Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein All Asset Strategy Fund

mutual fund
ECRAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.42 -0.04 -0.3%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (EIRAX) Primary C (ECRAX) A (EARAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

5.0%

1 yr return

1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$782 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ECRAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein All Asset Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    5497311
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Bernstein

Fund Description

In seeking its investment objective, the Fund has the flexibility to allocate its assets in markets around the world and among various asset classes, including equity, fixed-income, commodity, currency and cash investments.  

The Fund is managed in a macro-driven, top-down style that emphasizes and de-emphasizes various global market segments and asset classes at different times.  Market segments chosen for emphasis and/or de-emphasis may vary from general market consensus views and the Fund may at times seek to identify areas where, in the sub-adviser’s opinion, there is scarcity of capital and/or potentially overlooked investment opportunities.  Exposures will vary among asset classes based on the sub-adviser’s assessment of a range of proprietary and non-proprietary quantitative indicators and the firm’s macro-economic analysis and judgment.  In using this “beta” management style, it is expected that the macro-economic analysis will evolve over time and may include consideration of the following:  historical risk and return characteristics; global market valuations; global yield curves; asset class, regional, and country correlations; profit cycle analyses and style and sector rotation; expected beta; estimate revisions and earnings surprises; investor sentiment; and other factors. In selecting securities and other instruments, the portfolio managers employ quantitative screening and optimization tools to achieve desired market exposures while seeking to manage security-specific and other observable market risks.  The portfolio is monitored on an ongoing basis and rebalanced as necessary to seek to ensure that desired market exposures and risk parameters are maintained.  Securities may be sold if they exhibit performance that might counteract the desired exposures or to implement a revised allocation based on a modified top-down view. A security may also be sold if the sub-adviser believes it exhibits unusual volatility or price movement.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund currently expects to invest 0-75% of its net assets in equity securities, 25-90% in fixed-income securities and other fixed and floating-rate income instruments, 0-25% in commodities (primarily through the use of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in commodities or commodities-related investments) and/or currencies, and 0-25% in cash and cash equivalents. The Fund may also invest in derivatives (as described below) to obtain such exposures. To the extent the Fund holds cash as collateral for derivatives, or enters into forward foreign currency exchange contracts to hedge current portfolio holdings, the ranges described above may be exceeded. The expected long-term (over a true secular cycle of at least 10 years) target allocation of the Fund is 60% in fixed-income securities and 40% in equity securities. There is no requirement to manage the Fund within this target allocation. The Fund’s actual asset allocation may be materially different depending on market conditions, and the Fund’s asset allocation over shorter or longer market cycles may differ materially from the target.

The Fund may invest without limit in both developed and emerging markets, including frontier markets. Such investments may include securities denominated in foreign currencies and securities trading in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any credit quality including securities rated below investment grade and comparable unrated securities (“junk”), and expects to invest principally in fixed-income securities that are issued by corporations, issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, obligations of other sovereign nations, municipal obligations, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, inflation-linked debt securities or zero coupon bonds. The Fund may also invest in senior loans and variable rate obligations.  The Fund may invest in stocks of companies of any capitalization, publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). The Fund may invest in ETFs, a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors.  The Fund currently expects to gain exposures to certain types of investments principally through ETFs.  The Fund may invest in certain ETFs beyond the limits under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), subject to certain terms and conditions. Investment in cash or cash equivalents may include U.S. and foreign bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits, repurchase agreements, bankers’ acceptances and other short-term instruments with a remaining maturity of 397 days or less.  

The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek return, to seek to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, to change the effective duration of the fixed-income securities in its portfolio, to manage certain investment risks and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities, currencies or commodities.  The Fund expects to use derivatives principally when seeking to gain exposure to equity or fixed-income securities using futures contracts on securities indices and/or when seeking to gain or reduce exposure to certain currencies by buying or selling forward foreign currency exchange contracts, but may also purchase or sell forwards or other types of futures contracts; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options; equity collars, equity-linked securities and equity swap agreements; interest rate, total return, inflation and credit default swaps; forward rate agreements; and credit linked notes and other similarly structured products. The Fund may also engage in covered short sales (on individual securities held or on an index or basket of securities whose constituents are held in whole or in part or for which liquid assets have been segregated) and forward commitments.  There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives. The Fund may also lend its securities.

ECRAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -12.3% 53.7% 52.48%
1 Yr 1.4% -18.8% 40.4% 50.41%
3 Yr -2.2%* -18.0% 15.9% 67.51%
5 Yr -1.6%* -13.4% 10.3% 66.07%
10 Yr 1.3%* -9.5% 4.1% 25.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -48.5% 15.7% 35.83%
2021 0.6% -10.0% 21.8% 64.44%
2020 2.1% -5.8% 15.2% 47.56%
2019 1.9% -2.2% 6.5% 74.89%
2018 -2.1% -6.8% 0.3% 52.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -23.0% 53.7% 51.24%
1 Yr 1.4% -18.8% 40.4% 48.76%
3 Yr -2.2%* -18.0% 15.9% 66.67%
5 Yr -1.6%* -13.4% 10.3% 70.09%
10 Yr 1.7%* -9.5% 6.2% 52.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -48.5% 15.7% 36.25%
2021 0.6% -10.0% 21.8% 64.02%
2020 2.1% -5.8% 15.2% 47.56%
2019 1.9% -2.2% 6.5% 74.89%
2018 -2.1% -6.8% 0.3% 69.27%

NAV & Total Return History

ECRAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ECRAX Category Low Category High ECRAX % Rank
Net Assets 782 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 25.62%
Number of Holdings 310 2 3255 10.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 304 M 349 K 12.1 B 33.47%
Weighting of Top 10 43.46% 22.9% 100.0% 82.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 2.28%
  2. Apple Inc 2.26%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 1.85%
  4. Microsoft Corp 1.77%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.38% 1.73%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.88% 1.59%
  7. United States Treasury Bonds 1.12% 1.51%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 2.375% 1.45%
  9. United States Treasury Bonds 4.375% 1.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ECRAX % Rank
Stocks 		54.03% 0.00% 238.38% 35.54%
Bonds 		37.56% 0.00% 106.59% 39.67%
Cash 		7.33% -65.52% 88.88% 56.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.63% 0.00% 8.92% 23.14%
Other 		0.44% -72.87% 73.78% 50.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 26.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECRAX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.08% 0.00% 98.22% 20.98%
Technology 		14.63% 0.00% 85.77% 56.59%
Industrials 		12.10% 0.00% 23.85% 19.51%
Consumer Defense 		11.16% 0.00% 37.51% 20.00%
Healthcare 		10.62% 0.00% 38.63% 62.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.29% 0.00% 25.83% 49.27%
Basic Materials 		7.26% 0.00% 56.73% 15.61%
Utilities 		6.22% 0.00% 91.12% 20.00%
Energy 		5.92% 0.00% 60.89% 46.83%
Communication Services 		5.92% 0.00% 21.61% 46.83%
Real Estate 		1.79% 0.00% 99.45% 66.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECRAX % Rank
US 		32.45% -1.19% 235.84% 47.52%
Non US 		21.58% -6.82% 98.11% 15.70%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECRAX % Rank
Corporate 		42.50% 0.00% 98.28% 6.20%
Government 		28.05% 0.00% 99.78% 44.21%
Securitized 		14.87% 0.00% 52.99% 5.37%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.09% -72.56% 100.00% 71.49%
Derivative 		0.49% 0.00% 71.81% 35.95%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 34.30%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECRAX % Rank
US 		25.61% -17.22% 99.80% 41.32%
Non US 		11.95% -2.67% 63.37% 24.79%

ECRAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ECRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.93% 0.21% 4.40% 23.21%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.00% 1.50% 47.52%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 79.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

ECRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 5.00%

Trading Fees

ECRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ECRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 1.75% 441.00% 36.22%

ECRAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ECRAX Category Low Category High ECRAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 45.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ECRAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ECRAX Category Low Category High ECRAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.05% -2.01% 13.72% 59.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ECRAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ECRAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Bernstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2011

10.67

10.7%

Richard Bernstein is the CEO and CIO (Chief Investment Officer) of Richard Bernstein Advisors (RBA), which he founded in 2009. Prior to RBA, Mr. Bernstein was Chief Investment Strategist (2006-2009) and Chief U.S. Strategist (2001-2006) at Merrill Lynch & Co. Mr. Griswold is the Director of Investments at RBA (since 2010). . A much-noted expert on style investing and asset allocation, Mr. Bernstein was voted to Institutional Investor magazine’s annual “All-America Research Team” eighteen years, and is one of only fifty analysts inducted into the Institutional Investor “Hall of Fame”.

Henry Timmons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Henry Timmons is the senior quantitative analyst at Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. Mr. Timmons is responsible for asset allocation, portfolio construction, risk management and ETF research. Before joining RBA, Mr. Timmons was a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst at Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC. While at GMO, Mr. Timmons evaluated quantitative and fundamental sources of alpha as potential inputs to the investment process, while assisting in constructing and managing portfolios. Prior to GMO, Mr. Timmons was a management consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he designed forecasting models improving supply-chain management processes for various clients. Henry holds a BS in mechanical engineering and an MEng in systems engineering and engineering management from Cornell University, and an MBA in finance from Cornell University's SC Johnson College of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charterholder.

Matthew Griswold

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Before joining RBA, Mr. Griswold was a vice president and portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors, with responsibility for the design, execution and evaluation of both new and existing global investment strategies. His extensive portfolio management experience spans most major asset classes and includes both quantitative and fundamental investment disciplines. For almost 20 years, Matt assumed a wide variety of leadership positions within State Street in areas of portfolio construction, research, performance measurement, risk analysis, mutual fund administration and client service.

Dan Suzuki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Dan Suzuki is the Deputy CIO at Richard Bernstein Advisors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

