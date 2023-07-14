Dividend Investing Ideas Center
13.7%
1 yr return
18.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.8%
Net Assets
$70.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.6%
Expense Ratio 2.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|YTD
|13.7%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|74.29%
|1 Yr
|18.8%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|22.87%
|3 Yr
|9.1%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|7.62%
|5 Yr
|7.8%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|8.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
Sep 01, 2017
4.75
4.8%
Bill Page, Senior Vice President & Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception in September 2017.Bill Page is a Vice President and Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Investments at State Street Global Advisors, the investment management division of State Street Bank and Trust Company. Bill has been working in the investment management field since 1986 and holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Boston University and an MBA from the F.W. Olin School of Business at Babson College.
Sep 01, 2017
4.75
4.8%
Rob is a co-portfolio manager for Essex’s Global Environmental Opportunities Strategy. Prior to joining Essex in 2009, Rob was a Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors. Previously, he was with John Hancock Advisers for over eight years, starting as a Global Industry Analyst, and moving to portfolio management on the US large cap equities team. Prior to this, Rob worked in corporate finance for Ernst & Young in Boston and London, performing due diligence for public offerings, mergers, and acquisitions. Rob serves as an Investment Committee member of Anatolia College in Thessaloniki, Greece. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Certified Public Accountant (inactive). Rob earned a BA in Economics from Boston College and an MS in Accounting from Northeastern.
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
