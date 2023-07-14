Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in large-cap companies, but may invest in common stocks of companies of any market capitalization, including smaller companies. The portfolio managers generally consider large-cap companies to be those companies having market capitalizations equal to or greater than the median capitalization of companies included in the Russell 1000® Value Index. The Fund invests primarily in value stocks, which are common stocks that, in the opinion of the investment adviser, are inexpensive or undervalued relative to the overall stock market. The Fund generally expects to hold approximately 25 to 45 stocks. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries, and may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also lend its securities.

Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting securities, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, and estimates of the company’s net value. The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s price objective for the security is reached, the fundamentals of the company deteriorate, a security’s price falls below acquisition cost or to pursue more attractive investment options. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection and also by using quantitative tools to assist in portfolio construction, monitoring, and maintaining issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.