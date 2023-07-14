Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
-3.7%
1 yr return
-9.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$345 M
Holdings in Top 10
60.7%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 41.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ECOIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.7%
|-13.0%
|19.7%
|85.85%
|1 Yr
|-9.4%
|-18.2%
|38.5%
|79.25%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|27.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.0%
|14.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|6.4%
|74.29%
* Annualized
|ECOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECOIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|345 M
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|44.34%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|29
|233
|96.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|195 M
|733 K
|4.98 B
|33.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.66%
|8.2%
|63.0%
|3.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECOIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.68%
|86.09%
|100.70%
|60.38%
|Other
|13.60%
|0.00%
|13.60%
|1.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|98.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|98.11%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|98.11%
|Cash
|-11.28%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|100.00%
|ECOIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.30%
|20.38%
|85.15%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|24.53%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.61%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|63.89%
|ECOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECOIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.63%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|11.32%
|ECOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECOIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.26%
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|64.71%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 22, 2022
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2022
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2021
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2020
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 07, 2020
1.81
1.8%
Mr. Matthew Breidert joined the firm in 2006. He is a senior portfolio manager, overseeing sustainable, impact and ESG strategies, both long only and long/short. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Breidert was an assistant portfolio manager at Millennium Partners. Previously, he was an investment banker with SG Barr Devlin. Prior to that, he worked at Cornerstone Energy Advisers and FT Energy/RDI in Boulder, Co. Mr. Breidert earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Ecology from the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign and a Master of Business Administration from Washington University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 07, 2020
1.81
1.8%
Mr. Sznajer joined the firm in 2016 and serves as a portfolio manager focused on sustainable products. Before joining the firm, he was a partner and portfolio manager at Silvaris Capital Management. Previously, Mr. Sznaier was employed at Wellington Management Co. as an industrial/infrastructure analyst and portfolio manager. Prior to that, he worked at Goldman Sachs and Indosuez W.I. CARR, covering the telecommunication sectors in Asia. Mr. Sznajer started his career as a management consultant at Bain & Company, covering technology, media and telecommunication, and financial sectors in Asia and Europe. He earned a MSc in business and engineering from Brussels University and is a CFA® charterholder. 032521
