Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Focused Value Opportunities Fund

ECFVX | Fund

$17.85

$255 M

0.26%

$0.05

1.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$255 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 87.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Focused Value Opportunities Fund

ECFVX | Fund

$17.85

$255 M

0.26%

$0.05

1.82%

ECFVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Focused Value Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Mar 07, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    373260
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Edward Perkin

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in large-cap companies, but may invest in common stocks of companies of any market capitalization, including smaller companies. The portfolio managers generally consider large-cap companies to be those companies having market capitalizations equal to or greater than the median capitalization of companies included in the Russell 1000® Value Index. The Fund invests primarily in value stocks, which are common stocks that, in the opinion of the investment adviser, are inexpensive or undervalued relative to the overall stock market. The Fund generally expects to hold approximately 25 to 45 stocks. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries, and may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also lend its securities.

Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting securities, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, and estimates of the company’s net value.  The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s price objective for the security is reached, the fundamentals of the company deteriorate, a security’s price falls below acquisition cost or to pursue more attractive investment options.  The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection and also by using quantitative tools to assist in portfolio construction, monitoring, and maintaining issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

Read More

ECFVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECFVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -13.6% 215.2% 58.54%
1 Yr 5.1% -58.6% 197.5% 41.71%
3 Yr 6.9%* -23.2% 64.1% 47.12%
5 Yr 1.0%* -15.3% 29.4% 46.05%
10 Yr 3.5%* -17.0% 13.3% 33.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECFVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.4% -65.1% 22.3% 20.84%
2021 5.7% -25.3% 25.5% 69.62%
2020 -0.5% -8.4% 56.7% 61.18%
2019 6.2% -9.2% 10.4% 6.51%
2018 -4.1% -9.4% 3.1% 70.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECFVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -13.6% 215.2% 55.52%
1 Yr 5.1% -58.6% 197.5% 39.27%
3 Yr 6.9%* -23.2% 64.1% 47.19%
5 Yr 1.0%* -15.1% 32.0% 56.12%
10 Yr 5.1%* -4.7% 19.9% 44.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECFVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.4% -65.1% 22.3% 20.84%
2021 5.7% -25.3% 25.5% 69.62%
2020 -0.5% -8.4% 56.7% 61.09%
2019 6.2% -9.2% 10.4% 6.51%
2018 -4.1% -8.9% 3.3% 82.40%

NAV & Total Return History

ECFVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ECFVX Category Low Category High ECFVX % Rank
Net Assets 255 M 1 M 151 B 76.35%
Number of Holdings 32 2 1727 94.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 105 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 67.16%
Weighting of Top 10 40.46% 5.0% 99.2% 10.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 5.21%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co 4.84%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.71%
  4. ConocoPhillips 4.57%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 4.48%
  6. Charles Schwab Corp 4.13%
  7. Wells Fargo & Co 4.09%
  8. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc 4.08%
  9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4.06%
  10. American International Group Inc 4.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ECFVX % Rank
Stocks 		99.01% 28.02% 125.26% 35.40%
Cash 		0.99% -88.20% 71.98% 62.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 25.31%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 18.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 19.54%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 21.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECFVX % Rank
Healthcare 		19.91% 0.00% 30.08% 20.45%
Financial Services 		18.35% 0.00% 58.05% 60.85%
Industrials 		14.51% 0.00% 42.76% 13.88%
Consumer Defense 		9.93% 0.00% 34.10% 30.84%
Technology 		9.71% 0.00% 54.02% 59.27%
Communication Services 		7.40% 0.00% 26.58% 25.52%
Real Estate 		5.13% 0.00% 90.54% 17.46%
Energy 		4.61% 0.00% 54.00% 81.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.03% 0.00% 22.74% 81.13%
Basic Materials 		3.23% 0.00% 21.69% 53.45%
Utilities 		3.18% 0.00% 27.04% 68.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECFVX % Rank
US 		95.48% 24.51% 121.23% 36.15%
Non US 		3.53% 0.00% 41.42% 53.02%

ECFVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ECFVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.82% 0.04% 45.41% 9.39%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 76.62%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 85.74%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ECFVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 32.17%

Trading Fees

ECFVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ECFVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 87.00% 0.00% 488.00% 85.46%

ECFVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ECFVX Category Low Category High ECFVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.26% 0.00% 41.90% 66.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ECFVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ECFVX Category Low Category High ECFVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.18% -1.51% 4.28% 93.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ECFVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ECFVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edward Perkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Edward J. Perkin is a vice president and chief equity investment officer of Eaton Vance Management. He is responsible for all equity disciplines at Eaton Vance, including U.S and global equity portfolios in value, core, growth and dividend income styles and covering large-cap, multicap, midcap and small-cap ranges. Eddie joined Eaton Vance in April 2014 from Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) in London, where he was chief investment officer (international and emerging-market equity) as well as managing director/portfolio manager (Europe, EAFE and global). In this role, he was responsible for leading a 50-person team of portfolio managers and analysts in eight locations. Before relocating to London in 2008, Mr. Perkin was a portfolio manager and analyst on GSAM’s U.S. value equity team in New York. Mr. Perkin was previously associated with FISERV and American Retirement Insurance Services. Eddie earned a B.A. in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is a CFA charter holder.

Aaron Dunn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2017

4.48

4.5%

Aaron Dunn is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of value equity on Eaton Vance’s value team, where he also serves as a portfolio manager. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management, as well as coverage of the energy sector. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2012. Aaron began his career in the investment management industry in 2000. Before joining Eaton Vance, Aaron was a senior equity analyst for Pioneer Global Asset Management. He was previously affiliated with Invesco and U.S. Global Investors. Aaron earned a B.S. from the University of Arkansas and an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business. He is a member of the CFA Society Boston and a CFA charterholder.

Bradley Galko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 03, 2020

2.32

2.3%

Bradley Galko is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and a portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s value team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management, as well as coverage of the industrials and materials sectors. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2013. Brad began his career in the investment management industry in 1991. Before joining Eaton Vance, Brad was a vice president and senior equity analyst at Pioneer Investment Management. Previously, he was a vice president and senior equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley & Co. Brad earned a B.B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Society Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

