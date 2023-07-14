Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.0%
1 yr return
6.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$1.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
34.5%
Expense Ratio 1.43%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|EEMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|66.54%
|1 Yr
|6.8%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|69.48%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|82.42%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|49.61%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|22.93%
* Annualized
|EEMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EEMAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.7 B
|717 K
|102 B
|30.43%
|Number of Holdings
|102
|10
|6734
|48.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|586 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|31.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.48%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|48.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EEMAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.20%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|20.38%
|Cash
|0.81%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|74.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|70.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|67.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|65.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|68.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EEMAX % Rank
|Technology
|28.82%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|14.49%
|Financial Services
|24.53%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|26.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.47%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|13.58%
|Communication Services
|9.72%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|39.72%
|Healthcare
|6.80%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|20.18%
|Industrials
|5.12%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|64.04%
|Energy
|3.65%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|56.53%
|Consumer Defense
|2.12%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|94.05%
|Real Estate
|1.77%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|44.37%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|88.75%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|97.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EEMAX % Rank
|Non US
|96.87%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|34.79%
|US
|2.33%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|23.36%
|EEMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.43%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|41.49%
|Management Fee
|0.94%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|61.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|42.64%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|51.79%
|EEMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.40%
|5.75%
|21.21%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EEMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EEMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|11.29%
|EEMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EEMAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|85.55%
|EEMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|EEMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EEMAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.45%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|88.55%
|EEMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2009
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 08, 2008
14.32
14.3%
Dara White is Global Head of Emerging Market equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments and has acted as lead portfolio manager of emerging market equity strategies since 2008. He joined the company in 2006 as co-manager of the Strategic Investor team and is based in Portland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2008
13.42
13.4%
Mr. Cameron joined the Investment Manager in May 2010 when it acquired the long-term asset management business of Columbia Management Group, where he worked as an investment professional since 2008. He was a portfolio manager and managing member of Cameron Global Investments LLC during the period 2003 to 2008. Mr. Cameron began his investment career in 1983 and earned a B.A. from the University of Toronto.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Perry is a senior portfolio manager within the Emerging Markets Equity team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments and is based in Boston. Previously, he was an associate analyst with Artisan Partners and Morgan Keegan and been a member of the investment community since 2006. Perry received a B.B.A. in finance from the University of Georgia and an MBA in finance and marketing from the Kellogg School of Management. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Mr. Lin joined the Investment Manager in 2019. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Mr. Lin worked as a senior analyst at Yulan Capital, LLC Group and previously worked as an analyst at Surveyor Capital (Citadel, LLC.), Merchants’ Gate Capital, LP and J.P. Morgan Securities. Mr. Lin began his investment career in 2006 and earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 15, 2021
1.21
1.2%
Darren Powell is a senior portfolio manager on the Emerging Markets Equity team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Powell had most recently been a portfolio manager on the Global Focus strategy. He joined the firm in 2016 as a senior analyst on the Focused Large Cap Growth team with a focus on research and idea generation for non-US stocks. Previously, Mr. Powell was an equity research analyst at Wellington Management focused on international and global growth strategies, as well as the Social ImpactPortfolio. He also worked as an investment associate for Putnam Investments from 2002 to 2004. He has been a member of the investment community since 2000. Mr. Powell received a B.A. in International Studies from Colby College. In addition, he is a memberof Boston Security Analysts Society and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst®designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
