Trending ETFs

ECLBX (Mutual Fund)

ECLBX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Parametric TABS 1-to-10 Year Laddered Municipal Bond Fund

ECLBX | Fund

$10.20

$85.4 M

2.03%

$0.21

1.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$85.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ECLBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Parametric TABS 1-to-10 Year Laddered Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    May 04, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    327512
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Barney

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal obligations with final maturities of between one and ten years, the interest on which is exempt from regular federal income tax (the “80% Policy”). For the purposes of the Fund’s 80% Policy, final maturity is defined as (i) the stated final maturity of a callable bond; (ii) the pre-refunded date of an existing pre-refunded bond; (iii) the earliest put date of a put bond; or (iv) the monthly re-set date of a municipal floating-rate bond or obligation. For municipal obligations held by the Fund that become pre-refunded after the Fund purchases such obligation, the final maturity of such obligation remains the stated maturity. All municipal obligations maturing within a calendar year will be defined as having the same final maturity. At least 90% of the Fund’s net assets normally is invested in municipal obligations rated at least investment grade at the time of investment (which are those rated Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB or higher by either S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”)) or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser or sub-adviser to be of at least investment grade quality. The balance of net assets may be invested in municipal obligations rated below investment grade and in unrated municipal obligations considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser or sub-adviser (“junk bonds”). For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. The Fund will not invest in an obligation if the interest on that obligation is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.  With respect to 20% of its net assets, the Fund may invest in municipal obligations that are not exempt from regular federal income tax, direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury and/or obligations of U.S. Government agencies, instrumentalities and government-sponsored enterprises.

The Fund invests primarily in general obligation or revenue bonds.  In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund seeks to weight investment in obligations such that at least 5% and not more than 15% of its net assets are invested in obligations with a final maturity in a year within the one-to-ten year maturity range (the “weighted investment strategy”).  The Fund does not have a specific target for its average portfolio duration.  When a municipal obligation has a final maturity of less than one year, the Fund intends to sell that security or let it mature and reinvest the proceeds in obligations with longer maturities.  With respect to the Fund’s weighted investment strategy, the Fund intends to invest at least 5% of its net assets in securities with a final maturity of 10 years within 90 days of the beginning of the calendar year.  The Fund’s portfolio is “laddered” by investing in municipal obligations with different final maturities so that some obligations age out of the one-to-ten year maturity range during each year.

The investment sub-adviser’s process for selecting obligations for purchase and sale emphasizes the creditworthiness of the issuer or other person obligated to repay the obligation and the relative value of the obligation in the market. In evaluating creditworthiness, the investment sub-adviser considers ratings assigned by rating agencies and generally performs additional credit and investment analysis.  The portfolio managers may also trade securities to seek to minimize capital gains to shareholders.  The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer.  These considerations may be taken into account alongside other factors in the investment selection process.

Read More

ECLBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECLBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 75.87%
1 Yr -0.3% -45.4% 15.3% 14.36%
3 Yr -1.6%* -20.5% 51.7% 17.28%
5 Yr 0.1%* -11.5% 29.2% 10.03%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECLBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.1% -76.8% 4.7% 17.45%
2021 0.0% -69.5% 12.4% 36.14%
2020 1.0% -66.1% 60.0% 6.27%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 74.79%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 14.40%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECLBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 74.42%
1 Yr -0.3% -45.4% 15.1% 8.64%
3 Yr -1.6%* -20.5% 51.7% 18.84%
5 Yr 0.1%* -11.5% 29.3% 12.56%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECLBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.1% -76.8% 4.7% 17.51%
2021 0.0% -69.5% 12.4% 36.20%
2020 1.0% -66.1% 60.0% 6.33%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 75.05%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 18.11%

NAV & Total Return History

ECLBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ECLBX Category Low Category High ECLBX % Rank
Net Assets 85.4 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 86.89%
Number of Holdings 166 1 14000 64.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.8 M -317 M 8.64 B 79.02%
Weighting of Top 10 21.19% 2.4% 101.7% 36.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW YORK N Y 5% 3.36%
  2. TEXAS ST 4% 3.26%
  3. TEXAS MUN GAS ACQUISITION & SUPPLY CORP III GAS SUPPLY REV 5% 2.91%
  4. ILLINOIS ST 5% 2.78%
  5. ST MARYS CNTY MD 5% 2.75%
  6. PATRIOTS ENERGY GROUP FING AGY S C GAS SUPPLY REV 4% 2.67%
  7. BETHLEHEM PA AREA SCH DIST AUTH SCH REV 0.538% 2.44%
  8. SAN ANTONIO TEX ELEC & GAS REV 2% 2.41%
  9. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 5% 2.32%
  10. KENTUCKY ECONOMIC DEV FIN AUTH REV 1.84% 2.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ECLBX % Rank
Bonds 		86.47% 65.51% 150.86% 98.08%
Cash 		13.53% -50.86% 33.96% 1.63%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 64.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 63.10%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 63.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 63.10%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECLBX % Rank
Municipal 		86.47% 44.39% 100.00% 97.50%
Cash & Equivalents 		13.53% 0.00% 33.95% 2.03%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 63.10%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 63.68%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 69.38%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 65.54%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECLBX % Rank
US 		86.47% 37.86% 142.23% 93.84%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 93.84%

ECLBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ECLBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.53% 0.02% 6.50% 11.54%
Management Fee 0.32% 0.00% 1.10% 19.81%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 91.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

ECLBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.25% 5.00% 55.44%

Trading Fees

ECLBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ECLBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 0.00% 283.00% 83.54%

ECLBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ECLBX Category Low Category High ECLBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.03% 0.00% 4.45% 83.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ECLBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ECLBX Category Low Category High ECLBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.17% -0.53% 5.33% 98.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ECLBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ECLBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Barney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2015

7.08

7.1%

Mr. Barney is a Managing Director, Institutional Portfolio Management of Parametric..Brian C. Barney was Vice President of Eaton Vance and had been managing the Fund since June 2010. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2008, Mr. Barney was employed at M.D. Sass from 2001-2008. Brian C. Barney holds a BS from University of Virginia and a CFA.

Alison Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Alison is a portfolio manager and trader on Parametric’s Fixed Income Investment team. She is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, and risk management for the firm’s tax-advantaged bond strategies. She joined the firm in 2015 (originally as an employee of Parametric’s parent company, Eaton Vance). Before joining Eaton Vance, she worked at Bloomberg, LP. Alison earned a BS in management with a concentration in finance from Boston College. She is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

