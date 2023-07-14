Home
MFS Emerging Markets Equity Research Fund

mutual fund
EEMPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.9 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (EEMIX) Primary Retirement (EEMGX) C (EEMRX) Retirement (EEMFX) Retirement (EEMDX) Retirement (EEMEX) A (EEMPX) Retirement (EEMHX)
Vitals

YTD Return

11.9%

1 yr return

11.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.61 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 9.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EEMPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Emerging Markets Equity Research Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Feb 23, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sanjay Natarajan

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities of issuers that are tied economically to emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are countries whose financial and capital markets are in the development phase and include countries located in Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and developing countries of Europe, primarily Eastern Europe.

MFS may also invest in equity securities of issuers that are not tied economically to emerging market countries.

Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

The fund is a non-diversified fund. This means that MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.

In conjunction with a team of investment research analysts, sector leaders select investments for the fund. MFS generally manages the fund to be sector neutral to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index using MFS’ custom industry and sector categories to classify the fund and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index’s holdings.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

EEMPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EEMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% -11.0% 30.2% 30.27%
1 Yr 11.1% -12.7% 29.2% 35.89%
3 Yr N/A* -16.8% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EEMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -50.1% 7.2% 39.84%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EEMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% -30.3% 30.2% 28.81%
1 Yr 11.1% -48.9% 29.2% 32.27%
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EEMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -50.1% 7.2% 39.84%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

EEMPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EEMPX Category Low Category High EEMPX % Rank
Net Assets 2.61 M 717 K 102 B 98.59%
Number of Holdings 69 10 6734 72.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 990 K 340 K 19.3 B 98.84%
Weighting of Top 10 38.51% 2.8% 71.7% 31.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.85%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.85%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.85%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.85%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.85%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.85%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.85%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.85%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.85%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EEMPX % Rank
Stocks 		97.78% 0.90% 110.97% 42.18%
Cash 		2.22% -23.67% 20.19% 51.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 84.47%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 81.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 82.37%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 84.10%

EEMPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EEMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 9.75% 0.03% 41.06% 2.39%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 2.00% 65.60%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 50.45%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

EEMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.40% 5.75% 28.28%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EEMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EEMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% N/A

EEMPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EEMPX Category Low Category High EEMPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.83% 0.00% 12.61% 40.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EEMPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EEMPX Category Low Category High EEMPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.97% -1.98% 17.62% 41.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EEMPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EEMPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sanjay Natarajan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2021

1.27

1.3%

Sanjay Natarajan is an investment officer and institutional equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS® ). His responsibilities include communicating investment policy, strategy and positioning and participating in the research process and strategy discussions. His role also includes assessing portfolio risk, customizing portfolios to client objectives and guidelines and managing daily cash flows. He is based in the firm’s Singapore office. Prior to joining the firm in 2007, Sanjay worked for DBS Bank Ltd. (Asia), holding various roles, including serving as COO of Global Corporate and Investment Banking. He also previously worked at McKinsey and Company, k1 Ventures and the Singapore Economic Development Board. He began his career in 1996. Sanjay earned a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and a master’s degree from Harvard University. Our portfolio managers are supported by our entire team of investment professionals in nine worldwide offices. The team employs a proprietary investment process to build better insights for our clients. The core principles of our approach are integrated research, global collaboration and active risk management.

Deividas Seferis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2021

1.27

1.3%

Mr. Seferis is Portfolio Manager of the fund and joined MFS since 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

