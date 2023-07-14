Home
Trending ETFs

EDIAX (Mutual Fund)

EDIAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder Fund

EDIAX | Fund

$10.05

$255 M

3.22%

$0.32

1.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

Net Assets

$255 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EDIAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Global Income Builder Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    14406739
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Croft

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to invest in common stocks, preferred stocks and other hybrid securities, and fixed and floating-rate securities and other debt (“income instruments”) of U.S. and foreign issuers. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest (i) at least 30% of its net assets in securities or other instruments issued by issuers located outside of the United States, which may include emerging market countries; and (ii) in issuers located in at least five different countries (including the United States). An issuer will be considered to be located outside of the United States if it is domiciled in, derives a significant portion of its revenue from, or its primary trading venue is outside of the United States.  Securities may trade in the form of depositary receipts.  The Fund may invest 25% or more of its assets in each of the utilities and financial services sectors.  

Under normal market conditions, the Fund currently expects to invest 50-80% of its net assets in common stocks, 0-30% of its net assets in preferred stocks and other hybrid securities (which generally possess characteristics common to both equity and debt securities), and 10-40% of its net assets in income instruments including cash or money market instruments. The Fund’s investments may be of any maturity or perpetual. The Fund may invest in income instruments and preferred stocks and other hybrid securities of any rating category, or unrated, including those in default, with interest or dividends in arrears or not currently producing any income. The Fund’s investments in income instruments and preferred stocks and other hybrid securities are expected to be primarily rated below investment grade (i.e., rated below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”), or below Baa- by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser or sub-adviser). Securities and other instruments rated below investment grade are also known as “high yield” or “junk.” Securities and other instruments rated BBB and Baa have speculative characteristics, while lower rated securities are predominantly speculative. The Fund expects to invest principally in income instruments that are issued by corporations or sovereign nations, convertible bonds and senior floating-rate loans (“Senior Loans”) and subordinated floating-rate loans (“Junior Loans”) (collectively “loans”). Some of the Fund’s investments may be subject to restrictions on resale, including “Rule 144A” or “Regulation S” securities. The Fund may invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or to seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also lend its securities.

The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. The Fund expects to use derivatives principally when seeking to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates through the use of forward foreign currency exchange contracts and to seek to gain or limit exposure to certain markets through the use of futures contracts on securities indices, particularly in connection with engaging in the dividend capture trading strategy (as described below). Permitted derivatives include: the purchase or sale of forward or futures contracts; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options; equity collars; equity swap agreements; interest rate swaps; and credit derivatives including credit default swaps, total return swaps and credit options. The Fund may also engage in covered short sales (on individual securities held or on an index or basket of securities whose constituents are held in whole or in part or for which liquid assets have been segregated). There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives and the Fund’s use of derivatives may be extensive.  To the extent the Fund holds cash as collateral for derivatives, the investment ranges described above may be exceeded.

To determine the percentage of the Fund’s assets that will be invested from time to time in each asset class, the portfolio managers meet periodically and, taking market and other factors into consideration, agree upon an allocation.  The portfolio managers have broad discretion to allocate the Fund’s investments between common stocks, preferred stocks and other hybrid securities and income instruments within the ranges identified above.

In selecting securities, the Fund seeks common stocks, preferred stocks and other hybrid securities and income instruments of U.S. and foreign issuers that the portfolio managers believe may produce attractive levels of income. For its investments in common stocks, the Fund also seeks to invest in securities that the portfolio managers believe have the potential for growth of income and/or capital appreciation over time. For its investments in preferred stocks and other hybrid securities and income instruments, the Fund will also take into consideration the interest rate sensitivity of the investments. The Fund may seek to enhance the level of dividend income it receives by engaging in dividend capture

trading. In a typical dividend capture trade, the Fund would buy a stock prior to its ex-dividend date and sell the stock at a point either on or after the ex-dividend date. The Fund may enter into a series of these trades to augment the amount of dividend income it receives over time.  Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting stocks, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, and estimates of the company’s net value. The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s or sub-adviser’s price objective for the security is reached, the fundamentals of the company deteriorate, a security’s price falls below acquisition cost or to pursue more attractive investment options. In addition, the buy and sell decisions for preferred stocks and other hybrid securities and income instruments are also affected to a larger degree by the structure and features of the securities, the current and expected interest rate environment and regulatory actions relating to any specific security or class of security.  The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by conducting an analysis of the risk and return characteristics of securities (as described above) in which the Fund invests. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the securities selection process.

The Fund currently invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with substantially the same investment objective and policies as the Fund, but may also invest directly in securities and other instruments.

