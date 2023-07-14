Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.4%
1 yr return
5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$255 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.5%
Expense Ratio 1.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 87.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in large-cap companies, but may invest in common stocks of companies of any market capitalization, including smaller companies. The portfolio managers generally consider large-cap companies to be those companies having market capitalizations equal to or greater than the median capitalization of companies included in the Russell 1000® Value Index. The Fund invests primarily in value stocks, which are common stocks that, in the opinion of the investment adviser, are inexpensive or undervalued relative to the overall stock market. The Fund generally expects to hold approximately 25 to 45 stocks. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries, and may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also lend its securities.
Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting securities, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, and estimates of the company’s net value. The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s price objective for the security is reached, the fundamentals of the company deteriorate, a security’s price falls below acquisition cost or to pursue more attractive investment options. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection and also by using quantitative tools to assist in portfolio construction, monitoring, and maintaining issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.
|Period
|ECFVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|58.54%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|41.71%
|3 Yr
|6.9%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|47.12%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|46.05%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|33.85%
* Annualized
|Period
|ECFVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.4%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|20.84%
|2021
|5.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|69.62%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|61.18%
|2019
|6.2%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|6.51%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|70.97%
|Period
|ECFVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|55.52%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|39.27%
|3 Yr
|6.9%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|47.19%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|56.12%
|10 Yr
|5.1%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|44.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|ECFVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.4%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|20.84%
|2021
|5.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|69.62%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|61.09%
|2019
|6.2%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|6.51%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|82.40%
|ECFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECFVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|255 M
|1 M
|151 B
|76.35%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|2
|1727
|94.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|105 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|67.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.46%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|10.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECFVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.01%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|35.40%
|Cash
|0.99%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|62.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|25.31%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|18.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|19.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|21.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECFVX % Rank
|Healthcare
|19.91%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|20.45%
|Financial Services
|18.35%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|60.85%
|Industrials
|14.51%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|13.88%
|Consumer Defense
|9.93%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|30.84%
|Technology
|9.71%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|59.27%
|Communication Services
|7.40%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|25.52%
|Real Estate
|5.13%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|17.46%
|Energy
|4.61%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|81.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.03%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|81.13%
|Basic Materials
|3.23%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|53.45%
|Utilities
|3.18%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|68.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECFVX % Rank
|US
|95.48%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|36.15%
|Non US
|3.53%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|53.02%
|ECFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.82%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|9.39%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|76.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.74%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|ECFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|0.95%
|5.00%
|32.17%
|ECFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ECFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|87.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|85.46%
|ECFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECFVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.26%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|66.03%
|ECFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ECFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECFVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.18%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|93.77%
|ECFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 09, 2019
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 10, 2018
|$0.008
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2015
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2014
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2013
|$0.013
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Edward J. Perkin is a vice president and chief equity investment officer of Eaton Vance Management. He is responsible for all equity disciplines at Eaton Vance, including U.S and global equity portfolios in value, core, growth and dividend income styles and covering large-cap, multicap, midcap and small-cap ranges. Eddie joined Eaton Vance in April 2014 from Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) in London, where he was chief investment officer (international and emerging-market equity) as well as managing director/portfolio manager (Europe, EAFE and global). In this role, he was responsible for leading a 50-person team of portfolio managers and analysts in eight locations. Before relocating to London in 2008, Mr. Perkin was a portfolio manager and analyst on GSAM’s U.S. value equity team in New York. Mr. Perkin was previously associated with FISERV and American Retirement Insurance Services. Eddie earned a B.A. in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is a CFA charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2017
4.48
4.5%
Aaron Dunn is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of value equity on Eaton Vance’s value team, where he also serves as a portfolio manager. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management, as well as coverage of the energy sector. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2012. Aaron began his career in the investment management industry in 2000. Before joining Eaton Vance, Aaron was a senior equity analyst for Pioneer Global Asset Management. He was previously affiliated with Invesco and U.S. Global Investors. Aaron earned a B.S. from the University of Arkansas and an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business. He is a member of the CFA Society Boston and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 03, 2020
2.32
2.3%
Bradley Galko is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and a portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s value team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management, as well as coverage of the industrials and materials sectors. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2013. Brad began his career in the investment management industry in 1991. Before joining Eaton Vance, Brad was a vice president and senior equity analyst at Pioneer Investment Management. Previously, he was a vice president and senior equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley & Co. Brad earned a B.B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Society Boston.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...