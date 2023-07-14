Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Shares of the Fund are currently not available to new investors. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of growth companies that are considered by the investment adviser to be high in quality and attractive in their long-term investment prospects. The Fund seeks to invest primarily in established companies with characteristics of above average growth, predictability and stability. The Fund employs a “growth at a reasonable price” investing style, seeking to acquire companies that the portfolio managers believe are reasonably priced in relation to their fundamental value. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified selection of equity securities and Fund holdings will represent a number of different industries. Although it invests primarily in domestic securities, the Fund may invest up to 25% of assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign stocks directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). Under normal conditions, stocks generally are acquired with the expectation of being held for the long-term, often five years or more. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and lend its securities.
Buy and sell decisions are made by balancing investment considerations and tax considerations, and taking into account the taxes payable by shareholders in connection with distributions of investment income and net realized gains. The Fund seeks to minimize income distributions and distributions of realized short-term gains that are taxed as ordinary income, as well as distributions of realized long-term gains (taxed as long-term capital gains). Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting stocks, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects and tax treatment of a company’s dividends, the strength of the company’s business franchises and estimates of the company’s net value. The portfolio managers intend to manage risk by maintaining a broad issuer and industry diversification and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. In addition to rigorous fundamental research, the portfolio managers use various risk tools to help manage and monitor the portfolio’s risk profile as well as individual stock valuation, volatility and other risk characteristics. A security may be sold when the portfolio managers believe it is fully valued, as a result of price declines that reach certain levels, other securities are identified to displace a current holding, or fundamentals deteriorate. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.
The Fund currently invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with the same investment objective and policies as the Fund.
Investing in the Portfolio enables the Fund to participate in a large and well-established investment portfolio without being exposed to potential tax liability for unrealized gains accrued prior to the Fund’s inception. In addition to cash subscriptions, the Portfolio accepts contributions of securities from investors. As a general matter, the Portfolio does not intend to sell appreciated securities contributed to the Portfolio even if they are expected to decline in value, but may in the discretion of the portfolio managers seek to manage its exposure to these securities by using hedging techniques. The Portfolio follows the practice of distributing securities to meet redemptions by investors in the Portfolio that contributed securities.
|Period
|ECTGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|81.43%
|1 Yr
|18.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|41.25%
|3 Yr
|11.9%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|3.51%
|5 Yr
|10.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|7.60%
|10 Yr
|10.8%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|9.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|ECTGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|5.77%
|2021
|11.2%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|7.78%
|2020
|6.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|64.35%
|2019
|6.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|28.12%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|26.12%
|Period
|ECTGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|78.06%
|1 Yr
|18.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|38.13%
|3 Yr
|11.9%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|4.94%
|5 Yr
|10.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|9.28%
|10 Yr
|11.0%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|17.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|ECTGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|5.77%
|2021
|11.2%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|7.78%
|2020
|6.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|64.35%
|2019
|6.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|28.31%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|47.86%
|ECTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECTGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2 B
|189 K
|222 B
|39.77%
|Number of Holdings
|737
|2
|3509
|0.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.14 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|10.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.38%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|95.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECTGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.58%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|21.35%
|Cash
|0.41%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|76.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|64.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|66.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|62.98%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|62.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECTGX % Rank
|Technology
|26.40%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|78.65%
|Financial Services
|14.83%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|13.77%
|Healthcare
|14.82%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|30.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.85%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|75.60%
|Communication Services
|9.66%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|61.09%
|Industrials
|8.39%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|22.01%
|Consumer Defense
|8.17%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|7.91%
|Energy
|2.94%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|20.20%
|Basic Materials
|1.38%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|44.27%
|Utilities
|1.28%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|14.10%
|Real Estate
|0.28%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|61.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECTGX % Rank
|US
|97.95%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|22.51%
|Non US
|1.63%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|66.53%
|ECTGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.48%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|17.80%
|Management Fee
|0.41%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|15.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|93.43%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|75.20%
|ECTGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|66.67%
|ECTGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ECTGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|1.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|0.56%
|ECTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECTGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|68.25%
|ECTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ECTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECTGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.35%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|52.95%
|ECTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2005
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2004
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2008
14.26
14.3%
Yana is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Management, a member of the Equity Strategy Committee and co-portfolio manager of Eaton Vance’s Large-Cap Growth Equity and Focused Growth Equity strategies. As a member of the Large Cap Growth Management Team, Yana plays a central role in the research evaluation and decision-making process and contributes to the day-to-day management of the Large Cap Growth portfolios. Yana also represents the Large Cap Growth strategies to current and prospective clients. Yana began her career in the investment management industry in 1997 when she joined Eaton Vance as an equity research associate. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in Business Administration and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2021
0.92
0.9%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