Read More

EDIAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EDIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -23.7% 16.4% 87.55%
1 Yr 10.8% -8.9% 48.3% 40.99%
3 Yr 3.5%* -2.2% 16.4% 17.37%
5 Yr 2.1%* -0.7% 13.4% 12.85%
10 Yr 2.6%* 0.9% 11.8% 7.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EDIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -40.8% 20.6% 20.84%
2021 5.1% -21.0% 24.5% 37.36%
2020 2.2% -24.2% 27.8% 5.61%
2019 4.5% -23.1% 11.7% 51.99%
2018 -2.5% -100.0% 20.6% 29.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EDIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -23.7% 16.4% 86.91%
1 Yr 10.8% -12.8% 48.3% 76.27%
3 Yr 3.5%* -3.4% 16.4% 39.96%
5 Yr 2.6%* -1.1% 13.4% 32.49%
10 Yr 4.9%* 0.9% 11.8% 11.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EDIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -40.8% 20.6% 20.84%
2021 5.1% -21.0% 24.5% 37.36%
2020 2.2% -24.2% 27.8% 3.97%
2019 4.6% -23.1% 11.7% 36.48%
2018 -1.7% -2.9% 23.1% 25.61%

NAV & Total Return History

EDIAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EDIAX Category Low Category High EDIAX % Rank
Net Assets 255 M 1.12 M 110 B 58.32%
Number of Holdings 619 2 10961 27.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 40 M -31.7 M 22 B 69.94%
Weighting of Top 10 15.62% 10.8% 100.0% 88.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.92%
  2. Microsoft Corp 2.65%
  3. Apple Inc 1.73%
  4. EOG Resources Inc 1.38%
  5. ASML Holding NV 1.37%
  6. ASML Holding NV 1.37%
  7. ASML Holding NV 1.37%
  8. ASML Holding NV 1.37%
  9. ASML Holding NV 1.37%
  10. ASML Holding NV 1.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EDIAX % Rank
Stocks 		59.18% -45.72% 98.42% 55.95%
Bonds 		36.82% -39.76% 93.84% 21.50%
Preferred Stocks 		1.64% -0.03% 14.00% 9.39%
Cash 		1.62% -97.12% 185.58% 78.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.73% 0.00% 25.49% 25.89%
Other 		0.00% -1.25% 197.12% 74.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EDIAX % Rank
Technology 		17.23% 0.00% 39.48% 40.98%
Financial Services 		16.13% 0.00% 30.34% 61.15%
Healthcare 		15.67% 0.00% 30.30% 3.40%
Industrials 		11.51% 0.09% 32.39% 12.53%
Communication Services 		9.79% 0.00% 28.59% 12.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.54% 0.00% 20.84% 36.31%
Consumer Defense 		6.80% 0.00% 31.85% 50.11%
Basic Materials 		5.49% 0.00% 60.23% 82.17%
Energy 		4.35% 0.00% 38.61% 62.21%
Utilities 		2.45% 0.00% 40.29% 69.00%
Real Estate 		1.04% 0.00% 90.14% 91.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EDIAX % Rank
Non US 		30.85% -46.69% 57.06% 37.79%
US 		28.33% -4.82% 95.75% 65.97%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EDIAX % Rank
Corporate 		95.00% 0.00% 99.90% 2.30%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.26% 0.10% 100.00% 89.98%
Derivative 		0.52% 0.00% 41.88% 39.04%
Government 		0.22% 0.00% 98.64% 89.35%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 75.78%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 41.34%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EDIAX % Rank
US 		25.26% -177.12% 87.76% 20.04%
Non US 		11.56% -39.00% 137.36% 31.52%

EDIAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EDIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.16% 2.71% 40.08%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.70% 50.96%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 19.52%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.70% 70.00%

Sales Fees

EDIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.00% 5.75% 52.87%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

EDIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EDIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 0.00% 441.00% 51.20%

EDIAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EDIAX Category Low Category High EDIAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.22% 0.00% 10.92% 8.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EDIAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EDIAX Category Low Category High EDIAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.52% -5.20% 6.33% 22.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EDIAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EDIAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Croft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2012

10.09

10.1%

John Croft is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, director of credit research and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s investmentgrade fixed-income team. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2004, John was a credit analyst with Fidelity Management & Research Co., focusing on credit analysis of international and domestic financial institutions.

Christopher Dyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Chris Dyer is a vice president of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. and director of global equity. He is responsible for leading the global large-cap equity team, and is a portfolio manager for global and international equity portfolios. He joined Eaton Vance in 2015. Chris began his career in the financial services industry in 1995. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was managing director and head of European equity for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), where he was affiliated since 2001. Chris earned a B.S., cum laude, from Georgetown University and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Jeffrey Mueller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2015

6.48

6.5%

Jeff is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management International and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s high yield team. Jeff also provides research coverage on European and other non-US high yield opportunities. Jeff’s experience in the investment management industry dates to 2004. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2015, Jeff was a fund manager and research analyst with Threadneedle Investments in London. He earned a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, and holds the IMC certification. Jeff is based in Eaton Vance’s London office.

Derek DiGregorio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

