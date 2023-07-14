Darren Powell is a senior portfolio manager on the Emerging Markets Equity team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Powell had most recently been a portfolio manager on the Global Focus strategy. He joined the firm in 2016 as a senior analyst on the Focused Large Cap Growth team with a focus on research and idea generation for non-US stocks. Previously, Mr. Powell was an equity research analyst at Wellington Management focused on international and global growth strategies, as well as the Social ImpactPortfolio. He also worked as an investment associate for Putnam Investments from 2002 to 2004. He has been a member of the investment community since 2000. Mr. Powell received a B.A. in International Studies from Colby College. In addition, he is a memberof Boston Security Analysts Society and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst®designation.