Trending ETFs

EEMCX (Mutual Fund)

EEMCX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Emerging Markets Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.28 -0.03 -0.27%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (UMEMX) Primary A (EEMAX) C (EEMCX) Retirement (CEMRX) Inst (CEKYX) Inst (CEKRX) Adv (CEMHX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Emerging Markets Fund

EEMCX | Fund

$11.28

$1.7 B

0.00%

$0.00

2.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.6%

1 yr return

5.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$1.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

34.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Emerging Markets Fund

EEMCX | Fund

$11.28

$1.7 B

0.00%

$0.00

2.18%

EEMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dara White

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (including, but not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks) of companies located in emerging market countries. The Fund may also gain exposure to such companies through investment in depositary receipts. The Fund may seek investment exposure to Chinese companies operating in certain sectors using a structure known as a variable interest entity (a VIE), rather than an equity ownership in the Chinese company. Emerging market countries include those countries whose economies are considered to be developing or emerging from underdevelopment. 
The Fund may invest in a variety of countries, industries and sectors and does not attempt to invest a specific percentage of its assets in any given country, industry or sector. However, the Fund has invested substantially in the consumer discretionary, financial services and information technology sectors and may continue to invest substantially in these or other sectors in the future. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in certain countries or geographic areas, including the Asia/Pacific region. The Fund may invest in companies that have market capitalizations of any size. 
The Fund may invest in special situations, such as companies involved in initial public offerings, tender offers, mergers and other corporate restructurings, and in companies involved in management changes or companies developing new technologies. 
The Fund may invest in securities that the investment manager believes are undervalued, represent growth opportunities, or both. 
Read More

EEMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EEMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -11.0% 30.2% 71.65%
1 Yr 5.9% -12.7% 29.2% 77.39%
3 Yr -5.0%* -16.8% 12.9% 85.37%
5 Yr -1.2%* -9.8% 36.3% 59.20%
10 Yr 1.8%* -12.3% 12.5% 30.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EEMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.7% -50.1% 7.2% 92.96%
2021 -4.8% -18.2% 13.6% 69.05%
2020 9.7% -7.2% 79.7% 13.28%
2019 6.7% -4.4% 9.2% 4.41%
2018 -4.8% -7.2% 7.0% 84.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EEMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -30.3% 30.2% 69.14%
1 Yr 5.9% -48.9% 29.2% 71.19%
3 Yr -5.0%* -16.1% 12.9% 85.65%
5 Yr -1.2%* -9.8% 36.3% 61.38%
10 Yr 1.8%* -12.3% 12.5% 45.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EEMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.7% -50.1% 7.2% 92.96%
2021 -4.8% -18.2% 13.6% 69.05%
2020 9.7% -7.2% 79.7% 13.28%
2019 6.7% -4.4% 9.2% 4.41%
2018 -4.8% -7.2% 7.0% 86.07%

NAV & Total Return History

EEMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EEMCX Category Low Category High EEMCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.7 B 717 K 102 B 30.56%
Number of Holdings 102 10 6734 48.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 586 M 340 K 19.3 B 31.45%
Weighting of Top 10 34.48% 2.8% 71.7% 48.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 10.22%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 10.22%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 10.22%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 10.22%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 10.22%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 10.22%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 10.22%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 10.22%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 10.22%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 10.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EEMCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.20% 0.90% 110.97% 20.51%
Cash 		0.81% -23.67% 20.19% 74.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 71.12%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 67.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 65.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 69.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EEMCX % Rank
Technology 		28.82% 0.00% 47.50% 14.62%
Financial Services 		24.53% 0.00% 48.86% 26.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.47% 0.00% 48.94% 13.71%
Communication Services 		9.72% 0.00% 39.29% 39.84%
Healthcare 		6.80% 0.00% 93.26% 20.31%
Industrials 		5.12% 0.00% 43.53% 64.17%
Energy 		3.65% 0.00% 24.80% 56.66%
Consumer Defense 		2.12% 0.00% 28.13% 94.18%
Real Estate 		1.77% 0.00% 17.15% 44.50%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 88.87%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.03% 97.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EEMCX % Rank
Non US 		96.87% -4.71% 112.57% 34.92%
US 		2.33% -1.60% 104.72% 23.49%

EEMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EEMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.18% 0.03% 41.06% 15.43%
Management Fee 0.94% 0.00% 2.00% 61.64%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 92.49%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 51.54%

Sales Fees

EEMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 70.13%

Trading Fees

EEMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EEMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.00% 190.00% 11.45%

EEMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EEMCX Category Low Category High EEMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 85.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EEMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EEMCX Category Low Category High EEMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.19% -1.98% 17.62% 98.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EEMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EEMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dara White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 08, 2008

14.32

14.3%

Dara White is Global Head of Emerging Market equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments and has acted as lead portfolio manager of emerging market equity strategies since 2008. He joined the company in 2006 as co-manager of the Strategic Investor team and is based in Portland.

Robert Cameron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Mr. Cameron joined the Investment Manager in May 2010 when it acquired the long-term asset management business of Columbia Management Group, where he worked as an investment professional since 2008. He was a portfolio manager and managing member of Cameron Global Investments LLC during the period 2003 to 2008. Mr. Cameron began his investment career in 1983 and earned a B.A. from the University of Toronto.

Perry Vickery

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Perry is a senior portfolio manager within the Emerging Markets Equity team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments and is based in Boston. Previously, he was an associate analyst with Artisan Partners and Morgan Keegan and been a member of the investment community since 2006. Perry received a B.B.A. in finance from the University of Georgia and an MBA in finance and marketing from the Kellogg School of Management. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Derek Lin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Mr. Lin joined the Investment Manager in 2019. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Mr. Lin worked as a senior analyst at Yulan Capital, LLC Group and previously worked as an analyst at Surveyor Capital (Citadel, LLC.), Merchants’ Gate Capital, LP and J.P. Morgan Securities. Mr. Lin began his investment career in 2006 and earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Darren Powell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 15, 2021

1.21

1.2%

Darren Powell is a senior portfolio manager on the Emerging Markets Equity team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Powell had most recently been a portfolio manager on the Global Focus strategy. He joined the firm in 2016 as a senior analyst on the Focused Large Cap Growth team with a focus on research and idea generation for non-US stocks. Previously, Mr. Powell was an equity research analyst at Wellington Management focused on international and global growth strategies, as well as the Social ImpactPortfolio. He also worked as an investment associate for Putnam Investments from 2002 to 2004. He has been a member of the investment community since 2000. Mr. Powell received a B.A. in International Studies from Colby College. In addition, he is a memberof Boston Security Analysts Society and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst®designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

