focuses on approximately 100 issuers out of a universe of approximately 700 eligible issuers, each of which generates at least 25 percent of its revenues from one or more of nine “environmental investment themes”: Agricultural Productivity & Clean Fuels; Clean Technology & Efficiency; Efficient Transport; Environmental Finance; Power Technology; Power Merchants & Generation; Renewable Energy; Low Carbon Commerce; and Water. In addition to its environmental assessment, the sub-adviser ranks the universe of stocks according to a number of factors, including growth in revenues, earnings and free cash flow, valuation, balance sheet strength, and capital efficiency. The sub-adviser also attempts to diversify the portfolio across geographies, industries, and environmental themes. Environmental Opportunities Fund will typically hold at any given time securities of between 35 and 75 issuers.
Environmental Opportunities Fund may hold cash, or it may manage its cash by investing in cash equivalents and money market funds.
Read More

EEOFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EEOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% -26.9% 59.5% 74.29%
1 Yr 18.8% -43.3% 860.3% 22.87%
3 Yr 9.1%* -41.5% 41.9% 7.62%
5 Yr 7.8%* -28.2% 82.7% 8.24%
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EEOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -85.6% 1542.7% 32.50%
2021 2.1% -52.0% 83.9% 32.90%
2020 17.0% -17.6% 195.3% 7.43%
2019 5.8% -16.0% 9.5% 50.88%
2018 -3.4% -13.6% 24.1% 56.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EEOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% -53.4% 55.3% 71.63%
1 Yr 18.8% -60.3% 860.3% 21.45%
3 Yr 9.1%* -41.5% 41.9% 9.31%
5 Yr 7.8%* -27.5% 82.7% 10.91%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EEOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -85.6% 1542.7% 32.50%
2021 2.1% -52.0% 83.9% 32.90%
2020 17.0% -17.6% 195.3% 7.43%
2019 5.8% -16.0% 9.5% 50.88%
2018 -3.4% -13.6% 24.1% 70.55%

NAV & Total Return History

EEOFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EEOFX Category Low Category High EEOFX % Rank
Net Assets 70.2 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 87.59%
Number of Holdings 36 20 3702 89.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 29 M 360 K 10.9 B 85.82%
Weighting of Top 10 37.64% 5.5% 92.1% 19.86%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EEOFX % Rank
Stocks 		93.66% 23.99% 100.52% 92.38%
Cash 		6.50% -0.52% 26.94% 4.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 11.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 4.96%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 9.04%
Other 		-0.16% -2.66% 23.05% 98.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EEOFX % Rank
Technology 		38.66% 0.04% 62.17% 11.35%
Industrials 		38.23% 0.00% 38.23% 0.18%
Basic Materials 		12.47% 0.00% 17.25% 0.53%
Real Estate 		3.83% 0.00% 19.28% 26.06%
Utilities 		2.69% 0.00% 12.94% 7.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.29% 0.00% 57.41% 97.52%
Consumer Defense 		1.85% 0.00% 16.40% 57.62%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.77% 97.70%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.01% 96.81%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 64.18%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 87.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EEOFX % Rank
US 		69.65% 23.38% 100.52% 98.05%
Non US 		24.01% 0.00% 35.22% 0.71%

EEOFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EEOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.11% 0.02% 19.28% 5.59%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 83.66%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 30.79%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.00% 0.40% 13.54%

Sales Fees

EEOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EEOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EEOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 250.31% 6.72%

EEOFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EEOFX Category Low Category High EEOFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 13.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EEOFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EEOFX Category Low Category High EEOFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.99% -2.24% 2.75% 79.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EEOFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EEOFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Page

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2017

4.75

4.8%

Bill Page, Senior Vice President & Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception in September 2017.Bill Page is a Vice President and Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Investments at State Street Global Advisors, the investment management division of State Street Bank and Trust Company. Bill has been working in the investment management field since 1986 and holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Boston University and an MBA from the F.W. Olin School of Business at Babson College.

Robert Uek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2017

4.75

4.8%

Rob is a co-portfolio manager for Essex’s Global Environmental Opportunities Strategy. Prior to joining Essex in 2009, Rob was a Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors. Previously, he was with John Hancock Advisers for over eight years, starting as a Global Industry Analyst, and moving to portfolio management on the US large cap equities team. Prior to this, Rob worked in corporate finance for Ernst & Young in Boston and London, performing due diligence for public offerings, mergers, and acquisitions. Rob serves as an Investment Committee member of Anatolia College in Thessaloniki, Greece. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Certified Public Accountant (inactive). Rob earned a BA in Economics from Boston College and an MS in Accounting from Northeastern.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

