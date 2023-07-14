MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities of issuers that are tied economically to emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are countries whose financial and capital markets are in the development phase and include countries located in Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and developing countries of Europe, primarily Eastern Europe.

MFS may also invest in equity securities of issuers that are not tied economically to emerging market countries.

Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.

The fund is a non-diversified fund. This means that MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.

In conjunction with a team of investment research analysts, sector leaders select investments for the fund. MFS generally manages the fund to be sector neutral to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index using MFS’ custom industry and sector categories to classify the fund and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index’s holdings.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.