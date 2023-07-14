Under normal circumstances, the Fund will principally focus its investment activities in equity securities of companies who are developers, owners and operators, in full or in part, of renewable electricity technology plants and systems, and related infrastructure investments. The Fund will typically emphasize those companies achieving measurable improvements in overall emissions, as defined as those gases and particles that are exhausted into the air as a result of fuel combustion-related activities (“Emissions”), relative to their market peers. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include investments in other investment companies, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), foreign investment funds, preferred stocks, rights, warrants, convertible securities, and initial public offerings. The Fund will be invested in a range of both developed and non-developed markets, commensurate with its investment criteria. The Fund considers non-developed market countries to be those countries defined as such by the MSCI Market Classification Framework.

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of renewable infrastructure companies, which consist of companies deriving at least 50% of revenues from activities in power generation, transmission, distribution, storage and ancillary or related services (“Renewable Infrastructure Universe”). Such companies invest in renewable generation or other net-zero carbon and related services, and/or contribute to reducing Emissions. These include, but are not limited to, those companies involved with owning solar, wind, hydro-electric, biomass, waste-to-energy and large-scale battery storage assets, as well as transmission and distribution assets related to delivering electricity, including renewable energy.

The Renewable Infrastructure Universe is a global investment universe that includes companies mainly based in North America, Europe and Asia, but also includes companies in other regions to a lesser extent. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its total assets in foreign securities, which Ecofin Advisors Limited, the investment sub-adviser to the Fund (the "Sub-Adviser" or "Ecofin"), considers to be companies organized outside of the United States, whose principal listing exchange is outside the United States, or who derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits outside the United States.

The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may also include American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”s) and investments in non-developed market securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities of companies located in non-developed markets. The Renewable Infrastructure Universe includes a broad range of companies, ranging from small market capitalization companies to large market capitalization companies, with assets located throughout the world. The Fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations. The Fund’s investment in securities of companies in the Renewable Infrastructure Universe may include illiquid securities. The Fund will concentrate in industries represented by infrastructure companies. The Fund is a non-diversified fund.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in debt securities, including but not limited to debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or government-related entities. The Fund may also invest in derivatives which are financial contracts whose values depend on, or are derived from, the values of underlying assets, reference rates, or indices. To manage risk, seek particular portfolio exposure as a substitute for a comparable market position in the underlying exposure, and/or to enhance return (including through the use of leverage), the Fund may invest in derivatives including options, futures, swap contracts and combinations of these instruments. The Fund may invest in futures, options and swap contracts on equity and debt securities, equity and debt indices and commodities (“Commodity Interests”) (i) with aggregate net notional value of up to 100% of the Fund’s net assets, or (ii) for which the initial margin and premiums do not exceed 5% of its net assets, in each case excluding bona fide hedging transactions.