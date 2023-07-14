Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of equity securities (the “80% Policy”). The Fund invests primarily in companies domiciled in developed markets outside of the United States, including securities trading in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks issued by companies domiciled in countries represented in the MSCI Europe, Australasia, Far East (“MSCI EAFE”) Index. The MSCI EAFE Index is an unmanaged index of approximately 900 companies located in twenty-one countries. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies with a broad range of market capitalizations, including smaller companies. Market capitalizations of companies within the MSCI EAFE Index are subject to change. The Fund may invest in publically-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund intends to invest in not less than five different countries and more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets may be denominated in any single currency. The Fund may also lend its securities.
In managing the Fund, the portfolio managers seek to balance investment considerations and tax considerations and take into account the taxes payable by shareholders in connection with distributions of investment income and net realized gains. The Fund seeks to minimize income distributions and distributions of realized short-term gains that are taxed as ordinary income, as well as distributions of realized long-term gains (taxed as long-term capital gains). The Fund seeks to employ a top-down, disciplined and systematic investment process that emphasizes broad exposure and diversification among developed markets outside of the United States, economic sectors and issuers. This rules-based strategy utilizes targeted allocation and systematic rebalancing to take advantage of certain quantitative and behavioral characteristics of developed markets identified by the portfolio managers. The investment process is periodically re-evaluated and may be adjusted to ensure that the process is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and strategies. The portfolio managers select and allocate across countries based on factors such as market capitalization, volatility, correlation to other markets, liquidity, and perceived risk and potential for growth. The Fund maintains a bias to broad inclusion; that is, the Fund intends to allocate portfolio holdings to more developed markets outside of the United States rather than fewer developed markets. Relative to capitalization-weighted country indexes, individual country allocation targets emphasize the less represented developed markets and attempts to reduce concentration risks relative to a capitalization-weighted index. The Fund’s country allocations are rebalanced to their target weights if they exceed a certain pre-determined overweight or fall below a certain pre-determined underweight. Rebalancing has the effect of reducing exposure to countries with strong relative performance and increasing exposure to countries which have underperformed. The frequency of rebalancing depends on the volatility and trading costs of the individual country. The Fund seeks to maintain exposure across key economic sectors. Relative to capitalization-weighted country indexes, the portfolio managers target weights to these sectors to emphasize the less represented sectors. The portfolio managers use a quantitative model to select individual securities as representatives of their countries and economic sectors. The model includes factors such as beta, or a stock’s historical sensitivity to movements in the global equity market, with the objective of reducing portfolio risk and maintaining broad diversification.
The Fund currently invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with the same investment objective and policies as the Fund.
|Period
|ECIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|70.21%
|1 Yr
|15.8%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|68.37%
|3 Yr
|4.2%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|47.07%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|30.05%
|10 Yr
|2.9%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|15.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|ECIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.9%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|48.48%
|2021
|3.2%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|39.05%
|2020
|2.6%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|50.38%
|2019
|4.2%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|66.77%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|6.99%
|Period
|ECIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|67.94%
|1 Yr
|15.8%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|64.11%
|3 Yr
|4.2%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|45.72%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|36.91%
|10 Yr
|3.6%*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|27.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|ECIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.9%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|48.48%
|2021
|3.2%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|39.05%
|2020
|2.6%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|50.38%
|2019
|4.2%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|66.77%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|11.19%
|ECIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECIGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|37.9 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|90.37%
|Number of Holdings
|769
|1
|10801
|16.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.94 M
|0
|34.5 B
|93.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.87%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|96.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECIGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.43%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|23.08%
|Cash
|0.32%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|79.32%
|Other
|0.25%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|13.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|56.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|53.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|57.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECIGX % Rank
|Industrials
|11.19%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|87.63%
|Financial Services
|10.79%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|93.89%
|Healthcare
|10.62%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|67.39%
|Consumer Defense
|10.04%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|41.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.77%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|65.94%
|Basic Materials
|9.31%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|25.33%
|Communication Services
|8.92%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|14.26%
|Technology
|8.51%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|75.98%
|Real Estate
|7.72%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|1.60%
|Energy
|6.58%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|16.30%
|Utilities
|6.55%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|6.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECIGX % Rank
|Non US
|97.72%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|27.25%
|US
|1.71%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|50.50%
|ECIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.14%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|7.02%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|32.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.65%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|ECIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|65.00%
|ECIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ECIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|30.78%
|ECIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECIGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.86%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|80.03%
|ECIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ECIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECIGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.09%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|71.18%
|ECIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2021
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2012
10.09
10.1%
Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2014
8.0
8.0%
Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Jennifer leads the Investment Strategy Team at Parametric, which is responsible for all aspects of Parametric’s equity-based investment strategies. In addition, she has direct investment responsibility for Parametric’s Emerging Markets and International Equity Strategies and chairs Parametric’s Stewardship Committee. Previously she helped build Parametric’s active ownership and custom ESG portfolio construction practices. Prior to joining Parametric in 2013, she worked in equity research, primarily covering the energy, utility, and industrial sectors at firms including D.A. Davidson and McAdams Wright Ragen. Jennifer earned an MBA in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago and a BA in economics from Reed College. A CFA charterholder since 2006, Jennifer is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
