YTD Return
11.5%
1 yr return
11.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.61 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.5%
Expense Ratio 10.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities of issuers that are tied economically to emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are countries whose financial and capital markets are in the development phase and include countries located in Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and developing countries of Europe, primarily Eastern Europe.
MFS may also invest in equity securities of issuers that are not tied economically to emerging market countries.
Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.
The fund is a non-diversified fund. This means that MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.
In conjunction with a team of investment research analysts, sector leaders select investments for the fund. MFS generally manages the fund to be sector neutral to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index using MFS’ custom industry and sector categories to classify the fund and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index’s holdings.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|EEMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|33.33%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|36.65%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EEMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|42.10%
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|EEMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EEMRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.61 M
|717 K
|102 B
|98.08%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|10
|6734
|71.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|990 K
|340 K
|19.3 B
|98.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.51%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|31.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EEMRX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.78%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|41.67%
|Cash
|2.22%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|51.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|48.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|43.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|36.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|44.87%
|EEMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|10.51%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|1.73%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|64.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.29%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|EEMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|38.96%
|EEMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EEMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|N/A
|EEMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EEMRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|51.28%
|EEMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|EEMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EEMRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.20%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|70.44%
|EEMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 23, 2021
1.27
1.3%
Sanjay Natarajan is an investment officer and institutional equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS® ). His responsibilities include communicating investment policy, strategy and positioning and participating in the research process and strategy discussions. His role also includes assessing portfolio risk, customizing portfolios to client objectives and guidelines and managing daily cash flows. He is based in the firm’s Singapore office. Prior to joining the firm in 2007, Sanjay worked for DBS Bank Ltd. (Asia), holding various roles, including serving as COO of Global Corporate and Investment Banking. He also previously worked at McKinsey and Company, k1 Ventures and the Singapore Economic Development Board. He began his career in 1996. Sanjay earned a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and a master’s degree from Harvard University. Our portfolio managers are supported by our entire team of investment professionals in nine worldwide offices. The team employs a proprietary investment process to build better insights for our clients. The core principles of our approach are integrated research, global collaboration and active risk management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 23, 2021
1.27
1.3%
Mr. Seferis is Portfolio Manager of the fund and joined MFS since 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
