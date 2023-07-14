Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-3.8%

1 yr return

-9.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$345 M

Holdings in Top 10

60.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ECOAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ecofin
  • Inception Date
    Sep 25, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    291724
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Breidert

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will principally focus its investment activities in equity securities of companies who are developers, owners and operators, in full or in part, of renewable electricity technology plants and systems, and related infrastructure investments. The Fund will typically emphasize those companies achieving measurable improvements in overall emissions, as defined as those gases and particles that are exhausted into the air as a result of fuel combustion-related activities (“Emissions”), relative to their market peers. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include investments in other investment companies, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), foreign investment funds, preferred stocks, rights, warrants, convertible securities, and initial public offerings. The Fund will be invested in a range of both developed and non-developed markets, commensurate with its investment criteria. The Fund considers non-developed market countries to be those countries defined as such by the MSCI Market Classification Framework.
The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of renewable infrastructure companies, which consist of companies deriving at least 50% of revenues from activities in power generation, transmission, distribution, storage and ancillary or related services (“Renewable Infrastructure Universe”). Such companies invest in renewable generation or other net-zero carbon and related services, and/or contribute to reducing Emissions. These include, but are not limited to, those companies involved with owning solar, wind, hydro-electric, biomass, waste-to-energy and large-scale battery storage assets, as well as transmission and distribution assets related to delivering electricity, including renewable energy.
The Renewable Infrastructure Universe is a global investment universe that includes companies mainly based in North America, Europe and Asia, but also includes companies in other regions to a lesser extent. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its total assets in foreign securities, which Ecofin Advisors Limited, the investment sub-adviser to the Fund (the "Sub-Adviser" or "Ecofin"), considers to be companies organized outside of the United States, whose principal listing exchange is outside the United States, or who derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits outside the United States.
The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may also include American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”s) and investments in non-developed market securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities of companies located in non-developed markets. The Renewable Infrastructure Universe includes a broad range of companies, ranging from small market capitalization companies to large market capitalization companies, with assets located throughout the world. The Fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations. The Fund’s investment in securities of companies in the Renewable Infrastructure Universe may include illiquid securities. The Fund will concentrate in industries represented by infrastructure companies. The Fund is a non-diversified fund.
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in debt securities, including but not limited to debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or government-related entities. The Fund may also invest in derivatives which are financial contracts whose values depend on, or are derived from, the values of underlying assets, reference rates, or indices. To manage risk, seek particular portfolio exposure as a substitute for a comparable market position in the underlying exposure, and/or to enhance return (including through the use of leverage), the Fund may invest in derivatives including options, futures, swap contracts and combinations of these instruments. The Fund may invest in futures, options and swap contracts on equity and debt securities, equity and debt indices and commodities (“Commodity Interests”) (i) with aggregate net notional value of up to 100% of the Fund’s net assets, or (ii) for which the initial margin and premiums do not exceed 5% of its net assets, in each case excluding bona fide hedging transactions.
The Sub-Adviser will seek to utilize a combined investment approach, incorporating a relatively broad exposure to the Renewable Infrastructure Universe, with targeted active weights towards those investments that the Sub-Adviser believes offer attractive risk-adjusted intrinsic value. These active weights can change over time, relative to changes in corporate strategy, share prices, regulatory changes or other factors such as, but not limited to, balance sheet and liquidity considerations, ESG risk considerations, project success or jurisdictional policy issues. The Sub-Adviser incorporates environmental, social and governance ("ESG") risk factors into its security selection and portfolio construction.  ESG risk considerations include, but are not limited to, the Sub-Adviser evaluating specific environmental factors of a company’s policy towards carbon and potentially other emissions. From a social perspective, the Sub-Adviser analyzes potential portfolio companies’ metrics such as, but not limited to, the percent of women employed by the company, the existence of an equal opportunity policy, whether the company is a signatory to the UN Global Compact and also seeks to measure and create a positive improvement regarding abatement of other harmful emissions including PM2.5 which disproportionately affects some impoverished communities. In terms of governance, the Sub-Adviser incorporates an analysis of the company’s board composition such as the percent of independent directors and may also assess protection of minority interests. The Sub-Adviser analyzes these factors with a preference for positive and improving trends when considering individual stocks for purchase in the portfolio.
Read More

ECOAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.8% -13.0% 19.7% 87.74%
1 Yr -9.4% -18.2% 38.5% 80.19%
3 Yr N/A* -9.9% 27.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.0% 14.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 6.4% 65.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -27.1% -0.5% 70.75%
2021 -0.4% -15.6% 16.8% 84.16%
2020 N/A -3.9% 9.1% N/A
2019 N/A 2.4% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -4.2% -1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.8% -20.0% 10.1% 84.91%
1 Yr -9.4% -22.4% 11.7% 78.30%
3 Yr N/A* -9.9% 21.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.0% 13.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 7.9% 82.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -27.1% -0.5% 70.75%
2021 -0.4% -15.6% 16.8% 84.16%
2020 N/A -3.9% 9.1% N/A
2019 N/A 2.4% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -4.2% -0.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ECOAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ECOAX Category Low Category High ECOAX % Rank
Net Assets 345 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 43.40%
Number of Holdings 32 29 233 95.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 195 M 733 K 4.98 B 33.02%
Weighting of Top 10 60.66% 8.2% 63.0% 2.83%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ECOAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.68% 86.09% 100.70% 59.43%
Other 		13.60% 0.00% 13.60% 0.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 8.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 8.49%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 8.49%
Cash 		-11.28% -11.28% 13.91% 99.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECOAX % Rank
Utilities 		96.19% 3.71% 96.19% 0.94%
Technology 		3.81% 0.00% 25.65% 14.15%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 23.51% 90.57%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 68.24% 99.06%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 11.32%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 17.92%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.46% 92.45%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.53% 80.19%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 16.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 16.04%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.54% 33.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECOAX % Rank
Non US 		59.22% 0.00% 99.06% 18.87%
US 		38.46% 0.00% 99.80% 81.13%

ECOAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ECOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.30% 20.38% 58.42%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.30% 1.25% 16.98%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 25.49%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

ECOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 4.50% 5.75% 33.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ECOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ECOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 13.00% 128.00% 23.53%

ECOAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ECOAX Category Low Category High ECOAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.41% 0.00% 4.88% 10.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ECOAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ECOAX Category Low Category High ECOAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.01% -0.39% 4.38% 71.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ECOAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ECOAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Breidert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 07, 2020

1.81

1.8%

Mr. Matthew Breidert joined the firm in 2006. He is a senior portfolio manager, overseeing sustainable, impact and ESG strategies, both long only and long/short. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Breidert was an assistant portfolio manager at Millennium Partners. Previously, he was an investment banker with SG Barr Devlin. Prior to that, he worked at Cornerstone Energy Advisers and FT Energy/RDI in Boulder, Co. Mr. Breidert earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Ecology from the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign and a Master of Business Administration from Washington University.

Michel Sznajer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 07, 2020

1.81

1.8%

Mr. Sznajer joined the firm in 2016 and serves as a portfolio manager focused on sustainable products. Before joining the firm, he was a partner and portfolio manager at Silvaris Capital Management. Previously, Mr. Sznaier was employed at Wellington Management Co. as an industrial/infrastructure analyst and portfolio manager. Prior to that, he worked at Goldman Sachs and Indosuez W.I. CARR, covering the telecommunication sectors in Asia. Mr. Sznajer started his career as a management consultant at Bain & Company, covering technology, media and telecommunication, and financial sectors in Asia and Europe. He earned a MSc in business and engineering from Brussels University and is a CFA® charterholder. 032521

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

